Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 5, 1995
A section of the Cub River Canal near the Cub River Road turn-off to Franklin washed out. It destroyed a section of a barley/hay field and flooded another hay field belonging to Bob Haworth of Franklin. Haworth said that it is hard to get a field to produce again after the clay from the canal washes into it.
The flag at the Franklin County courthouse was hung at half mast Saturday in honor of Dean Abrams, who passed away last Wednesday. He was recently responsible for raising over $16,000 for the Senior Citizens Center. He spent his life time serving the community and raising 12 children, with his wife. June.
As a soldier in World War II Malcom Denton remembers seeing America for the first time after four years abroad. “When we pulled into New York harbor, the old Statue of Liberty sure looked good. There was a lot of tears that day. 5,000 men on the ship that crowded the deck. . . you were just so happy to be home,” he said. Vern Rogers, a veteran of the Korean war, remembers talking with his soldier buddies about what they would do if they ever got home. “That was a big if,” he said. Death was on everyone’s mind.
Above the Juniper Inn restaurant in North Logan hangs a sign that gooks more like a piece of art, not just a sign. Carved into the log sign are little mountains, trees, a horse with a rider, an eagle and a squirrel. It represents 90-100 hours the Brent Hatch family of Preston spent carving and sanding to create the artistic sign.
Students in the 2nd grade at Pioneer Elementary school acted out a book they read together, ”Stone Soup.” The play was performed for their parents. It was a part of the school’s “literature fair,” each class displaying different projects .
50 Years Ago, July 9, 1970
The new $342,000 Preston Third-Seventh ward chapel will be dedicated Sunday by Pres. Harold B. Lee, first counselor in the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The new chapel has been under construction for 10 1/2 months, with construction starting Aug 26, 1969.
The Preston police chief pulled a car that had burned out near Preston into town. The occupants were four hippie-looking people, two boys and two girls. Being suspicious, the chief got them a meal and rooms in a Preston hotel, and then checked them out. Through inquiries, he found they were wanted for possession of stolen goods, auto theft, parole violation, illegal use of a charge card, and one was wanted for skipping bond on an armed robbery and attempted murder charge. Through searching the following morning, it was found that they had concealed a gun as well as knives. Wanted in Dayton, Ohio, the four are being held for the FBI and the Master Charge security officer.
City council accepted a resolution from Preston Golf and Country club requesting “deannexation” as part of the golf course from the city. The resolution was requested as a means of allowing the Elks club to build a new lodge adjacent to the course.
75 Years Ago, July 12, 1945
At least a mile of oil paving will be laid on streets of Preston this summer with some actual work already underway. The largest single street to be paved will be Second East from Oneida street south to the state highway. It is also definite now that First North will be paved between State street and Second East.
All resident farmers who wish to sell or give away meat which they have raised must apply at the Local War Price and Rationing Board for a Class III Farm Slaughterer’s Permit.
Many people have been reading articles and listening to radio announcements concerning production of new passenger cars and as a result have become over optimistic as to when new cars will be available. It is true that the War Production Board has given permission for production of 241,916 cars beginning July 1 and 449,102 additional units beginning the first quarter of 1946. “This does not mean that new cars can be produced during July. Reconversion of automobile plants from war production to manufacturing of new automobiles takes time.” If it were possible for 241,916 cars to be produced before the end of 1945, this would only provide each automobile dealer in the United States with approximately 8 cars.
100 Years Ago, July 8, 1920
A very commendable formation was made when the Preston Bicycle club was formed. The object of the club is pure social uplift. It is composed of boys of the city who want to be bigger, brighter and better young men, boys who wish to see the rowdy elements tabooed in their pleasures and pastimes.
Why pay more when you can get Mason Fruit jars, half gallons for $1.25 per dozen; quarts $1, pints $.90 at Greaves Store.
The county commissioners have just received two large automatic loading and unloading trucks from the government. Another is expected. These trucks are equal if not larger than those used by Moran Paving Company and will be used for road building. The horse power is great enough that two or three trailers can be attached behind. We understand in this respect, wagons will be used.
Beckstead was pitching a fine game when relieved by Dern. Manager Woolums had a purpose in view. We have the best team in the league but we have been going along thinking we cannot win games, and relying pretty much on individual playing. Now we think it will be different. It is team work which will count.