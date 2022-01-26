Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 22, 1997
Corrosion spots and holes just bigger than the size of peas, were found in the end seams of petroleum tanks excavated from V-1 property last week by crews working for the Environmental Protection Agency. The holes confirmed claims of the EPA that the tanks were the source of petroleum which has seeped into neighboring properties, causing explosive levels of gas in basements and killed trees.
Sheriff Don Beckstead is just hoping Bannock County Jail can keep a bed open for Franklin County inmates, as he has had “no room for them at the inn” on a consistent basis this year and no funding has been made available for expansion to house the inmates.
Preston and West Side battled it out last Saturday night. The Pirates slew the Indians 54-51, a very close game. Very few thought the Pirates even had a chance after their big loss to the Indians earlier in the year. Aaron Melder led the Pirates in scoring with 18 points, but Josh White greatly contributed to the win, scoring five points to put the Indians away. “Hopefully this will be a spring board into conference play,” said West Side’s head coach Lee Ralphs. The Indians travel to Malad next. “Malad is tough one at home, so we’ll need to rebound well,” said Indian Coach Coy Pratt.
Thanks to hundreds of Franklin County residents, it won’t be long before we can all call as far north as Rexburg without long-distance charges. What is really noteworthy is that the opinions of local people made a difference in an already-decided issue.
50 Years Ago, January 27, 1972
Dick Garrett of Preston was hospitalized with injuries sustained when a horse kicked him in the face. Mr. Garrett received a severed cut on the nose, but is listed in good condition otherwise. He is expected to be hospitalized for two or three days.
Lloyd Checketts was presented an award by the Kiwanis International club, for his action last April that saved the life of six-year-old Patricia Beckstead. She had started across West Oneida Street on her bicycle when some other children called, “Look out—here comes a truck!” The little girl stopped, wondered if she could make it across and the truck started to slow, so she continued her journey, the semi braking sharply, swerving away from the child and bicycle. The truck only narrowly escaped running into a building, but its driver was unable to avoid hitting the girl who, as a result of being thrown, struck her head with such force that she became unconscious and her breathing stopped. Lloyd Checketts, a witness, immediately began administering artificial respiration to the child, while her father, Don Beckstead, spoke encouraging words. Don took over the breathing for his daughter as the ambulance took them to the hospital.
Run-off from recent thaws above Battle Creek are backing up in the canal and running into the siphon leading from Bear River to Twin Lakes, traveling downhill to Banida and coming out in a gush through a small break in a section of the pipe. Water has been turned out of the 20,000-ft steel and wood pipe since the onset of cold weather, according to Lester Sears, Secretary–Treasurer of Twin Lakes Canal Co.
75 Years Ago, January 30, 1947
Norman Mickelson of Dayton was named deputy to Sheriff Lee Hansen to replace Bill Dursteler, who has been given a position with the state department of law enforcement and assigned to the Nampa area. Deputy Mickelson will also act as county probation officer.
Temperatures in January have fallen considerably below this month’s lowest reading, in many years past, it is noted by Milford Crabtree, chemist at the sugar factory who has kept weather charts at
that station since 1925. Minimum temperatures for two years within that time have dropped to a minus 32 degrees, this in 1930 and 1937.
1946 broke all records. We put in more telephones during 1946 than in the last four years before the war. During the war, a huge backlog of orders built up because materials were short. We still need a lot of switchboards, cable, wire, poles, dial equipment and even buildings. Progress is handicapped by continued material shortages and disturbed supply conditions but we’re using substitutes and temporary shortcuts so as not to lose time. An estimated $111,000,000 will be required for gross construction in the Mountain States area during the next five years.
100 Years Ago, January 25, 1922
Dice long known to world amusement is probably the most ancient game, according to records. The oldest amusement in the world is dice-throwing. In some form or another, dice have existed in every period of history. They are shown on early Egyptian monuments, and some dug up at Thebes recently are exactly similar to those in use today. They are mentioned in laws regulating games, played in ancient Greece and Rome and most other countries in Europe. The invention of dice is attributed to Palamedes, a hero who sailed against Troy, about the year 1244 B. C., but the use of cubes with numbered sides for gambling purposes is probably much earlier. Frequent passages in the works of ancient writers and numerous representations in marble and paintings show how popular dice-playing was among them.
Novel means employed by American Legion posts to get in membership dues early in 1922 are causing comment in every community where a post is located, according to reports at Legion national headquarters in Indianapolis.
In their desire to practice the Golden Rule the J. C. Penney Company is paying their lady help a bonus based on loyalty or length of service and also on production. As a result of this the J. C. Penney Company issued a Christmas check to Miss Jessie Merrill in the sum of $116.44.