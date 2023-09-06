Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 2, 1998With total damages estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, Franklin County residents whose homes and crops were damaged in less than 20 minutes last Wednesday are moving on without disaster aid. A field of corn raised by Jeff Hyde was one of several hundred acres of crops pummeled by the hail stones. Fields of alfalfa almost ready for a third cutting this year look like they’ve already been cut, said some farmers… Inch-in-diameter hail stones shredded window screens, broke the windows and ravaged the blinds on the west side of Lorin Hatch’s house in Fairview, along with holes in the siding.
More cars and more spectators marked the 1998 demolition derby held at the rodeo arena. Since the derby is not part of a circuit, drivers “just have fun” said organizer Jay Rawlings. Funds from the event go to the Franklin Lions Club and youth programs in Franklin.
After 38 years of teaching at Preston High School, Delmar Derricott is bidding a fond farewell to the school and students he has served so well. Del began his career in 1960, before he had completed his student teaching by taking on a heavy load of debate, speech, drama and English classes, as well as sixth grade English at the Jefferson.
He’s Tim Fellows of Preston, but when he’s in Clarkston he’s Sheriff Lemuel Durfee of Palmyra, NY. Fellows has played a role in the LDS church sponsored Martin Harris Pageant for the past 14 years. “The first year I was working the technical end of it. Then I went on my mission and when I came back Brother Huff said he had a part available. I’ve been playing him ever since,” said Fellows.
50 Years Ago, September 6, 1973Students of Preston High became acquainted at a party held Wednesday. Festivities began with a treasure hunt through City Park and included a mud bowl at Central school. After cleaning the mud off, students gathered around a bonfire for refreshments.
On August 27, a new post office building was opened at Dayton. It is located in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Marlow Smart of Dayton. Mrs. Barbara Smart has been postmaster of Dayton since August 1, 1970. The new post office building replaced the building owned by Mrs. Myrtle Waddoups. On May 6, 1934, Ivan Waddoups became postmaster of Dayton, and the post office was located in a building built by him. This one building made up the entire business district of Dayton, as it was the post office, grocery store, service station, bus station and confectionery store.
In the interest of furthering physical health and development, Thatcher Elementary School children entered into a 4-H health program and also sold magazines to earn money to buy playground equipment for their school. The program was sponsored by the Franklin County 4-H extension department.
Kindergarten classes began at Oakwood Elementary in Preston with two half-day and two whole day alternate classes being held. The Eastside board of trustees decided that the full day for kindergartners would be convenient for those living in outlying areas because it allows these students to ride the school bus both to and from school.
75 Years Ago, September 9, 1948What could have been a disastrous fire involving huge gasoline storage tanks was brought under control shortly after 11 o’clock this morning after a one-ton gasoline truck and the pump house at the Utah Oil company were destroyed. Quinten Crockett, who was running gas into the tank on the truck was thrown from the truck and received slight burns about the face by the flash explosion.
Itinerant photographers find Preston an easy mark. In the last 60 days, three different itinerant photographers and their crews of coupon salesmen have made Preston their headquarters. These people, who are a disgrace to the legitimate photographer and the profession, have swarmed over the community and even stopped people on the streets, selling their beautiful sample photograph at a ridiculously low price as a leader to get people into their hotel room. After the photographs are taken and people see their proofs, these salesmen use all the high power salesmanship possible to sell additional photographs and even insult patrons if they do not buy. In some instances they refuse to deliver the colored picture unless there is an additional order…We have names on file of any number of people who have been “gypped” by these itinerant photographers. — Jack Anderson & Son, Anderson Photo Studio.
100 Years Ago, September, 1923Idaho provided that under certain conditions communities may vote to organize highway districts. Many counties have organized under this law but Franklin county has never taken advantage of the highway district law. It’s roads are handled by the Board of County Commissioners. When the county district first organized a bond issue for a hundred-thousand dollars for roads was made. This has been judiciously used. Part of it was used in conjunction with the State highway board in constructing the Yellowstone trail thru the county. Other graveled roads have been constructed along the Yellowstone Trail through Pocatello, or taking a short cut through what is known as Strawberry Canyon.
This route takes the traveler north east by way of Montpelier and north from there to the famous Jackson’s Hole country. This route has not been so well worked as the other trail but plans are now underway to construct a good road through the Canyon in the coming season. This route to the Yellowstone is one of unsurpassed scenic beauty, including sites of many of the entertaining scenes from the “Virginian” one of Own Wister’s masterpieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.