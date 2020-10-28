Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 25, 1995
Five surgeons from Logan and one from Montpelier will be available to patients at the Franklin County Medical Center as the visiting doctor clinic opens its doors. Doctors participating are Joseph Decker, general surgeon, Gordon Wood, nose and throat, Bryan Larsen, gastroentrologist, Ryan Larsen, urologist, and Stephan Kane, orthopedic, all of Logan, and Robert Degnon, gynecologist, of Montpelier.
Two high efficiency gas furnaces were installed a couple of weeks ago in the Worm Creek Opera House. They replace an inefficient oil burning furnace that has been used for years.
Last week’s battle with Grace left the Pirates on line to take on Teton, the state’s number two football team, at state play-offs in the Holt Arena. “To beat Teton, the Pirates need to be virtually perfect and avoid fumbles and penalties,” said Coach Lyle Henderson.
The Preston volleyball teams are headed to Couer d’Alene today to compete in the state tournament. Coach Launa Moser said, “I’m really impressed with our team’s play at this point. We are peaking at the right time. Our attitudes are great! I think they believe in themselves. Our team is strong all the way around. We have great depth and that is one of our strengths.”
Nineteen members of the Preston Monarch Lions Club have been assisting the South Eastern Health Department personnel in testing the eye. Over 1,000 students will have been tested for sight deficiencies when the project is finished.
50 Years Ago, October 29, 1970
Preston High School will present the nationally acclaimed musical “My Fair Lady” in November. It is the second year that the musical production has been held in November instead of the traditional February. The two main leads will be double cast, with Kristy Beckstead and Sandra Hansen taking the part of Elisa Doolittle. Tom Dunn and Brad Jensen will take the part of Professor Higgins.
Stan McIntire, Preston’s star rusher, was almost a mud statue after the Preston-Malad football game. The team is hoping for a little better weather for their next game. The spirits of Preston supporters were not dampened, all were happy with the victory 8-0.
The PHS auditorium was a mess with student made confetti, rumpled campaign banners and other material dumped all over – the left overs of a political convention. The seniors, supervised by the Social Science dept., staged a mock political convention with all the hoopla as a practical experience of the political process of the United States.
The annual Children’s Costume Parade by the grade schools of the district will be Friday. Students from the Central, Whitney and Franklin schools will participate this year.
75 Years Ago, November 1, 1945
The Red Cross is displaying two knitted afghans in the J. C. Penney window. The afghans were made from odds and ends of yarn gathered by Relief Society teachers. Two more are being made and will be sent to hospitals where wounded and sick war heroes can benefit from them. The national leaders of the Red Cross stated,”You will note we did not assign a definite quota of afghans as we know how difficult it is to obtain yarn, however the need is urgent and we will appreciate any you send.”
Take time to work – it is the price of success. Take time to think – it is the source of power. Take time to play – it is the secret of perpetual youth. Take time to read – it is the foundation of wisdom.
When two suspicious young men with a couple of suitcases were picked up on the streets of Preston by Night Marshal Leo Peterson and turned over to Marlow Funk, deputy sheriff, Funk had a hunch something was wrong. Impulsively he opened the two cases and found them crammed full of men’s new wearing apparel with J. C. Penney brands and marking. There had been a burglary of Penney’s Logan store a week ago. When Marshal Peterson located the car which the two were driving he found more suitcases with more stolen merchandise.
Pheasants numbering 34,000 have been raised and liberated by Idaho bird farms. The number is about 1,000 larger than the planting of 1944. All releases were made long before the shooting of upland birds began. Bag and possession limit throughout the state is three roosters. No hens may be shot.
100 Years Ago, October 28, 1920
“We are what we do, when we don’t have to do it.” Did you ever think of that?
Franklin County farmers are signing up 1,000 cows to furnish milk to receiving stations at Preston, according to the Farm Bureau.
Some aims of Relief Society work: We aim to understand the standard of the nation, the community and the home, required in the living of a normal life. Each child should have the heritage of at least a high school education. It is the birthright of every child to be born strong and well. It is our aim to promote health in the home and to cooperate with all other agencies such as the school, health boards, Red Cross and anti-tuberculosis and other state agencies in efforts to better health conditions.
A large Preston audience was mystified by a phonograph. Marion Evelyn Cox, the popular contralto, gave an extraordinary recital at the Preston Opera House. Miss Cox walked on to the stage and stood beside a stately cabinet. She began to sing “A Bowl of Roses.” The audience immediately yielded to the spell of her beautiful voice. Then suddenly there was a stir—a subdued murmur of surprise—and a perplexed rubbing of eyes. The voice continued to fill the auditorium with undiminished sweetness—your ears were proof of that—but her lips had become absolutely silent—your eyes told you that. The New Edison “The phonograph with a soul.”