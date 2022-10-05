Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 1, 1997
Three years ago, Oakwood Elementary had five students earn the Presidential Physical Fitness Achievement Award. This year of 506 students at Oakwood, 227 grunted their way to achievement, which earned the Preston grade school top honors in the state for highest percentage of students with the award.
It is time for National 4-H Week and we asked 4-H members why they are part of the program and what they are learning. Responses: It‘s fun. I’m learning how to sew and all about pigs.; I started at age 8 because my sister was in it. I’m learning things which will help my future, like communication skills and gardening.; I’ve learned about sheep, pigs, rockets, wood working and lots of other things. It’s fun.; I’m learning child care and sewing. I like it because it is a good activity for summer.
In order to truly function as a Medicare Certified Hospice, the two local hospices must have volunteers and volunteer hours. These hours can be spent in a myriad of ways helping the terminally ill and their families — in and out of their homes.
Activity director of the Franklin County Nursing Home, Marcia Sorenson, brought back memories of old-fashioned taffy techniques to residents as they made vinegar taffy and participated in a taffy pull. Helen Seamons, Julie Ann Jensen and Zelma Gunter all tried their hand at pulling the cooled candy.
50 Years Ago, October 5, 1972
Trucks will start hauling school equipment from Eastside School Districts’ three grade schools, ending the history of the three schools that date back as far as 1905, and beginning the history of Oakwood Elementary school. According to Supt. Orson Bowler, trucks will haul out equipment from Central, Whitney and Franklin Schools on Friday. However, the students in the three schools will report to the three old schools Monday and the buses will make their regular runs to the old schools.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wyler are leaving soon to make their home in Boise where he has accepted employment. Mr. Wyler has been manager of the Gem Valley Cheese Factory of Thatcher for a number of years.
Pirates pull a surprise and defeat the Red Devils. It was a big upset for Grace when the West Side Pirates scored a shocking 20-12 victory over Grace. It makes the first time since 1968 that West Side has beaten Grace and the first time since 1967 that the Pirates have been able to win on the Grace High field.
The City Council in Preston opened bids recently for some truck tires for the city. They received some good bids, especially one that was 70 cents below the whole bunch. But they couldn’t accept it. Seems as though the guy who submitted it forgot to put his name on it.
75 Years Ago, October 9, 1947
Frozen into a cake of ice as a promotion stunt, a pair of heavy Wolverine work shoes survived the ordeal and attracted a great deal of attention in a contest sponsored by Eldon Tanner of Tanner’s men’s store. People were invited to guess how long it would take the ice to meld completely away. …During the day, 314 people entered guesses as to the length of time the ice would survive. Of these 314, six persons guessed within 30 minutes of the time required. The closest guess was made by Clarice Bodily of Lewiston. Her guess was 50 hours 45 minutes and 45 seconds The actual time required, according to Tanner, was 51 hours, one minute and 40 seconds.
The United States civil service commission announced an open competitive examination to fill the vacancy in the position of postmaster at the Franklin post office …..The last regularly appointed postmaster at Franklin was the late Minnie O. Biggs. During Mrs. Biggs’ illness, Melba Biggs substituted in the office and since the death of the postmistress Blanche Kingsford has been acting postmistress.
Fortunately no one was injured in an automobile accident which occurred about 12:40 p.m. on the highway between Dayton and Preston, west of Bear River bridge. Investigating the accident, Deputy Sheriff Norman Mickelson reported that a sugar beet truck, driven west by Thomas F. Griffeth of Dayton, overturned after striking a car driven by Dav Frew, Preston. Frew’s car was attempting to turn around on the highway when struck by the beet truck. The left front wheel and fender of the car were caved in but it did not overturn.
100 Years Ago, October 4, 1922
The attendance record is broken at all the city school this year. The enrollment in the Preston schools has now exceeded any of its former records for the first month of the year. There are now enrolled in the grades 649 students, the high school has an enrollment of 327, and from the present outlook it appears that there are yet 200 more students to enter.
A very promising football team is being trained under Coach Worley. Miss Kinney of the Central school is directing one section of the girls in physical education and dancing. The band and orchestra under Prof. Engar are doing excellent work.
With all the State going for Moore, Franklin county needs Senator Monson and Representative Preston in the Legislature. Voters, don’t forget this. Alexander does not have any chance at all, so why send Democrats to the Legislature to work with a Republican Governor? Vote for Ezra P. Monson and Thomas Preston.
Conference fares via Utah Idaho Central R. R. – Fares from Preston $6.55; Fairview $6. 15; Lewiston $6.10; Sugarton $6.05. Tickets on sale Oct 1-8, inclusive. Return limit October 12. Round trip tickets will be sold. There will be a special train Sunday Oct 8, leaving Preston 5:00 a.m., Lewiston 5:17 a.m. and Sugarton 5:20 a.m. — W. J. Fryer, agent.
