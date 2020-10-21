Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 18, 1995
The Preston High School band earned a first place Idaho Gem State award and a second place award over-all during the Mountain West Marching Band Competition held at Idaho State University. Over 22 bands participated in the over-all and eight in open class competition.
A television program held a public poll asking viewers what they felt was the biggest expenditures facing families today. We asked readers what their family’s biggest expense was during the past year. Responses: Shelter, that is our biggest expense; In my case, it’s medical; Groceries. It is expensive to eat. If you have six or seven kids you spend a mint. But they are worth every penny; House and food. Taking care of the house, the upkeep like plumbing and wiring; Taxes. There is no doubt in my mind.
Collecting bugs from Arkansas to Texas, Robert Crosland’s students (and their parents) finally finished their bug collections.
Idaho milk production during September 1995 totaled 359 million pounds, up 10 percent from the same month last year but four percent below August 1995, according to the Idaho Agricultural Statistics Service.
“It’s time to peak,” said Coach King Smith. “This is what it all comes down to.” As the cross country nears the end of the season, the team’s motivation is directed to repeat as state champions.
Former Preston residents shared memories over lunch. Helen Thompson Miner, a 1932 graduate of Preston High, said she still gets homesick every time she comes to the Cache Valley. Ruth Thomas Deschamps was a third grade teacher at Central Elementary, from 1936 to 1937. She boarded in the Cal Foss home with five other teachers. “It was the first time I’d seen an overhead shower,” she said.
50 Years Ago, October 22, 1970
The game of soccer will be introduced to residents of Franklin county on Oct. 29, under the lights of Cutler Field. Utah State and Weber State will field teams made up of players from Europe and South America, in what officials expect to be an exciting contest. All proceeds will go to the new lighting system for O. R. Cutler Field.
Welfare can be a narcotic. The President’s welfare reform package stalled out in the Senate. No wonder. I’ve listened to the godfather of this legislation try to explain it and I’m not convinced he understands it. Sen. Schrade is daring to say what a lot of taxpaying Americans have been thinking, that when you get behind in your dues you lose the right to run the club. Otherwise the narcotic is continued until we’re all helplessly hooked. – Paul Harvey
Deer Hunters Special – Boneless Ham, $.95/lb; Pork chops, center cut, $.69/lb; Bacon, Swift Premium, $.75/lb; Turkeys, Swift Butterball – A Grade, $.59/ lb; Freezer paper – 100 feet, $.99. Halloween Candy – Free mask with each Candy Purchase – Pumpkins –Dunking apples by the bushel. – Milo’s AG Food stores
75 Years Ago, October 25, 1945
In the last decade, $900,000,000 worth of farm property has gone up in smoke in the United States and 35,000 persons have perished in farm fires, most caused by negligence. The figures do not include crop losses nor do they begin to picture the tragic suffering of farm families and the thousands who have been seriously injured and maimed for life.
Keyth Hansen who died this week is the second victim to lose his life in the auto accident near the Mink Creek-Riverdale highway junction when the car he was driving crashed over an embankment to land in the Bear River 200 feet below. He suffered a compound fracture of the thigh. Penicillin treatments were given, but blood poisoning had gained too great a start.
Approximately 55 percent of the Franklin County sugar beet crop was out of the fields as growers and processors put on the final heat to get the beets into the factory before any storms set in.
An automotive public that has not seen a new car since the war, will get the first opportunity to view the 1946 Ford on V8 Day. Every Ford Motor company dealer will have at least one of the improved models on display. It will be at McCune Motors, celebrating their 10th anniversary for his agency. Donuts and cider will be given patrons.
100 Years Ago, October 21, 1920
In order to help the progress of the new sugar factory, farmers tributary to the site should keep cattle off the place. They are not only a nuisance but they break down the stakes as fast as they are put in.
All ladies interested in a class in physical education will meet in the Nielson gymnasium to decide on a suitable date for a class. If you cannot be present send your name in to the meeting by your neighbor. The class be regulated to suit the needs of the students. A general course in floor work will be given one night a week and elementary swimming the other night. Mothers are urged to take advantage of this opportunity for a recreation period.
Nothing can be so inspiring to a human being as the idea that he is of value, that his help is really wanted. Nothing can so enforce the doctrine of responsibility as the realization that it rests with us to choose whether we shall mend or mar, shall beautify or deface, some portion of the work.
Protect your health in this wet muddy weather. Men’s high grade rubber boots –high top red — $6.50, Short rubber boots red. $4.98; white, $6.90. Boys rubber boots $3.29, $3.98; Girls rubber boots, $2.39; Men’s 4 Buckle overshoes, $2.98. – Better Work Clothing for “Less” – J. C. Penney Co.