Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 17, 1995
Three of the 17 students chosen across the state of Idaho to receive the National Merit Scholarship are 1995 graduates of Preston High School. Amber Esplin, Misty M. Esplin and Christopher Phillips are the finalists from Preston High. “They are in the top half percent of all the students in the United States,” said Al Koch, principal at Preston High.
A ribbon cutting will officially welcome Valley Kawasaki to the Preston business community. Valley Kawasaki, adjacent to Palmer Motor Co., is featuring a full line of Kawasaki products including jet skis, ATVs, motorcycles and generators. Scott Palmer, manager of Palmer Motor’s Preston office, said Valley Kawasaki is not associated with the GM car/truck dealership.
The cast for the first two productions of the Worm Creek Opera House was named this week. The season opens with a musical melodrama, “Gold Fever.” The second production,” Guys and Dolls,” was a Broadway hit show.
We certainly can’t call this a drought year. Lately, it has been rain, rain, and more rain. Our hillsides and mountains are green and lush, with some snow storage still up high.
Dyer’s Woad, a noxious weed, will soon be in bloom and help is needed in controlling it, said Jim Hull, Franklin County Weed Superintendent. “The act of pulling just one Dyer’s Woad plant this year will stop the growth of hundreds of Dyer’s Woad plants next year.” Each plant is capable of producing over 1,000 seeds.
50 Years Ago, May 21, 1970
Some $10,000 damage was done to a Piper Cherokee that crash-landed into a field in Oxford. The student pilot, James P. Boyce, attempted to land in a field that was too soft and the nose wheel plowed into the ground and the plane flipped over. Boyce reported details of the accident to State Patrolman Dean Gunnell.
Telephone exchanges of Preston, Dayton, and Franklin have reached a new record this month with a total of 3,032 telephones. April’s gain of 35 telephones put us over the 3,000 mark. To keep pace with growing telephone needs, Mountain Bell is spending $45,000 in Preston and Franklin this year.
Four girls were named to represent Franklin County in the annual Idaho Girls State. Representing West Side will be Lana Buttars and Ann Bingham. Representing Preston High will be Julie Johnson and Sandra Hansen.
The Society of Outstanding American High School Students announces the honor of membership for 1970 has been bestowed upon Julie Bingham, Martin Palmer and Curtis Henderson of West Side High School.
75 Years Ago, May 24, 1945
Plans are now complete for the election within eight school districts of Franklin and Bannock counties to vote upon the consolidation into one Joint Independent district on June 22. The districts involved include Rural High School No. 17 of Weston, Common Districts No. 17 of Silver Star, No. 14 of Cedarville, No. 13 of Roosevelt, No. 10 of Weston, No. 2 of Oxford in Bannock county, and Independent No. 12 of Dayton and Independent No. 11 of Clifton.
Pfc. Devon Hampton and Pfc. Max Jensen, of the county, have been wounded in Okinawa. Their parents received letters written by attendants at a hospital base in Okinawa explaining that their sons had been wounded in action there.
One hundred more Mexican nationals were assigned to Franklin county and arrived this week. Ninety of the men were sent to the Ogden area until they were needed here. The other 10 were added to the local camp, raising the total of men available to farmers at the labor camp to 60.
100 Years Ago, May 20, 1920
Although the agricultural and other conditions throughout the country at the present time has a most roseate hue, we are pretty close to the precipice of lack of production and scarcity of cereals and other commodities. One writer states that if we meet any kind of a drawback this year, we will be paying $2/pound for butter, $15/bushel for potatoes; eggs $3/dozen and other products at a similar ratio. Don’t let us slumber and think we are alright.
The money squeeze is being felt all over the country. Many industries and improvements are at a standstill over the unfortunate condition.
At the Preston Opera House the scholars of Jefferson and Central Schools essayed the beautiful, tuneful, witty and artistic operetta, “Arcticania,” and they did it so well that parents and other attending frequently voiced their sentiments in a hearty round of applause.
Preston lost to Richmond in one of the closest games of airtight ball seen on the home grounds here, and Preston went up against Dell, the big leaguer and batted him quite freely although he struck out 12 men. Richmond got eight hits and Preston seven. A close decision by the umpire called Ramshaw out at the plate when the catcher was not in speaking distance of the man, yet he was called out. Attendance at the game was 600.