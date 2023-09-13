Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 9, 1998“This year two bats have been brought to the health department for rabies testing,” said Steve Bastian, health official with the local department. “One has tested positive and one negative. One dog and one cat have been submitted to the department for testing…both were negative. For several years no bats were submitted locally for analysis.
Britny Christensen, daughter of Scott and Sydnee Christensen of Fairview, recently competed in the Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho Pageant held in Gooding, ID. Britny’s preparation paid off as she received the Horsemanship Award and the Rodeo Knowledge Award. She obtained first attendant to the 1999 Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho, Tiffany Novak.
September 12 members of the National Search and Rescue Association will meet at the Franklin County fairgrounds, to hold their annual fall membership meeting. Hosting the event will be the Franklin County Search and Rescue. In addition to the national officers, members from Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and Idaho will be in attendance.
West Side’s volleyball teams have started off the season with some great games. The varsity team won both of their games, the first against Firth and the second against Soda Springs.
It is said in Washington that President Clinton still has a lot of questions to answer, and so we asked readers, “What do you think should be done about the Clinton scandals? Impeach, ask him to resign, or forgive and forget.?” Responses: I would say impeach him. He’s already done the forgive and forget himself.; He isn’t setting a very good example for our youth. He should have gumption enough to resign.; Ask him to resign or else impeach him. He doesn’t deserve to be in office.
50 Years Ago, September 13, 1973Preston city’s recently appointed attorney, J. Dennis Williams, has secured offices in Preston, and will open next week, after completing remodeling. The offices will be located at 24 North State, and will also be used on occasion by his law partner, Don L. Harding of Malad. The two lawyers formed a partnership Sept. 1 for the practice in Oneida and Franklin counties.
If all goes well, the old Central School building will be no more in a very short time, following a decision by the Eastside District school board. The trustees decided to call for bids immediately, and specified that bids must cover removal of the outside foundation to one foot beneath ground level, and fill the basement cavity with brick, sand and dirt...The school building has deteriorated faster since its non-use.
One of the top features at the 1973 Franklin County Fair was the Jr. Fat Stock Sale, that featured prime beef, lamb and hogs which had been raised and fattened for their projects by Franklin County 4-H and F.F.A. livestock members. The fat animal projects give the members experience in feeding and fattening these animals for market. The sale was under the direction of the Franklin County Jr. Fat Stock Sale Committee, Orval D. Benson, Chairman, who expressed appreciation to the business people of Franklin County and Cache Valley for their financial support of this event.
75 Years Ago, September 16, 1948City officials felt in the mood for celebrating when the long-awaited new fire truck arrived and Preston was given adequate fire-fighting facilities for the first time in years. The new truck arrived in town shortly after noon. It was met by officials and firemen, the town siren was blown and the truck was paraded about town.
Why not enjoy FM radio reception in Franklin County? Let us install a Pilotuner on your radio. Pilotuner sells for $29.95 and can be added to any AM set to convert it to FM. FM radio reception is available in Cache Valley from stations in Pocatello and Ogden. — Firestone Radio and Appliance Shop
When in need of wrecker service call for the Big Red Wrecker — 24-hour Wrecker Service. We have recently purchased and now have in service a new 1948 Ford two-ton chassis with Holmes wrecker unit. This is the most modern wrecker that money can buy today... It has twin booms, each with 350 feet of cable. All the latest and safest types of controls…are available on this new wrecker. Each boom has a capacity of four tons. We will have a man on duty call 24 hours each day. Phone No. 2, days, or 53-R or 602-J at night or contact any member of the local or state police. — McCune Motor Co.
100 Years Ago, September, 1923The Economy Mercantile Co, Weston, Idaho — Sale on all single pants. We have decided to sell all single PANTS now on hand at such low prices which should move them in a very few days. We purchased these pants, when the market was down. Now the market is very high and still advancing. We are giving you the benefit of our early purchase. We have a large stock to select from.
If you want good shoe repairing, call on us. We are putting in a new $520 stitcher and making other improvements so we can give you “service.” See us first. We also repair sewing machines and have oil and needles for them. We want your shoes. You want our service. Our prices are reasonable, Meisner & Saxton, 1 door east of Idaho State Bank. Mr. Saxton has resigned his position at the Royal Shoe Repairing Co., and is now working with Mr. Meisner.
Just Between You and Me — Dear Miss Brooks, We are readers of your corner, and we appreciate the splendid answers you give the boys and girls. Our opinion of petting is, that a girl who permits any boy or man to pet and kiss her has lost her self respect. The harm in petting brings on an ever-lasting disgrace to the girls who permit it. — The Happy Three (boys), Idaho
