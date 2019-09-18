Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 14, 1994
Franklin County’s corn and hay crops have been good this growing season, despite the hot, dry summer. But dryland wheat didn’t fare as well.
Vandalism to the Bear River Massacre site has left local law enforcement official Don Beckstead thinking that someone doesn’t like the wording at the site. Red spray paint covers certain portions of the signs explaining the site and the plaque in the stone monument to the Indians that died in the massacre. “I don’t think it was juveniles,“ he said. “They would have sprayed everything.”
After two weeks of little to no activity in the local fire department, lightning struck again Friday night. Two fires were started in the hills east of Preston. The fire department worked on the fire in the right hand of Maple Creek Canyon and the Forest Service battled a small blaze in Crooked Creek.
Del Monte’s programs to keep their employees “hanging in there” until the season is over — and then some — is paying off for both employee and employer. They have a bonus system in place to reward those employees who stay with the company throughout the entire packing season.
Three of Franklin County’s youth brought home several trophies from the Idaho State BMX championships held Aug. 27. Matt Egley won first place in the 15 -year old novice category. Rory Roberts took second place in the 11-year old intermediate category and Randi Roberts, his sister, brought home the third place in the eight-year old girls’ category.
50 Years Ago, September 18, 1969
The U.S. department of Agriculture today reversed its recent decision to list at a discount rate the “Cache” variety of wheat grown in Southeastern Idaho. The reversal came in response to last week’s appeal sent to the USDA by the Idaho Wheat Commission in coordination with the Idaho Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
Ca$h $aving$, stamps too. Beef roasts, 7 bone, $.58/lb.; Fryers, Pan ready, $.43/lb ; Jewel bacon, $.49/lb; Sugar, 50 lbs, $6.35; grapes, seedless, $.17/lb. -Stan’s Market, Gold Strike Stamps
Larry C. Biggs and Warren Wilde, members of the Franklin County sheriff’s posse, placed second and fifth at the eighth annual NRTS Invitational Combat Pistol Match recently at the National Reactor Testing Station west of Idaho Falls. The purpose of the meet is to help maintain marksmanship competence of Idaho peace officers.
Dirty movies, magazines and books now gross more than $2 billion a year. Pornography is a bigger business than the “legitimate” movie industry. Nine Supreme Court justices, average age 64, have been unable to decide what any housewife knows: the difference between what’s “art” and what’s “dirt.” Repeatedly the court has struck down efforts at censorship so it may be that the Americans with most to lose — those housewives — may have to do a little “demonstrating” of their own. They intend to reverse the tide. Don’t bet they won’t. There is no wrath like that of a woman scorned. — Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, September 21, 1944
There have been 380 ballots mailed to out-of-county voters for absentee voting in the general election this fall. Practically all of these ballots have gone to servicemen and Auditor Cleo Swenson estimated that at least half of the service ballots have gone overseas.
The winter work program for the local Red Cross chapter has been announced. The quota is listed, it includes the following: 25 bathrobes, 25 bed jackets, 300 bedside bags, 50 kit bags unfilled, 10 layettes, 25 pajamas, 200 slippers. The chapter is working on the completion of 140 filled kit bags which were given to the county for a summer quota.
The difference between a sailor and a Seabee is that while the sailor is looking for a chair the Seabee builds one.
Play Safe — Beware of Egg robbers — Blood-sucking mites, ticks and fleas weaken birds, make them easy prey to diseases that cut egg production. But that can be controlled with an insect killer that stays active for days. And to step up egg production of listless, droopy hens, try dosing with Standard White Oil No. 9 U. S. P. — an excellent mineral oil conditioner. — Wayne Evans, Local Distributor.
100 Years, Ago, September 18, 1919
Laborers wanted on the concrete syphon at Banida ten miles west of Preston. Rate 56 1/2 cents per hour; 9 hour day; board $1.25 per day. Also teams wanted at 88 cents per hour. Ditch excavation; freight, gravel and sand hauling — Villardsen Bros. engineers.
You have been wanting some real amusement for some time — now it is here, take advantage of it — get a pair of skates that will fit your feet and roll around our floor for a night or so, it will do you good as well as us.
Will the party in whose auto the package containing an army blanket, quilt and overalls, was placed by mistake last Thursday, kindly leave same at Wilford Hotel. -C. J. Sarvis, Bureau of Highways.
Americanization, Thrift, Community Service, are the three outstanding activities of the organized club women of the United States for 1919.
What is a dollar? Foolish question, you say? Not at all these days. Certainly a dollar isn’t what it was ten years ago. It isn’t what it will be five years from now. A dollar is what you can get for it in beans, butterflies, or bunk — no more or no less. A dollar wouldn’t be worth anything if you couldn’t get anything for it.