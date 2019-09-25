Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 20, 1994
Idaho Fish and Game officials will be on the Twin Lakes reservoirs today, poisoning the fish populations. The carp population in the lake has been so high recently that it has not only inhibited growth of the game fish species but has caused problems with the canal companies.
Franklin County Medical Center will be receiving $4,900 worth of new equipment, complements of the Pink Ladies organization. . . The group is purchasing a blood pressure monitor for the operating room; an oxygen blender for the nursery; food processor and barbecue grill for the kitchen; a video camera for the education department and allocated $1,500 for refurbishing the nursing home lobby.
A special Boy Scout tribute was held to honor Jared Ward, who passed away one year ago. Jared, son of Dave and Suzanne, belonged to Scout Troop 340, the handicap troop sponsored by the Preston Lions Club. On behalf of Jared, the Wards presented a plaque with the troop’s logo “Love Knows No Handicap,’ to troop 340, who in turn presented it to the Preston LDS Seminary Council.
“Good morning, Paul Harvey: “I am an ex-Marine, a Korean veteran, and I’m wondering what country I fought for. People are pouring into our country who don’t even bother to learn English. I was born here, and I’m feeling like an alien in my own country. Let’s remove that torch from the hand of Lady Liberty and put up a stop sign.” — Liborio LaRusso, Jersey City, N. J. — The French gave us the word “triage” to define life’s most difficult choices — when the lifeboat must turn away any more passengers rather than swamp the boat and drown everybody. — Paul Harvey.
50 Years Ago, September 25, 1969
The bubble, sparkle and fizz business is setting new records in Franklin County. The amount of soda pop being consumed is at an all-time high. So is the amount of money being spent in that direction. . . It is estimated that local residents are drinking soda at the rate of 218 eight-ounce bottles a year per person.
The Preston Lions club poured concrete for an extension of the Lions Shelter slab and the installation of a water fountain in the City Recreation park. The water fountain will be constructed near the fireplace at the east end of the Lions shelter.
Vying for Homecoming Queen title at Preston High School will be Kristen Larsen, Sally Bamborough, and Kay Dawn Jepsen.
Valyn Hobbs was crowned Queen of West Side high school homecoming. Attendants were Judy Kendall and Suzanne Smart.
As the perishable fruit and vegetable season draws to a close, Franklin County Canning Center is taking appointments for more staple products. There is still ample time to can pears, grapes, peaches, tomatoes, tomato juice, prunes, jellies, jams, chili sauce, beets, pickles and carrots, according to Lincoln Orme, manager.
75 Years Ago, September 28, 1944
A full course in auto mechanics will be introduced into the curriculum of Preston High School as soon as harvest vacation period is complete. This announcement was made by Supt. Horland Simmons. The War Production Training program of Pocatello released approximately $2,700 worth of tools and equipment for the initiation of this course in Preston schools. Instruction will be open to 17 and 18 year old boys of the junior and senior classes of the high school and any interested outsiders each school day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 o’clock noon, and from 1 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. The instruction will be given in the Morrison garage building on west First South Street. In charge of the instruction will be Oscar Almond of Downey who comes here highly recommended. He is an expert welder as well as a mechanic and a graduate of the USAC in Logan.
Plans for the V-Day celebration in Franklin County are virtually complete and the general committee headed by Phenoi Edgley is resting in hope of an early victory by the Allied armies in Germany. The surrender of the Nazi foe will be observed here by a big program devoted to worship and to the festivity that such an occasion will create.
100 Years Ago, September 25, 1919
A Post of American Legion of Honor will be organized in Preston on Oct 5. It is urgently requested that every soldier, sailor and marine in Franklin County be present at the meeting.
It is reported that investigations are to be made relative to the prevailing high prices on certain commodities, especially beef. Beef cattle are selling at from $.045 to $.05 per pound live weight; now why hasn’t the price of beef dropped accordingly? In some towns people have banded together with a view of obtaining cheaper lumber. Preston needs more buildings — how best to obtain these is another important question.
The farmers have subscribed something like $70,000 towards the new Glendale reservoir project and it looks as if the matter will come to a head pretty soon.
Because of the general hay shortage this year and the apparent profiteering by speculation, the farmers have decided to ship their hay at actual cost to the citizens of our county. Commissioner B. R. Meek will likely go to Snake River Valley to purchase the amount of hay needed to carry the farmers through the coming winter. The method of financing will be as follows: For each ton of hay needed, the farmer should deposit at the First National Bank $25 subject to the order of Mr. Meek.