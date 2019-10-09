Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 5, 1994
Idaho Transportation Department gave traffic signals their annual check-up. Bulbs were changed and cover windows cleaned while Preston City crews laid new cross-walks across Oneida. Coordination of the projects was coincidental but convenient as traffic only had to be blocked off once for both jobs. However, locals don’t pay much attention to construction cones, so city crews resorted to using the dump truck and a work truck to really block the street off.
Things have never been boring for Dr. Murray C. Nichols. A Preston dentist, he retired quietly after practicing locally for 34 years. He has worked on the teeth of many residents and even some animals from time-to-time. “I’ve had many, many interesting experiences over the years,” he mused. “Some of them have been serious and a lot have been funny.”
The Preston Library needs to print new library cards and they want a logo on them. To raise awareness of the library and come up with an attractive logo, Friends of the Library has sponsored a logo contest.
FFA is not just for animals and farming in today’s world, and at Preston High School, more and more girls are becoming involved in the FFA program. Not only are they taking classes in Larin Crossley’s room, but they are becoming officers in the organization.
Stefan and Courtney Moser daughters of Steve and Launa Moser, Preston, earned awards in the State 4-H Horse Show. Stefan took first place in the senior halter showmanship category. She also earned a third place for senior western equitation. Courtney took a first in both pony bareback equitation and single pleasure driving, a sixth place in intermediate halter showmanship and in single utility, (horse and cart).
Misty Esplin, Christopher Phillips and Amber Esplin are semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program. As such, they will take a second SAT test to qualify for finalist.
50 Years Ago, October 9, 1969
Fire broke out in the Leon Nuffer home in Dayton early Sunday and virtually nothing was saved. The family was just able to get out. The Preston fire department attributed the fire to the oil furnace in the basement. Nuffer was awakened with a loud “pop” and quickly got the three children out of the house. It took 45 minutes to get a call to the fire department, the fire severing the lines to the telephones in the area.
The number of Franklin County residents who are getting monthly retirement checks from the government, through Social Security, continues to rise. A total of 1,190 former workers and their families, more than ever before, are now on the receiving end.
A favorite lunch for Eastside School District: chili and crackers, fruit salad on lettuce, cinnamon rolls (made by Nellie Stenberg), bread, butter and milk.
West Side schools will be out for the next five school days, two for teachers’ institute, and three for harvest vacation. This action was taken because of labor shortage and pressing needs of farmers of the district.
75 Years Ago, October 12, 1944
Approximately 75,000 sheep which have been grazing on the Cache National Forest since July have moved from the forest and now are being trailed to winter desert ranges.
Two Franklin County men suffered wounds on world battle fronts. Private First Class Allan Stephenson, who has been with the American infantry in France since the first days of the invasion, was seriously wounded, according to a telegram from the War Department. Corporal Hugh A. Harper, serving with the Marine Corps Reserve, was listed as among those wounded in fighting in the Pacific arena, the Navy Department announced.
The average soldier has a vocabulary of 3,500 words — until he trips over a foot locker, and then he ad libs.
Utah Power & Light Co. ad: When the manpower shortage confronted the Joseph Seamons farm of Benson, Utah, who farms 350 acres in Cache Valley, they bought an electric milking machine, and, in the words of Mrs. Seamons, “the two men now available, milk the same number of cows in less than half the time it formerly took three men.”
Safeway ad: nationally advertised brands week — Hills Bros. red coffee $.32/lb.; Grape Nuts, 12 oz. pkg/$.13; Campbell’s Tomato Soup, 3 cans/$.25; Crisco Shortening, 3 lb jar/$.68; Big Onion Sale, U.S. No. 1, sweet yellow, 50 lb bag/$.98
100 Years Ago, October 9, 1919
When prices of commodities rise due to the law of supply and demand — the rise is legitimate. When they rise as a result of concentrated effort — combined and otherwise, on the part of manufacturer and salesman — it is called profiteering.
For Sale: Second-hand wagon and one horse, also have two nice upstairs rooms for rent.
Nearly three hundred tickets for conference were sold from the U. I. C. Railway offices. It was one of the biggest crowds that have gone down to the temple city in years.
We understand that asphalt laying will start sometime next week. There has been several reasons for the delay. In the first place it was impossible to get material, then it was hard to get broken attachments to the big asphalt machine fitted in the east, and this defect was only remedied the other day when the part lacking was shipped up from Ogden. When they do commence, it is understood that a block will be laid in three days, so rapid will be the work. Another feature about asphalt is that one can walk or ride on it the next day, immediately after it has been rolled. There is no danger of freezing as the stuff can be laid down in the coldest weather, because it is subjected to 200 degrees of heat.