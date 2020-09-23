Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
From 25 years ago, Sept. 20, 1995
The top 10 concerns voiced to Preston School District trustees were: a broader choice of curriculum, building inadequacies, discipline enforcement, expanded technical vocational programs, favoritism in sports programs, get rid of year-round school, more updated technology, parental support for bus drivers and teachers, poor way to fund schools, student-teacher ratios.
For the second week in a row, Franklin County officials have been kept in the dark on the final word about a proposal to extend the closure deadline for the current landfill (Linrose).
Preston City Police officers will be instructed to cite individuals for trespassing if caught loitering on private property in the community's business district.
From 50 years ago, Sept. 24, 1970
Dr. Orson Bowler, superintendent of the Eastside School District, said he personally would oppose any consolidation plan that would include a new high school building. The need of both the Eastside and WestSide districts was in the elementary area.
Dr. Orvid Cutler, Preston, was named county coordinator for the "Rub Out Rubella in Idaho campaign. The aim is to immunize every child in Idaho between ages one through 12 against rubella, or German measles.
Local candidates are C. D. Simmons, state senator; Mark Hart, state representative; Woodrow Porter, county commissioner No. 1; Theo Schvaneveldt, commissioner No. 2; Joy Talbot, treasurer, and Gene R. Larson, assessor.
The Franklin County Commissioners this week called for bids on the construction of the nursing home and addition to the Franklin County General Memorial Hospital. The project calls for the construction of a 34-bed nursing home on First North on the property that has been purchased by the county.
David Beckstead, son of Dr. and Mrs. D. W. Beckstead, received his Eagle Scout award Sunday evening in the Whitney ward.
On sale at Johnson's Drug Store: Remington shotgun shells: 12-guage - $3.35
From 75 years ago, Sept 27, 1945
"Notice is hereby given that all drinking of liquor in public places must cease. Any person who fails to comply with this order will be subject to prosecution." - Chief of Police Bill Head
The Franklin Pioneers launched their 1946 six man football campaign by defeating the McCammon Red Raiders 12-6. Franklin, Arimo, McCammon and Rockland make up the six-man league this year. Weston is playing 11 man football this year.
From the war front: Ted Larson, son of Jr. and Mrs. J.N. Larsen, is aboard the USS John Q. Roberts, the first ship to enter Tokyo Bay. Fred R. Bingham surprised his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. R. Bingham, by arriving home from Memphis, Tennessee after completing his preliminary boot training at the Naval Air Technical Training center there. He returns Sunday to continue his training at a radio school. Cousins Max Henderson and Herman Henderson, Clifton, arrived home on the same bus with honorable discharges from the service. Max participated in the African invasion and followed the advance through Italy, France and Germany. Herman was among the troops fighting to hold the Germans at the time of the break through into Belgium.
A full list of county workers with respective quotas for each ward was announced this week by Mr. Paul Merrill as a means of correlating the local effort which must secure $6,900 for the War Fund drive during the month-long campaign. Mr. Merrill is being assisted by G.W. McCune, Jr., Joe Oborn, C.B. Blamires and Weldon Nash.
The beet harvest in Franklin County will start Oct. 8, at which time receiving stations will be open to receive the 1945 crop, which is estimated to be somewhat better than normal, and will bring growers well over $1 million exclusive of by-product. While approximately 500 Mexican Nationals and German Prisoners of War will help, all local labor and school children will need to cooperate 100 percent if the crop is to be completely harvested and refined into sugar.
100 years ago, Sept. 23, 1920
Ruth Fox pled with fathers during a Franklin Stake meeting to stop using tobacco and liquor, citing the practice of some that were brewing their own brew and making their own wine. "I want to plead with you fathers and mothers not to allow anything like that here."
Gov. D. W. Davis will speak at The Preston Opera House on issues of the present campaign. On every conceivable occasion, he works for the entire state.
The halls of the Oneida Stake Academy thronged with nearly 200 enthusiastic students representing every community near and far. The freshman class is unusually large. New subjects offered are geometry, algebra and French. Coach Larsen's enthusiasm has saturated his football men and practices are carried on regardless of weather conditions. Major sports for winter and spring are: football, basketball, baseball, track and field events, tennis and the big annual cross-country run. The minor sports are: swimming, boxing and wrestling.
Contacting engineer R. E. Webster is on the job with pep and ginger to rush construction of sugar factory. There will be some 3,000 yards of gravel hauled...Mr. Webster is giving all comers a job ... so that there will be no hitch in the work. Carpenters are on the job ... and the railroads have promised to have the necessary spurs put in at once so that the work of the factor can be enhanced.
Custom Tailored fashions: All wool suits and O'coats $35 - $60. Hand tailored to measure at Nels Nelson Quality Tailoring.
Lester Pehrson was one of the first to enlist from Franklin, Idaho, and he has been the last to come back. He was a radio operator on a U.S. Destroyer when it was hit by a submarine torpedo off the German Stripe. He was rendered unconscious, but saved by another radio operator.