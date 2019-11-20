Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 16, 1994
Three new faces will soon be seen in their respective posts in the Franklin County Courthouse following the general election. Rich Umbel was the only Democrat to post a win as the new assessor. Voters placed Republican Elliot Larsen in the position of clerk with a 65 percent margin of victory. Larry Bradford was voted in for the two-year term for County Commissioner, District 1, in an uncontested race.
City Crews cut a tree from the home of Cecil Kunz to place on the corner of Oneida and State Street. It will be decorated with ornaments made by grade school children from the area.
The Bureau of Land Management was told Franklin County does not want further development of recreational facilities around Oneida Reservoir unless monies are allocated to assist with law enforcement. BLM has recently done fairly extensive campground development work at the Maple Grove area at the north end of the reservoir. It was being utilized as a campground and habitat and resources were being destroyed.
Nancy Egbert, dressed as a mummy mommy, won Most Original category of the Halloween Contest. The nursing home, home health and hospital employees together won Best Participation category and Best Overall Group winners were West One and First Security.
Sixty-nine percent of registered voters in Franklin County turned out at the polls for the election. It was judged a fairly heavy turnout for an off-presidential -election year.
50 Years Ago, November 20, 1969
Franklin county’s teenagers have never had it so good. They have an affluence that goes far beyond anything their parents could have imagined at their age. The unprecedented amount of money at their command, estimated at no less than $1,216,000 in the past year, went for the whole gamut of personal items and leisure-time activities that are so important to them. And it went fast.
Glenda Griffeth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kwen Griffeth of Mapleton, was awarded many trophies at the annual banquet of the Cache Valley Girls Rodeo Association at Country Kitchen in Logan.
Where the Action Is — Just back from five states in six days, I saw early but certain symptoms of the decentralization of our nation. . . . American industries are re-pioneering our old frontier. — Paul Harvey
Bishop Sylvester Treinen will be in Preston today to offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church. Bishop Treinen, of Boise, is the Catholic bishop for all of Idaho, and visits all parishes throughout the state every two or three years. He tries to visit with all the parishioners on these visits to learn first hand of the real needs of the people.
A Preston man, whose hands were caught in a grain auger, was trapped all night on the Garold Fisher farm. According to reports, the man, Sam Robinson, was taking on a load of grain Tuesday afternoon on the Fisher farm when a sack caught in the auger. When he reached for the sack, both hands got caught in the auger.
75 Years Ago, November 23, 1944
The mix-up in the date for 1944 Thanksgiving resulted in a city-wide decision for Preston and the county to observe two Thursdays this year, November 23 and 30. . . The disputed Turkey day date in Idaho came as a result of legislative action this year when the state legislature fixed the last Thursday of the month as the Thanksgiving holiday. However, the federal congress in the meantime designated the fourth Thursday in November. By chance, the last Thursday this month is the fifth one and therein lies the conflict.
WANTED — Young Ladies between the ages of 18 and 26 to qualify for positions of Telegraph Operators. Liberal allowance is provided to cover time during training course. Offer attractive to young women interested in increasing earning capacity. Apply by mail or in person. Essential workers must have statement of availability.
The best way to observe the defeat of Hitler is to buy an extra War Bond. In thousands upon thousands of American homes today there is pride and sadness. From these homes have come fighting men who died to bring us this far on the road to decisive victory over all our enemies.
Franklin County will send 20 men to the induction station at Fort Douglas on Nov. 24, to fill the monthly military quota. All men were under 25 years of age with the exception of one man. This is the fifty-seventh call upon the local board.
100 Years Ago, November 20, 1919
Up to date 278 regular high school students have registered at the Academy. This enrollment is far beyond any enrollment of any previous year.
Owing to scarcity of print paper which the larger publications are endeavoring to corral, to the detriment of the country press, many weekly newspapers have had to pay an exorbitant price for their product. Some have had to suspend publication. Many publications have raised the price of their subscriptions to $2 and $2.50 a year.
As an experiment one automobile manufacturer has turned out several cars with their bodies covered with imitation leather instead of paint. It is hoped to demonstrate that this is more enduring.
In small communities the spirit of Clannishness is exhibited to a marked degree. When a town is divided into two factions on seemingly mythical differences a feud has been initiated. The world is big and wide enough for all. Unless we compose, adjust or adjudicate our differences in the light of reason and progress we will surely develop into “gleaners in the garden of hate.”