Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, June 7, 1995
A western dance and mini-melodrama will kick-off the final finance drive for the renovation of the Worm Creek Opera House. Between $30-40,000 is needed to replace the building’s heating and cooling systems, carpet, foyer drapes, tiling the front entrance, a new sign, painting, dressing rooms, a prop room and restrooms behind the stage said board members.
Mother Nature visited the week’s second severe thunderstorm upon this area. The first storm resulted in lightning damage and rain doused the county. Winds estimated to be between 60 and 70 miles per hour ripped some trees up and snapped others in pieces in Preston during the second storm. One of the graceful old pines that decorated the old Matthias Cowley home fell. Another threatened the historic home. . . A 40-foot tall, three foot in diameter spruce tree in the Leness Keller yard was uprooted as the storm swept through. Several electric lines were felled and Lewiston storm drains flooded in the storm that dropped over an inch of rain.
Fire destroyed a large shed at the Steve Chatterton residence on Maple Creek Road. Damages amounted to about $100,000. This is the second shed Chatterton has lost in the same location to fire. Cause of the fires is under investigation.
Within minutes of a break in the canal above Alton Larson’s farm in Whitney, Dave Poole of Irrigation Aid was on site to remedy the problem. Water was just recently put in the canals and it quickly found weak spots — such as old gopher holes.
50 Years Ago, June 11, 1970
A tri-county 4-H Horse Clinic and Gymkhana will be held at the Franklin County fairground with 4-H horse club members from Franklin, Caribou and Bear Lake counties attending. General chairman of the event is Kwen Griffeth of Preston.
The 1969 Franklin County D.H.I.A. report shows improved production per herd and cow. Some 763 cows were on test in the association during 1969 showing an annual average production of 511 pounds of butterfat, 13,252 pounds of milk and average percent fat of 3.90. The average number of cows per herd was 69.4 cows per dairy.
The successful raising of good dairy calves may seem difficult or rather easy, depending on how your luck goes. Luck is made up of about 90 percent of knowing how to do, and then doing it.
A band director, head football and head basketball coaches were named by the Eastside school board. All are now members of the faculty. Carl Hoffman, high school choral director, has been named band director for the district. Named as head football coach was Larry Biggs, currently head wrestling coach and assistant football coach. Reid Carlson was named head basketball coach. He has been assistant football and basketball coach.
Glenda Griffeth took the all-around cowgirl honors at the Bear Lake High School rodeo. In winning the title, she captured first in barrel racing, first in pole bending and second in goat tying. Some 82 entries took part from 10 different high schools in the three-day event.
75 Years Ago, June 14, 1945
Preston’s business district is keeping pace with changing world conditions by virtue of the German surrender only a month ago. Steadily more businesses open up. Peterson Tractor Service, a branch of the same firm in Logan and Tremonton is ready for business. . . Another new firm is known as Jorgenson-Creamer Furnace repair. . . Merlin B. and H. D. Albiston, formerly of Franklin, have opened up Albiston Radio Shop in the Homer Tractor building.
Damage by frost to crops was not determined in full but was believed considerable as a result of the thermometer sinking to 22 degrees. The sugar beet crop, though delayed by the long rainy spell the past two weeks, was believed in good condition and not hurt by the cold.
The town’s worse bum passed away, and at the funeral the minister delivered a touching and inspiring address, elaborating on his splendid record as a father and a husband. Finally the wife could stand it no longer. Leaning over to her youngest son, she said, ”Johnny, run up and look in the coffin and see if that is your father.”
100 Year Ago, June 10, 1920
Wheatfields around Franklin are being ruined by very small brown mites which are destroying the green epidermis of leaves and stems. Badly affected plants are yellowish in color, dry and rustle when disturbed by one walking thru an affected field. Tips of injured plants are brittle and break when touched.
Rumors have been going around thick and fast for several weeks that Oneida Stake was to be divided again because it was getting a little too large to work with comfort intact. Apostles David O. McKay and Richard W. Lyman came to Preston to attend the stake quarterly conference and new boundaries were presented, the current stake officers released. New president of the Oneida Stake is Taylor Nelson. The Franklin Stake president is S. W. Parkinson.
To Preston People — I will deliver ice to your homes on Tuesday’s and Friday’s at 1 cent per pound. Phone your orders ahead for the season and say how much you want. No deliveries less than 30 lbs. – phone E. T. Clayton.
The long, lean hungry looking person in khaki pants who stole a fly book from an Essex car on Cub River, last week, is hereby warned to return same to office of Citizen and pay cost of this ad. His identity is known and failure to return book will cause owner to publish his name and hold him up to the scorn of the community. Fishermen are warned to beware of this bird as he is known to be absolutely without any moral scruples.