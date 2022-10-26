Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 22, 1997
The Big J’s corner took on a whole new look when the old building was moved to the back of the lot. The new building on the corner has a new look, it is now open for service.
Several members of the local chapter of Idaho Writers League placed in this year’s writing competitions. Awards were presented at the IWL Conference in Pocatello. Winners from the Cache Valley Chapter were: Colleen K. Durrant, Jennifer Henderson Nelson, Julie Henderson Nash and Cecelie Costley.
In a sea-port city north of China where Siberian winds often howl, there’s an orphanage in which a child is now waiting to become part of an American family. Diana Barrington, Riverdale, is going there to help a couple bring the little boy home. .. Barrington is a licensed social worker with Focus on Children, a non-profit humanitarian and adoption agency based in Cokeville, WY.
Pat Miller was honored for 25 years of 4-H youth leadership. Pat began her career in Butte County, Idaho, at the age of eight. Her father, said Pat, was the county extension agent, and he got her interested. She became a leader at 19 and has been leading ever since, including while she attended college.
Mayor Tarrel Shepherd says there is enough water in Dayton to meet current needs, but that still doesn’t make him or the city council happy about the new well. It has consistently produced murky water.
Preston’s Gray Family orchestra will perform classical and Holiday music throughout the Festival of Lights dinner to be held in November at the Robinson Building. The Gray family members are talented on a variety of instruments and will use most of them at the dinner.
50 Years Ago, October 26, 1972
Some 25 sheep were killed and two or three others injured when a pickup driven by Sherl McKay of Weston ploughed into a herd on the Linrose road, just south of the Fred Bingham residence. Mr. McKay was hauling a horse in his 1967 model vehicle when the accident occurred at about 6:45 a.m. He said he saw the herd on the road, but was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
A trip around the world for two was won by Jay Nielson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl P. Nielson of Preston. Mr. Nielson won the district contest in the Salt Lake area, then national competition, in which he was entered with about 400 other contestants in the colored photo division. The prize winning picture is a photograph of a storm over the canyons and mountains of a park in the southern part of the United States, taken while the photographer was on a vacation trip.
Numerous calls have been received by the sheriff’s office from widows who have been pestered by youths, such as tapping on windows, tipping over garbage cans, etc. Sheriff Arlando Larsen declared that this will not be tolerated. With Halloween coming up he encourages the kids to have fun, but to obey the law.
The people of the county, outside the city of Preston, will have the opportunity once again to vote on a library district in the county...You know, when you think about it, 1500 persons with library cards in the city means that almost 50 percent of the entire population, including men, women and children have a library card. That speaks well for the city. It would speak well for the county, too.
75 Years Ago, October 30, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. J. S. Rindlisbacher, recently of Ogden but former Preston residents, announced purchase of the Quality Bakery here and plans to reopen after remodeling the interior of the building. The bakers was purchased from Gus Johnson, who has operated the business for approximately two decades.
As announced in last week’s issue, this week will be the final one before the single copy price of The Citizen is raised to seven cents per issue.
As frosty weather forms a rim of ice on marshy ponds and creeks Idaho trappers are preparing for the annual harvest of fur which begins in some counties Nov 1. Last winter more than 2,000 persons took out trapping licenses. Trapping of beaver by caretaker and landowner trappers assigned by the game department has begun. There is no open season in any part of Idaho this winter on beaver, marten, fox, fisher or otter.
Former Preston player, Cecil Loyd garnered last week’s Cougar award at BYU for his outstanding offensive work in the Colorado-Cat football game. His work in this game would indicate that “Cece” has more football talent than he has heretofore showed. He played the entire game, as halfback on the Cougar team.
100 Years Ago, October, 25, 1922
Riter Bros. Big One Cent Sale: Forty-two years ago the parent house of this business was founded on the rock of SERVICE and the idea has existed throughout the years. Quality and satisfaction have made this firm a household by-word. Our success is attested by many loyal customers. This profit-sharing sale will feature the buying power of 1c--100 times the satisfaction ever before realized.
Raise more chickens. Besides furnishing meat and eggs, a good flock of hens will lay eggs to sell. It costs little to get a good flock started: they live largely on waste much of the year and do not require a large acreage of cleared land for their keep.
Land in Europe is passing from the control of the landed gentry, the big landlords, to the peasants, the farmers who actually till it. Europe is rapidly returning to normal food production. Germany is bound to come back economically. Russia will have grain to export within two years. Co-operative marketing is being perfected by European farmers until it is the dominant feature of both the economic and political structure over there.
