Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 13, 1995
School bells are ringing again, buses are rolling and Preston School District officials for the third year in a row are playing “musical chairs” in almost every classroom at Preston High to cope with over-crowding. Enrollment at West Side High School is the highest in the district’s history at 211, but the school can handle the growth, only three more students than there were last year.
The dangers of different music was a topic for discussion as Misty Esplin, 1995 Miss Franklin County visited elementary school music classes to talk about the affects music has on individuals. “There is music that is harmful to our youth, just as any illness or drug; there is also music that is as helpful as any medicine.”
Lael Littke, formerly Lael Jensen of Mink Creek, recently accepted another award for the books she has written. She has also been invited to be present at a dinner hosted in honor of former Prime Minister of Great Britain, Margaret Thatcher, during a visit to Salt Lake City next spring.
The Dept. of Agriculture’s Forest Service released a rule governing noncommercial group use of National Forests, requiring groups of 75 or more people to obtain a permit before using National Forest System lands. Large group gatherings can have significant impacts on an area’s natural resources. As many as 20,000 people have assembled in one location on a National Forest. The new rule will protect First Amendment rights, while allowing the Forest Service to mitigate damage to resources and facilities, address concerns of public health and safety and allocate space among competing activities.
Does your furnace’s do-hickey need adjusting before winter hits? Get a furnace handbook. It’s Free. – Mountain Fuel, Questar Co.
50 Years Ago, September 17, 1970
Franklin county parents are finding that the cost of bringing up junior has risen considerably the last few years. For the average local family, raising a child from birth to age 18 now takes close to three times its income for an entire year. By way of comparison, 25 years ago a typical family needed only $7,425 to bring up a child to age 18, today that amount would not take care of its food requirements alone.
Three Franklin county men placed in the Invitational Pistol Shoot near Idaho Falls, with one taking a first. Wendell Gailey, deputy sheriff, placed first in the expert class. City Patrolman Michael McKenzie placed second in the unclassified class, and Warren Wilde placed fifth in the sharpshooter class.
DeLyn Halford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Halford was named president of “New Freedom Singers” at Ricks College. “Singers” is a group of students from the college who toured throughout the United States last year.
The rioters, the bombers, the burners, the cop-killers are not all Communists. But there are pros prodding the amateurs, showing them how, egging them on, fanning the flames. And so they’ll know we know them – I have a copy here of a letter of instructions to revolutionaries. The author of the document is Nikita Lenin, 1905 of Russia. — Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, September 20, 1945
The 1945 sugar run at the Franklin County Sugar Company will commence on or about October 10. The plant will process a sugar beet crop this year which is already valued in excess of $1 million.
Franklin county egg producers are not getting maximum prices for their eggs, due to lack of conserving egg quality. It will be only a matter of time until the egg packers will find that their eggs will have to be sold in competition with eggs packed by others.
Among questions put by the teacher of the Sunday School class was this, “Why did Elijah put water on the sacrifice?” After some hesitation an answer was forthcoming from a little girl in front, who said,n”To make the gravy, ma’am.”
New streamlined buses, equipped with air conditioning and all modern conveniences for passenger comfort, have been placed in service by the Utah-Idaho Central Railroad corporation. The buses, built by General Motors at a cost of $30,000, are replete with spacious seats and safety devices. They will be operated by the company’s veteran drivers.
Canning Supplies — Kerr Jar lids, $.09/doz; Kerr Jar caps, $.19/doz; Fruit jars, quarts $.79/doz; Vinegar, bulk, pickle, amber, $.34/gallon; Peaches, fancy slicing, 2 lbs/$.15; Pears, Provo Bartlett, bushel, $3.49 — American Food Stores, Inc.
100 Years Ago, September 16, 1920
The doors of the Oneida Academy will open next Monday morning and the old familiar academy bell will toll for the attendance of the scholars of that institution. Principal Romney reports the number of scholars will cleave pretty close to the 400 mark. ...Coach Clint Larson announces that football practice will begin immediately. The weather is ideal so that no other school will have any advantage over Oneida athletes.
$5 down and $5 a month for a vacuum cleaner. The great campaign is on — aimed at providing every housewife with greater enjoyment in her home duties. Less work — a cleaner, brighter, cheerier home — more leisure time for shopping, visiting and recreation — an electric vacuum cleaner brings them all. – Utah Power and Light Co. “Efficient Public service”
It would be a great stride in the avenues of progress if the city could borrow the new county trucks and have shale hauled to grade the sides of the 18-foot strips which have been put in north, south, and west and thus complete the thoroughfares made.
The New York Sun and Herald gives out the warning that there will be a recurrence of the influenza epidemic of the past two years, but indicates less intensity. People should be on their guard and avoid taking cold as much as possible.