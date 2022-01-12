Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 8, 1997
Matthew Dalley, Chris and Lanette Dalley’s long awaited little boy, was born at 12:48 a.m. Jan. 2, in the Franklin County Medical Center, garnering prizes offered through the sponsored First Baby of the Year contest.
It took television cameras and reporters from New York to finally get Gae Keller to reveal that she was the anonymous donor who placed the headstone on the grave of Monica Hibbs — then only known as Jane Doe. Hibbs was found murdered and covered in a plastic bag behind Standing Rock in Weston Canyon 10 years ago. For three years, no one knew who she was. Detectives matched her records with those of a missing person’s and Hibbs was identified. Keller decided to donate funds for the headstone because “she couldn’t do it for herself and her family couldn’t do it for her.”
Two weeks ago, Preston residents were digging out of the snow. Last week they were pumping out their parking lots, basements and streets. Mother Nature warmed up and the snow turned to rain, causing a lot of minor flooding.
It’s an example of church and state, coming together, and making everyone involved happy about it: The Elks and church charity baskets. “There just aren’t enough thank-yous – just aren’t enough words, said Dennis Jensen, chairman of the event. “If people could just feel what I feel, it’s better than words,” he said of the project that provided 225 families from Montpelier to Smithfield with huge boxes of food and toys for Christmas.
50 Years Ago, January 13, 1972
Franklin County finally got its New Year baby, an eight-pound, two ounce boy, born Sunday night shortly before midnight. Parents of the infant, who was born in Franklin County’s hospital, are David and Carol Christensen of Arimo. The couple named their infant son Wade Emory.
According to Stephen Bastian, District Sanitation officer, snowmobilers are exposing themselves to high sound levels that are hazardous to their hearing, and should be made aware of this hazard.
The Foods and Drug Administration announced that all cattle owners are now required to give a written statement of certification that the animal or animals they are selling have been withdrawn from any feed containing DES (diethylstilbestrol), or that the animals have never been fed the drug, before selling it for slaughter.
New Year’s Special – Leness Keller believes in playing Santa Claus . . . Just look at this: Husky furnace oil, only $.14 per gallon, plus S & H Green Stamps – You can’t do better, Call Leness today – Keller’s 3-K
Too Late to Classify: Going on a mission—MUST SELL – ’66 Mustang, V-8, 4 speed, 4 belted tires, 2 snow tires. All in excellent condition. $900. Phone---….
Spanish Aide leaves for a new assignment. “My stay in this beautiful and peaceful town has come to an end and I must travel to Boston, MA, to my next assignment. I leave with you my home address in Columbia, hoping I can be your host there someday.” Rafael Quinones
75 Years Ago, January 16, 1947
Temperatures took a definite drop after the storm flurry the first of the week and residents found that they had spend the coldest night of winter Wednesday. Official reading at Franklin County Sugar Factory showed 15 degrees below zero and thermometers in Preston were only slightly higher.
Elsewhere in the county unofficial temperature readings were reported from Clifton at 15 below and Dayton at 10 below.
Now Mark L. Winward of Clifton knows how it seems to be “stopped by a freight train,” but he even did better than that, he knocked a freight train from the tracks. This accomplishment, if one may call it that, and a very narrow escape from serious injury happened Thursday night at the railroad crossing one mile south of the Dayton station. Mr. Winward, accompanied by Mrs. Winward and Richard Henderson of Clifton, were en route to Preston about 7:30 p.m. in the Winward automobile, a 1934 Chevrolet. None was injured. Mr. Winward was unaware that there was a train upon the track as he approached the dark crossing. He was unable to stop the car before ramming into the side of the northbound freight, which was traveling slowly and preparing to enter a siding while a southbound passenger train passed. Sixty cars had already passed over the crossing and the impact knocked two wheels of one car from the tracks. Trainmen were unaware of the accident until the train entered the siding and then the entire car slid from the tracks.
The law to love one’s neighbor was laid down in the days when neighbors didn’t live so close together.
100 Years Ago, January 11, 1922
“The Operetta of the Northland” put on the Opera House boards by students of Jefferson school under the direction of Prof. Chas, J. Engar was a sparkling bit of music in which the kiddies excelled. Its story at this time of the year was one that appealed to children. The dancing was very good and the spotlight effects made all the dances very beautiful. The different characters were well sustained and carried out —all typical of the good old Christmastide.
A Happy and Prosperous New Year –This is the wish which we very sincerely extend to our numerous friends and patrons, at the commencement of the year 1922. We have just completed our annual inventory, and find that we are ‘long’ on quite a few items, these will be offered you at real bargain prices soon. Don’t forget to watch for our ads, by so doing you will save money. For your new year’s dinners we have choices of Corn-fed steer beef, and also the best of Pork, Lamb, and Veal and young dressed chickens, in fact everything you will need, from soup to nuts.” — — the Palace Market, W. R. Smith, Prop.