Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 27, 1995
The structure of the Steele home in Riverdale is okay, but the intense heat from the fire that erupted melted appliances and scorched walls and furniture. Rex Steele and his wife were both away from their home for a short time when their nine-year-old son Daniel noticed the fire in the basement. Retrieving his younger siblings, they quickly left the house. Joshua, 6, “accidentally locked the door.” That accident saved the house, and helped to prevent any deaths in the incident. Fire fighter David Kerr said the house was so well-sealed that the fire extinguished itself to a smoldering state. If they had been able to open the door it would have created a backdraft and an explosion.
The Franklin District of the Boy Scouts of America presented four scout leaders the District Award of Merit ... The recognition is given to scout leaders who have been in scouting a number of years who are nominated to the position through an application. This year Brent Corbridge, Latricia Williams, Denton Harris, and Michael Stenberg were honored.
The student council of Preston High School expressed their desire to restore the “P” on the mountain. The school board has been concerned about the dilapidated condition of the letter on a hill east of Preston and have decided that a cement railing or railroad ties need to be placed around the letter’s form to hold it in place due to the steep incline of the hill. The original rocks have been scattered by the elements and the cattle grazing on the hillside.
50 Years Ago, October 1, 1970
Two Franklin men, each 82, and “buddies” since childhood, drove down to Lewiston to get a haircut. After getting the haircut they drove south, probably to go home by way of Richmond. About a mile south of the main intersection their car failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a westbound truck loaded with acetylene and oxygen tanks. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames when the truck’s gas tank ignited. The men, Orlando Hampton and Newel Handy were killed and the driver of the truck is listed in satisfactory condition in an Ogden hospital. Family members said that Hampton drove Handy everywhere they went. They grew up together.
Most everyone in our general area wants to get a balance and equitable development of Bear River, Bear Lake, and tributary streams for all around use of the good citizens who are entitled to enjoy the benefits of this great river system from one end to the other. If we pile up the major part of the river’s water into Oneida Canyon and Gentile Valley, we will, of necessity, neglect other well-deserving districts along the river and would rob people in those areas of their basic and just rights. – Halo Hart
Help Wanted, Male and Female – For seasonal Cannery Work, age 18 to 65, Day and night shifts – Apply in person – Del Monte Corporation, Equal Opportunity Employer
75 Years Ago, October 4, 1945
Cattle rustling did not pay in the old days of the west and still bears about the same degree of importance as a law violation sans the hanging at the pine tree. Two rustlers have been caught and will stand trial on charges now preferred by both the state of Idaho and the federal government, according to Sheriff Lee Hansen. The defendants, from Fish Haven, ID, and Ogden, UT, are out on $1,000 bail awaiting trial.
Henry Dursteler’s home at Mapleton burned to the ground. The fire started in the roof and rapidly consumed the entire house as neighbors stood by unable to do anything. All furnishings of the home were moved to safety.
Members of the board of directors of the Preston-Riverdale-Mink Creek Canal company learned of additional details concerning the cost of building a new channel for the company’s canal south and east of Riverdale along the hillside. The total cost is estimated by the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation to be about $100,000 in order to make the change.
Work is being rushed to completion on 13 blocks of street oiling now underway. About half of the project has been completed. There will be six blocks on which oiling is being done from curb to curb in addition to the 20 foot center strip.
100 Years Ago, September 30, 1920
In two days over 200 yards of gravel was hauled to the new sugar factory site. A great many teams of horses are on the job and work is being rushed. Some of the structural steel is to be erected this fall.
The Liberty Beet topper has been demonstrated on several farms in this section, and from information, the topper is a huge success. It is stated that 97 per cent of the beet is saved by means of this instrument, and as the cost of production is not as great as the more complicated affairs, it should be in big demand.
The census takers for Preston, like other parts of the country must have been on a drunk. This city is given a population of 3,250 whereas we understand the church books to show a larger population.
Charmeuse and Tricotine Dresses, $19.75 to $24.75—Our New York buyers made a very timely purchase of over 2,000 dresses at prices far below what you have been paying. These dresses are on display now and are beauties. The lot consists of Silks, Charmeuse, Taffetas, Tricotines, Serges and Jerseys in all the new and wanted shades. Do not delay but visit our store at once and get your share of these bargains. – J.C. Penney Co.