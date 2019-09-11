Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 7, 1994
Hundreds of campers, fisherman and boaters spent the weekend at Oneida Narrows. Sheriff Don Beckstead said the Labor Day weekend went quite well. Weather-wise the weekend also went well, the high temperature was 84 and the low was 46.
Any thoughts of ending year-round school at Pioneer Elementary in Preston were quashed when officials registered 42 more kindergarten-aged children than they anticipated. Last summer school officials had toyed with the idea of placing kindergarten back on a traditional schedule next year.
Fifteen boys of Varsity Scout Team 1037 in Whitney spent four days bicycling from Jenny’s Lake above Jackson Hole, WY, to Preston as part of a special activity. The boys traveled by car to Moose and camped on the lake before beginning the trip home.
Gilbert’s Repair and Farm Equipment Co. in Fairview has recently expanded its operation to include boat construction. About a year ago, Designer Float Systems, a Logan based company, asked Mark and Dallas Gilbert to work on the welding of one-man fishing boats. Since that time, the Gilberts have not only been involved in the welding process of the boats, now they bend and weld the main frame of the one-man and two-man fishing boats.
Preston Carnegie Library is encouraging parents to give their children a “Jump Start” at the library with a new program directed to parents of first, second, and third graders. Several local schools are participating in Jump Start: Pioneer, Oakwood and Harold B. Lee Elementary. Nationally the program is expected to reach two million children and their parents.
50 Years Ago, September 11, 1969
There are no more school bells in the Preston high school and junior high. The bells, at the beginning of school, in between classes, during noon hour and the end of school have been silenced and teachers of the school are pleased with the results.
Elder Bruce R. McConkie, will dedicate the $82,000 addition to the Franklin ward chapel. Elder McConkie is a former attorney, Army security and intelligence officer, newspaper editorial writer and public official. As a General Authority, he has been servicemen’s coordinator and supervises the Church’s Oriental missions.
Any real property owner who has any kind of device to receive the UHF signal, is not entitled to an exemption from the translator district charges.
Franklin County’s 4-H Clubs have had a very successful year, reports Kwen Griffeth, chairman of the Horse Club committee. This year we had 55 boys and girls completing horse club projects.
75 Years Ago, September 14, 1944
Jefferson Cafeteria, which serves lunches to school children of the Preston schools, is working under government supervision to improve the health of our boys and girls. Last year the cafeteria served 54,450 noon meals, each furnishing one-third of the nutritional requirements for the average child for a day. The cafeteria will open again after harvest vacation.
Twenty-seven Franklin County men were named by the local board of Selective Service to fill the September call. They will leave Sept 23 for Ft. Douglas, UT.
More help is needed if this month’s quota of USO Scrap books are made available to boys on the front lines. The Red Cross is planning on winding-up the scrap book project that has been carried out this summer.
The farm implement business in Preston has undergone a complete change of ownership and management, climaxed this week by the sale of the Stanger Implement company to T. C. Palmer and his sons, Leo and Shirley Palmer of Winder. Leo Palmer will manage the new firm which will be known as Palmer Implement, continuing with the Case line of machinery and the new owners plan to remodel the quarters when possible.
100 Years Ago, September 11, 1919
There will be a mass meeting of farmers and business men in the city, for the purpose of outlining plans for completion of the Glendale reservoir and dam. All farmers and business men should be on hand.
Someone is spreading abroad the rumor that Riverview Sanitarium is closed for the winter. This is not correct. They intend to run the place all winter, so Mr. Margetts informs us, so that those who are suffering with rheumatism and other ailments, can receive care and treatment. New improvements will be put in; shower baths and medical aid will be in attendance if needed.
An education campaign is now on. Oneida Academy officials propose to push the matter quite vigorously. People of Preston should make a special effort to provide places for these students. Many say that it is practically impossible to find boarding places and rooms to rent. Those who have spare rooms should feel it a duty to fix them up for the use of students and teachers; those who are situated so that they can take boarders should make their accommodations known.
The Citizen has been delayed in its publication from no fault of the owners. When our new building was purchased we hastily decided on moving the plant. In taking the large press to pieces we found one of the gear wheels had been partly stripped, and rather than wait for sending back east for the part, we shipped the piece into Salt Lake for fixing. We found out that we had picked a most unfortunate time to have this done, because every foundry in Utah’s capital city was on strike.