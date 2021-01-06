Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 3, 1996
A gift of love, a gift of life. That is what Holly Smith, Dayton, received for Christmas, as her father, Lauritz, donated one of his kidneys, that she might live a normal and healthy life.
Although her parents haven’t decided which of two names they like best, this little girl, daughter of Mindi Larsen and Jason Trujillo, couldn’t wait to get here. She came two weeks early, at 5:10 p. m. on Jan. 1, becoming the first child born in Franklin County in 1996.
If you feel achy, have a nagging cough and are fevered, you probably suffer from Influenza A. Drs. Gibby and Beckstead are both reporting busy office hours.
In 1956 a man started working at FCMC to earn enough money to take care of his young family. Howard Bennett had no way of knowing then that he was starting a tradition that his wife, daughter, two granddaughters and one granddaughter-in-law are continuing today. His daughter, LaDawn Geddes recalls, “I started working at FCMC when I was 10 years old. Every night after school each of us kids had jobs around the building. I still remember very clearly shoveling coal into the furnace to keep the building warm.”
With the new year comes hopes and dreams of the future. We asked readers what they would like to see happen in 1996. Responses: “I hope they get the health care taken care of;” “I want the national debt issue to be resolved, within reason;” “The first priority needs to be working on crime;” “Peace, I would like to see families unite together and love one another.”
50 Years Ago, January 7, 1971
The Franklin County Commissioners signed a contract for a “trimmed down” nursing home and hospital project in Preston. It is hoped that all of the “trimmed” out parts of the project will be replaced before the end of construction time, depending on additional federal funds.
Banida parents became the winners of both the Preston and Logan First Baby of the Year contests this week after Logan found out where Banida was. The baby, a nine pound, 13 oz. boy, was born at 3:31 p.m. on Jan. 2, to Mr. and Mrs. Ross Lindhardt of Banida in the Preston hospital. He was named Roger Dee. It was the first baby born in 1971 in Cache Valley.
Snow survey measurements taken Jan. 1, show that water in our snow pack is way above normal for this time of year. Measurements show an overall of 140% of normal water in the snow pack.
Some 26 Preston high school students were suspended from classes for long hair, but later at least 10 of them were back in school. The policy of the school board, according to Dr. Orson Bowler, superintendent, is that hair must be well groomed, out of the eyes, off the ears, and off the collar. The board unanimously supported the previous motion. Dr. Bowler also said the board had followed all the procedure of the law as far as is known in that the policy on hair was presented. There was a time for airing the policy and obtaining views. Onan Mecham, principal, said students were given a few days to have their hair cut if they wanted to come back to school.
75 Years Ago, January 10, 1946
First warning has been given dog owners of Preston against letting their pets run wild during the night by Chief of Police Bill Head, who announces that dogs found astray after sunset will be killed. It doesn’t matter whether the dog has a license or not, the same fate will be dealt all animals in accordance with city ordinances to this effect.
A request from Red Cross Knitting, to all ladies who are at present completing sweaters for the county quota. They are needed for distribution to servicemen being treated in military hospitals. Another 40 pounds of yarn has been received for knitting purposes and is now available.
Preston merchants are busy this month getting merchandise back on shelves of their stores, showing off stocks that many of us have not seen for years as the largest retail year since 1940 looms before us.
“Once again we have an opportunity to share in the unrelenting battle against infantile paralysis, the dread crippler that annually attacks America’s children,” announces Mrs. Charles Eline, county director for the March of Dimes. This year our chapter actually gave financial help to local cases.
100 Years Ago, January 6, 1921
Students, patrons, and friends of Oneida Academy are rejoicing over the fact that the Preston institution has been admitted as a full-fledged member of the Utah High School Athletics Association. Last year the Academy played Utah teams of the northern division but were not eligible for state honors even though she had produced the best team in the valley. The fact alone reduced the spirit of the team and school, as the good which other teams clamored for would never by gained by the Academy boys.
For some time, wrestler George Nelson of Preston has been trying to get on a match with Jack Harbertson, the tricky Ogden wrestler, but has failed, until lately, when a deal was made whereby Harbertson condescended to wrestle the Preston man.
Eight great American relief organizations worked among and for every race and creed, have united under the name of the European Relief Council to coordinate child relief in Europe this winter. Herbert Hoover is the chairman and Franklin Lane, treasurer. The groups are: American Relief Administration, American Red Cross, Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, American Friends’ Service Committee (Quaker), Knights of Columbus, Young Men’s Christian Association, Young Women’s Christian Association, and the Federal Council of Churches of Christ in America.