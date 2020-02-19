Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 15, 1995
The radio announced Tuesday morning every child’s favorite phrase “Due to snow, school has been canceled today.” Heavy snowfall and brisk winds kicked up some drifts too deep to drive through. Roads were too slick to risk bringing children to school. Snow clumped on power lines. Power was out in several parts of not only Franklin County but also Cache Valley for various periods of time.
An architect will be in Preston within the next month to review plans which will bring the Post Office building up to American Disabilities Act requirements, said postmaster Ryan Moody.
Curtis Dairy, Dayton, recently sold it’s milk producing herd of 570 cows. The herd was split evenly between Visser Dairy of New Mexico and Reitsma Dairy in Jerome. Until a buyer can be found for the entire dairy, Curtis Dairy will only sell heifers. They are raising about 650 heifers at the present time.
We would like to welcome the new Assisted Living Facility to Preston. We honestly feel that it will be most successful and the owners will have to add on to the building. There is a real need in Preston for this type of facility. It is like a half-way house between living at home and being placed in a nursing home.
The West Side School district has begun a fund raising drive to obtain money to install bleachers in the new West Side High School gymnasium. The bleacher project is the final phase of the “pay as you go” gymnasium, class room, cafeteria building which was started six years ago.
50 Years Ago, February 19, 1970
For a growing number of married women in Franklin county, running a home and raising a family are only part of their activities. With each passing year, more and more of them are finding that they can take care of their household responsibilities and still have enough spare time to permit them to take outside jobs.
Milo’s AG Food Stores -Cherry Pie Filling, $.39; Salmon, Del Monte pink, $.75; Lettuce, $.10/lb.; Frozen pies, 3 for $1; Milo’s Home style bread, 1 lb loaf, 5/$1; Butter, 1 lb, quartered, $.69; Pot Roast, Blade Cut, $.49/lb; 7-Bone, $.53/lb; Round bone, $.79/lb.
Rural carrier services will be extended to several areas in Southern Idaho and Northern Utah as a result of an order from the Postmaster General. Under the order, persons living more than one fourth of a mile or more from the Post Office will not get carrier service. The limit before was one half of a mile.
Washington’s Birthday Sale, Effective February 20 through 23 — Alka Seltzer, $.47; Stainless steel mixing bowls, 3 qt., $1.39; 8 Track Stereo tapes, $3.99; Schick lather shave cream, $.59; 9 volt radio batteries, $.49; Bathroom tissue, 10 rolls, $.99; Coriciden cold tabs, $.88. — Mel’s Drug
75 Years Ago, February 22, 1945
The Red Cross seeks $8,100 in a fund-raising drive within Franklin County. It is the largest ever levied here and needed more urgently than ever before in the history of the country.
Fish and game licenses of 1944 are valid until April 1, 1945 the fish and game department reminded sportsmen. Persons who had a license last year need not obtain a new one until that time. However, persons who did not have licenses last year and who wish to fish now must purchase the 1944 license even though it is good only until April 1.
Those kids who have never written a letter in their young and reckless lives can now send some home that thrill the hearts of everyone who reads them. It is hard to realize that only 10 years ago some good people of America thought they could prevent wars by forbidding little boys to play with wooden soldiers and toy guns.
Ladies’ shoes are now unrationed! 1/4 off — Pumps. Oxfords, Sandals, Sizes 2 — 9 — High heels, Medium heels, Low heels — Brown and black. — Mereda’s Vogue Shop
“Before I speak Engleesh, you Americans treat me like I was a great foreign star. Now you act like I am slightly half-wit baby.” Lots of foreigners have probably thought this, but it took forthright Carmen Miranda, Brazilian actress, to say so on the movie set at the 20th Century-Fox during the filming of her current movie.
100 Years Ago, February 19, 1920
We suggest that the nation’s daylight schedule go into effect in this city. The scheme is to be put into effect in Salt Lake City and Ogden sometime in April. The city fathers should take this in hand.
For sale — One grain drill, one white top buggy, one potato digger, one 2-row potato cultivator, and 1 hay derrick with rope. Call J. G. Wanner, Jr.
The city has had workmen on the streets cleaning up the thick covering of mud which accumulated there during the long rainy spell we had last fall.
We have just secured the agency for three of the best Cars made. Cars you have been enquiring for. From the standpoint of stability and excellence, they cannot be duplicated anywhere. We are now agents for Franklin County and Gentile Valley. Hudson Super Six, the ideal car, noiseless and full of power; The Famous Nash Car, and last but not least, the new magnificent model of The Essex, a car of symmetry and beauty. Call now and look them over, get your orders in so that we may be able to fill them promptly. Remember the place. — Petterborg and Nash