Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 17, 1997
Located at the fork of State Street on the north end of Preston, the Will-O-Way convenience store has been a constant for 50 years. . .That is one of the reasons current owner Jeff Green will find it difficult to describe his feelings when it comes down. “How do you describe the emotion of tearing down a building that‘s been a landmark in Preston for 50 years?,” he said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to feel.”
Preston City officials this summer recommended the planning and zoning commission review an amendment making developers in subdivisions responsible for the cost of installing street lights and fire hydrants.
Number 83 for the Preston Indians’ football team is a special member. He is either the hero, or the goat. He gets very little glory and, at times, all the blame. He is Ryan Wilcox, the PHS place kicker. Wilcox spent part of his summer at the nationally recognized Dan Agajanian Kicking Camp in Arizona. He was one of only 50 invited high school kickers, only one of 25 able to attend. At camp he was awarded the trophy for most disciplined kicker, given to the kicker with the most dedication, promptness, and best all-around game.
Big game hunters across southeast Idaho next month will find new regulations governing deer and elk that will significantly differ from past seasons. “Ample feed and rainfall all spring, summer and fall may make it harder to find animals because they won’t be concentrated around springs,” said Tom Lucia, Fish and Game officer.
50 Years Ago, September 21, 1972
Foundation work was being completed this week for the $45,000 addition to the Dayton LDS ward building. This will include four classrooms and a library. Some remodeling will be necessary in the present building to allow for a hallway to the new section.
West Side high school took top honors at the District Livestock Judging contest. Seven schools competed in the contest. Casey McDermott, was high man for the contest, out of 32 students taking part.
Farmers Home Administration State Director Donald Winder announced the appointment of Kendall Balls to the Franklin County Farmers Home Administration Committee. He succeeds Rex Packer whose term expired in June. Mr. Balls will serve a three year term on this committee.
The National Guard Bureau announces that SP4 Lee C. Purser of Preston, will compete in the 1972 Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol Championships, Sept 24-29. This tournament which will determine the individual and team shooting champions of the National Guard, will be fired at Camp Robinson, AR.
The new Oakwood Elementary school in Preston has grass ready to be watered and cut. Turf was taken from the LDS church grounds in Dayton and from an area that is to be converted into a parking lot south of Franklin Stake center and placed in front of the school.
75 Years Ago, September 25, 1947
The Preston Rifle Club staged a shoot Sunday. About 15 members were out and they made some good scores. Pete Jorgensen, the “old vet,” is still up to his usual, at the top or near the top in marksmanship. There’ll be a shoot each week and all members are urged to participate and bring any prospective new members. The club furnishes “free” 30-06 ammunition for use on the rifle range. Bring your own rifle along and sight it in.
A fire burned a large stack of hay and baled straw belonging to A. S. Koller, of Weston. The fire was started by sparks from a train and was fanned into a big blaze by a strong wind.
Reminder — Walking reduces people’s weight; jay walking reduces people’s years.
Preston now has its own army recruiting service, with two sergeants arriving here the first of this week to take charge of the new office. They have opened an office in Room 106 at the post office.
Considering new sections to the building which add floor space, many new items of equipment, increased personnel and additional services, Preston now has one of the most modern and up-to-date dry cleaning establishments not only in Cache Valley but in this entire region between Pocatello and Ogden. The Classic Cleaners here, operated by Phenoi H. Edgley, now is not forced to take a “back seat” for any small city cleaning establishment.
100 Years Ago, September 20, 1922
Everything is all set and ready to go October 2 for the most successful school year in the history of Weston High School. The school made an enviable record in every department last year under crowded and otherwise unfavorable conditions. This year we shall start with the handicaps removed. We have an up-to-date building, beautifully situated, overlooking the garden spot of Utah and Idaho. The building is a model for convenience and sanitation.
Ben Meek had the misfortune to get his hand in one of the belts on a threshing machine he was working on, mangling it quite badly.
There are some few things that are denied the farmer’s family, simply because he lives out in the country and gets his mail out of an R. F. D. mail box, rather than from a uniformed postman. One is the public library...Some public library commissions are trying to take their libraries into the country and have fitted up “traveling libraries” which travel through the country with an assortment of books for farm folks.
Mr. L. Jensen, the Pioneer Tailor, is building his business to some proportion. He has acquired the agency of one of the leading tailoring houses, selling both men’s and ladies’ wear, and he also has secured himself a car to both deliver and to take orders with. On account of his growing business he has had to employ a tailor to help him, a Mr. J. P. Peterson of Salt Lake City.