Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 24, 1997
A two-vehicle accident left one dead and one in critical condition, life-flighted to Bannock Regional Hospital. This fatality brings the total number of fatal accidents in Franklin County to eight this year. Last year there were two fatalities in Franklin county and in 1995, there were six.
Utah Jazz star Karl Malone shared a moment with Nicholas Heusser who recently moved to Preston from California. Heusser was one of hundreds of fans who flocked to the grand opening of Burger King/Phillips 66 station to see Malone. The NBA’s MVP said he showed up three hours early so he could spend more time with fans and store employees.
Keith Porter was named the new Franklin District chairman for the Trapper Trails Council, and Rex Pitcher vice-chairman, during the annual Recognition Banquet. Porter and Ryan Hacking announced the District Award of Merit winners of which there were four: Layne Peterson, Morris Gregory, Myrna Fuller and Lyle Swann.
A large part of the early season success of the Lady Indians’ volleyball team has been the exceptional play of Senior Erica Olson, #12. Erica is the Lady Indians’ middle blocker, along with being co-captain of the team. Erica Olson and Ben Heusser, both seniors at Preston High School have been nominated for the fourth annual Wendy’s High School Heisman Award, announced Alfred W. Koch, principal of Preston High School.
50 Years Ago, September 28, 1972
W. Dean Palmer, administrator of the Franklin County Hospital and Nursing Home, has announced his resignation. He urged all hospital employees to continue in their scheduled jobs until new management is appointed.
A complaint was lodged with the Federal Aeronautics Administration by a Preston man because of continual sonic booms over the community. The complaint was filed by Phil West who said that he filed the complaint after many complaints had been made about the sonic booms hitting the area at least twice daily.
Eddie Winger, a 1972 Preston High graduate, will play the part of Charlie Brown in the Ricks College production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Mrs. Ethel Stevenson has been a part of the humming activities of West Side high school for about 15 years now, taking care of office duties and clerical work of the district and board of trustees. She also runs a small book store in the high school.
Unfortunately, our country is not so altogether well-off as the Republicans profess it to be. Fortunately, it’s not nearly as bad off as the Democrats say. But it is imperfect. And some essentials, vital to improvement, are not included in the platform of either party. Why do you suppose? What national office-seeker dares object to the government’s continuing practice of spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars to crusade against smoking while spending millions more of taxpayers dollars to subsidize the growing of more tobacco? Nobody. It’s called “political ambivalence” or “expediency,” never --but never ---“hypocrisy.” Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, October 2, 1947
It was a truly inspiring sight Friday when the people of Oneida stake gathered on their welfare farm at Dayton to harvest the welfare sugar beets. Operations got underway at 8:30 a. m. and before 2 o’clock that afternoon more than 500 tons of beets were topped and many were delivered to the dumps. Well over 500 members representing 12 wards were in the throng. Some had traveled 30 miles after doing the morning chores by lantern light.
Joyce Keller, of Preston, has been appointed honorary major in the sponsors’ corps of Utah State Agricultural College according to an announcement by Col. T. W. Timberlake, professor of military science and tactics. Clad in trim powder-blue uniform, the sponsors not only aid in activities of the reserve officers training corps but help make other campus projects succeed.
Our neighbor was worried because she had not heard for several weeks from her son at boarding school. Eventually she received this letter. “Dear Mother: They are making us write our parents. Love Jack.”
Airport news — The fast red and cream Bellanca that has frequented our skies is owned by Gardner Bros. Construction Co. who has the contract for the Mink Creek road. They make about five trips to Preston per week.
100 Years Ago, September 27, 1922
“Small game is on the increase in all but two states — Texas and Alabama – according to information obtained from the Game Commissioners, hunters are increasing wherever game birds show an increase, and this fall should prove the greatest from a hunting standpoint that the United States has ever enjoyed,” said Mr. Ira L. Neeley the local Winchester Dealer.
Sheriff Beckstead went to Ogden, Utah, to bring back John Skynney who was wanted here for burglary. He was arrested in connection with the robbery last week of Mrs. Struve’s place where about $100 worth of stuff was taken.
College Students – Inexpensive board and room can be had in Logan. A survey just completed by the Utah Agricultural College shows that prices for good board and room this year range from $20 to $25. This represents a yearly saving over last year’s prices to the student of from $50 to $75. — Fall quarter opens, Monday, September 25. — The Utah Agricultural College, Logan, Utah.
Dear Miss Brooks: How should you trim your finger nails properly, and could I get you to send me the words of “Tuck Me to Sleep in My Old Kentucky Home.” Thanking you, Mickey — Response: The fingernails are rounded slightly beyond the end of the finger, but not in such a long sharp point as has been the custom in the recent past. Your song can be readily purchased for 30 cents in any music shop. Only such songs and poems as cannot be easily found in the shops can be printed in our columns.
