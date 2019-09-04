Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 31, 1994
Gas tanks were leaking, engines were blowing and cars were being smashed and crashed left and right, but drivers of the cars were having more fun than the audience watching Preston’s 18th annual Demolition Derby.
Did you hear the 51 bell chimes on Sunday morning from the Preston Presbyterian Community Church? They commemorate the 51 years of Christian service by the Rev. Miner E. Bruner, D. D. in Cache Valley.
We were pleased when the Franklin County Medical Center was honored by the Idaho Health Care Association. It was not the first time that the hospital has received the Jean Schoonover Excellence in Caring Award. This year only six facilities in the entire state received the award.
History says the United States was “carved out of wilderness.” Our country was never “carved” out of wilderness. It was hacked and plowed and chopped and mopped and dug and sawed and hoed out of wilderness. Early Americans expected nothing for nothing. But what they did, they did with faith and fortitude and determination to leave the woodpile a little higher than they found it. — Paul Harvey
A few minor injuries and a lot of dust seemed to be the only problem at Twin Lakes moto-cross park for the third annual “Battle of the Borders.” Over 600 riders competing and an estimated 1,800 spectators made the race the largest “Battle of the Borders” yet.
For the last 15 years, Mark Spackman, Preston, has been bringing life to old tractors and making them look new again. It all started when Spackman went to work for a tractor company in Tremonton. Since then Spackman has restored 62 tractors, five of which belong to him. The oldest restored tractor he owns is a 1937 model; the newest is a 1983 model.
50 Years Ago, Sept. 4, 1969
Ellis Johnson, Preston druggist, is back to work this week after giving his family and the whole community a start. The former state representative went on an overnight fishing trip by himself, got lost, and before he was found the report got out that he was presumed drowned. . . He left for Bloomington Lake. Instead of fishing, went for a hike, misread a sign and got lost in St. Charles Canyon. . . Johnson was brought back to Preston, suffering a game leg from a pulled muscle, tired, but otherwise in good shape.
Engineering field parties of the Topographic Division, U. S. Geological Survey, are engaged in survey operations for preparations of accurate topographic maps of approximately 880 miles of southeastern Idaho. Included in the survey are communities of Franklin, Preston, St. Charles, and Weston, Idaho, as well as some 400 square miles within the northern part of Cache National Forest.
Petitions for mayor and city council are available at Preston City offices for the election. The city clerk appealed to residents to register for the election. Only 647 persons were registered in the Preston area which was only half of eligible voters.
75 Years Ago, Sept. 7, 1944
Activities at the Preston Airport are growing and reflect the vast potential program that will come with cities answering the challenge of the post war air age. The progress of local students taking instruction from trained instructors at the port is also noted and there are 15 local citizens who are now soloing. Three students have taken the examination for their private pilot’s license.
A fire at the farm of Marion J. Lindhardt, of Winder, consumed the stable and the season’s crop of hay. Only through efforts of friends and neighbors who hurried to the scene and a change of the wind drift, were other farm buildings and equipment saved from the blaze.
The state office of the War Manpower Commission today cautioned Idaho employers against hiring male workers covered by the Priority Referral Plan unless they present a referral card from the nearest local office of the Employment Service or other authorized referral agency.
The difference between a lieutenant and an enlisted man is that the lieutenant starts at the bottom and works his way up, and the enlisted man starts at the bottom and works.
Hunters and farmers who wish to buy ammunition for the coming hunting season will be able to obtain shells by signing the standard certification form made available by the War Production board and found at stores selling ammunition.
100 Years ago, Sept. 4, 1919
Already a vigorous educational campaign is launched in this stake, and during the next few weeks efforts will be made by teachers of the Academy to visit every prospective student in academy territory. It is hoped that the largest enrollment in the history of the Academy will be had this year. From reports now available it would seem that the Academy is to have the most prosperous year in its history in spite of the inroads made by the influenza epidemic last year.
For many years there has been an insistent demand from patrons of the Academy for a commercial course to be established and at last we are glad to be able to report that such a course is an assured fact. Principal Romney, as soon as he discovered the sentiment of the community got in touch with the new superintendent of church schools and was informed that such a course could be had if the local community would purchase out-right enough typewriters to accommodate the students who would wish to take the course. . . Through the assistance of the local businesses, the wards and stake, there is enough money to purchase six first class machines out-right. The best teacher of business courses that can be had will be secured to instruct.