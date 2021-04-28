Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 24, 1996
Southeast District Health Department officials are advising local residents of the unlikelihood that a recent case of bacterial meningitis in Franklin county has spread to others. Over the weekend a young child was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital with the disease. The child is improving.
After serving the Preston area since 1953, Robert Acock is selling his insurance business to his son-in-law, Leon Hendrichs. Robert and his wife Phyllis, have worked side by side for the past 25 years to provide complete insurance coverage to their patrons.
A few weeks ago, KACH radio had a call-in segment on the need in our area for the emergency 911 phone number. Our readers commented: I would prefer the 911. It would be easier to remember, especially for kids.; The 852-1234 is for everything – the police, the ambulance, and even if you need a taxi in a hurry. So everyone should learn it, or know it.; I like the 911. It’s a lot easier to remember, and it is so ingrained in you right now.
The Preston High Band and Choir traveled to Anaheim, CA, to participate in the Heritage Festival Competition. They came home having swept up the top award presented by the competition – the Adjudicator’s Award. Concert band, jazz band, and the choir competed with about 20 different schools.
Cathie Owen, daughter of Neil and Iva Owen, and a freshman at PHS, competed in Nampa, ID, for the State Speech competition. She spoke on Tractor Safety and brought home a second place medal and a big smile.
50 Years Ago, April 29, 1971
Two areas in the county were listed as two of the 13 areas in Idaho that are threatened by spring flooding. . .the snowpack this winter ranged from 125 to 190 percent of the 15 year average in these 13 critical areas. The two areas of the county were Mink Creek and the Cub River.
A country road, one mile east of Fairview church is cut away by the overflow water from the lake created by the sudden spring runoff this week. The culvert under the road wasn’t big enough to carry all of the water.
Shirlene Johnson, a pretty high school senior, was named Miss Franklin County during the annual Lions club sponsored pageant. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Johnson of Preston. Her attendants are Kathy Hansen and Sandra Hansen.
Representing the Preston and West Side High schools at the annual Boys’ State this year will be Bruce Abrams, Preston and Kevin Moser of Dayton. Bruce is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Abrams, and Kevin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Moser. Both are juniors in their high schools.
Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Jorgensen took first place in the annual Barbed Wire Show held at Shoshone, WY. Other exhibitors came from Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Iowa. Mr. Jorgensen has one of the largest collections of barbed wire that is available, about 450 different patented wires.
75 Years ago, May 2, 1946
Rejecting a proposed $50 raise in pay for the coming school year as inadequate and entirely incompatible with existing conditions, teachers of the Preston city schools voted unanimously in favor of a blanket, $500 raise in pay for every teacher in the city schools.
The City council will ask the U. P. Greyhound lines to follow an exact traffic lane in entering and leaving the city The route which the council will ask the company to follow in bringing buses in and out of Preston will greatly alleviate the traffic congestion down Main street.
Newest addition to the ever mounting number of riding clubs within the county is the Winder Westerners, a group of some twenty Winder men who have organized their members for the summer months. All owners of fine horses, these men will enjoy their first ride of the season with a trip made into Cottonwood canyon.
Each coyote and wildcat that bites the dust this summer is worth three dollars, Idaho Fish and Game announced today. The bounty was authorized in mid-April.
Preston residents have noted a shiny new one-seater plane soaring over the community the past few days and it is announced by the Intermountain Air Service that this is the latest addition to the municipal port. This plane is a coupe and will carry two passengers, is dual controlled with a tricycle landing gear.
100 Years Ago, April 27, 1921
By the first of the month we have been informed a regular force of men will be used at the new sugar factory.
Robbery of the United States mails is to become a little more hazardous than it has been in the past. The postmaster general has instructed that men who handle valuable mail shall go armed and ready to perforate any bandit who appears. He also offered a reward of $5,000 to any mailman who brings in a robber.
More Workers, Less Drones. If education resulted in producing a population not one of whom would labor, it would be the greatest curse of mankind. There is increasing protest against the ever-growing appropriations for the higher institutions of learning and neglect given education of men and women to become workers. Too many girls are trained upon the silk-stocking and georgette crepe waist standards of living, who cannot darn their own stockings, cook a plain meal or make children’s clothing.
The Weston High School operetta “Love Pirates of Hawaii” was given to a large crowd. It was a success throughout. The grades are to put on an entertainment in May. Tickets are $.15 and $.25. The proceeds will go to the Social Committee for playground work.