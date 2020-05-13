Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 10, 1995
A tornado formed in Station Creek, topped a granary and toppled a barn at Verdon Hansen’s residence, then traveled over the hill to Bear Creek where it threw farming disks hundreds of feet, shifted a trailer home, destroyed a camper, loosened tin on a barn roof and fiberglass on Merlin and Opal McKay’s greenhouses. Its appetite growing, the tornado ascended the hills in its due north path until it found Jessie Erickson’s home at milepost 5 on Highway 36.
Bringing home a baby from the hospital is a big adjustment in any home, but bringing home three babies at once is an even bigger adjustment. That is exactly what John and Lillian Campbell brought home — triplets. The Campbell family of Preston grew from five children to eight, something the family was not prepared for.
Daylight-saving time is Big Government’s way of reminding us who’s boss. Daylight time – arbitrarily changing the clocks back and forth twice a year — serves no useful purpose whatever except to snafu communication and transportation time tables and make all of us feel jet-lagged whether we’ve been traveling or not. — Paul Harvey
Traditional Mexican entertainment such as the Mexican Hat Dance and favorite songs were performed during St. Peter’s Catholic Church annual spring dinner.
The City of Preston recently found a village map surveyed in 1904, which establishes the city’s road right-of-ways in a nine-block area. The city has maintained the right to deny rights to build in these rights-of-way for years without having the map to back them up. Yet, knowing it was drawn up when Preston was part of Oneida County, the city has operated on the basis that the rights-of-way have always been valid.
50 Years Ago, May 14, 1970
Monte’s Barber shop will open in the Grand Theater building. The shop will be owned by LaMonte Hyde of Preston, who has barbered at USU for the past 13 years and been in business for 24 years.
One of the better two story buildings will be torn down within the next 60 days to make way for a new $150,000 bank building. First Security Bank building, which takes in the business corner of Preston at State and Oneida Streets is scheduled to come down. There will not be rental property in the new building.
For this year’s Senior Class — A Lane Sweetheart Chest, made of Salem maple, spice brown maple, antique cherry, or Mahogany. Has self-rising tray. Many beautiful sculptured chests in hand-rubbed oil finishes. – Carlson’s of Preston
Winners were named for two Farm Bureau Talent Finds — they will compete in the county Talent Find. Eloise King was named winner with a vocal solo in the senior group at Fairview, Linda Hall was her accompanist. Diane Drury was winner in the Junior group, presenting a dance number. At Mink Creek, Sandra Hansen was named winner with a vocal solo in the senior group and Jill Baird was named winner with a vocal solo in the junior group, both accompanied by Van Wilde.
Alan D. Hampton, District Agent for Prudential Insurance Company, was recently awarded a membership in the Western Leaders Roundtable for the year 1970.
75 Years Ago, May 17, 1945
Idaho trout season begins May 21. Fishermen were advised by the fish and game department to expect the usual amount of high water in larger streams, but to look forward to reasonably good success in smaller streams that are likely to be fairly clear. Bait will be favored. There will be streams where flies can be used.
Life would be pretty dull without a cool, refreshing soft drink now and then. However, if you want to be sure of a regular supply of your favorite carbonated beverages, help relieve the bottle shortage by putting all your empties back in circulation, according to the 7-Up Bottling company of Montpelier.
Although the army has announced plans for discharging a million or more men this year, the net effect will not be noticed because present inductions call for over 800,000 men the remainder of the year.
A motorist, who was picked up unconscious after a smash, opened his eyes as he was being carried into a nearby filling station. He began to kick and struggle, trying desperately to get away. When he was later asked the reason, he explained that the first thing he saw was a “Shell” sign and ‘some fool was standing in front of the ‘S.’”
100 Years Ago, May 13, 1920
Never was there less excuse for strikes and labor disturbances than today for never was there so much work to be done at such high wages and short hours. But instead of contentment, we find discontentment the world over. Instead of efficient work and a high state of production as a result of short hours and high wages we find inefficient work and decreased production per man and per hour. As a nation, we have been blinded by a false sense of prosperity.
There is no excuse for mob violence in any well regulated community. We have laws that cover nearly every case of crime which we have on the calendar, and if we foolishly take the law into our own hands, we do but give the city and community a black eye, and from which it is sometimes very hard to recover.
Two features in the development of modern transportation facilities have combined to create a new and growing commercial advantage of very large importance. This is the “Ship By Truck” movement.