Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 21, 1994
No one enjoys being sick, and only the biggest Scrooge would want to go to the hospital on Christmas, but Christmas or not, gall bladders still rupture, hearts stop beating, bones get broken and nursing home residents need care. Because of that, Christmas is like any other day for the staff at Franklin County Medical Center.
Ownership of La Tienda will change hands Jan. 1. Kelly Spackman, owner of Kelly’s Petroleum Co., is purchasing the gas station/convenience store from Billy and Elaine Hobbs. “We just got a chance to sell it to some nice people. We put 10 years into it and think Kelly and his family will run it well,” said Hobbs.
A school newsletter is being published by Preston High students. It is sent during the first week of each month to approximately 2,600 people located in the district. The idea for a newsletter originated a year ago in a faculty meeting with its whole purpose to make parents and schools more aware of short school days, vacations, etc.
The by-word in agriculture today is change and the Soil Conservation Service is not immune to it. In fact, the SCS is no more. The agency changed its name to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. President Clinton signed a bill in October renaming and restructuring the agency after approval was given by Congress.
If one was paying attention at the International Bed Races held on Preston’s State Street one would have noticed a TV camera recording the gasping bed pushers as they changed bed linen and as they came gasping frigid air across the finish line. A footage was shot by KTVB, Channel 7 in Boise to be included in a special called “Exploring Idaho.” That program has been sent to KIDK, Pocatello’s Channel 3 and will be broadcast on Jan 15.
50 Years Ago, December 25, 1969
A $500,000 rural telephone service improvement program featuring new underground cable networks and four-party rural lines for 725 area farm subscribers is now completed. “We have lowered the number of subscribers on rural lines from a maximum of eight parties to service normally available in urban areas only,” Mountain Bell Manager, Gus L. Mink, said.
During November, the Preston police department investigated three car burglaries, two business burglaries, and two vandalism complaints, also the theft of a log chain. Police Chief Bert Gailey is concerned about the traditional holiday pattern of parties, drinking and winter weather that is already showing signs of pushing the local accident curve upward.
Prospects of a white Christmas for North Cache Valley were somewhat dim last weekend. The only snow that has come — again as of last weekend — was just enough to cover the country lane, making it Christmas White for a short time.
How happy will you be in 1970? Here are 10 keys that could make it more than “just another year” for you: Speak to people, Smile at people, Call people by name, Be friendly and helpful, Be cordial, Be interested in people, Be generous with praise, Be considerate of the feelings of others, Be thoughtful of the opinions of others, Be alert and give service.
Kids in every walk of life, through every page of history, have preferred candy to cauliflower, comics to classics, sports to reports, and Christmas to just about anything!
75 Years Ago, December 28, 1944
With only one thought in mind, to help bring some joy to boys who are fighting so hard for the future happiness of the world, Mrs. Vinnie Hawkes of Clifton devoted much of her time in remembering each and every serviceman from that community with a letter each month and greetings for birthday, Easter, Thanksgiving, etc., as the occasion occurs. Not content with the letter alone at Christmas, Mrs. Hawkes made and sent two-pound fruit cakes to her 25 boys overseas and 29 boys still in the states. All this was done at her own expense.
A milk bottle fished out of the Pacific Ocean was found to contain a piece of water-soaked paper. The writing on the paper was too faint to be deciphered. Clearly, it was a case for the FBI. Various tests were made, various acids applied. At last, six words stood out in startling clearness. They were: 2 quarts of milk, no cream.
With the loss last week of $5,000 in cold cash by one of our local school districts in the fire that destroyed the East Side school, it seems more important than ever that this county should investigate the feasibility of maintaining a rural fire department ... The loss in this single instance would have paid for the fire truck alone.
100 Years Ago, Dec 25, 1919
An active social campaign for the winter months has just been decided upon by the Commercial Club. The season will start off with a smoker to be held shortly in the club rooms, to be followed by a grand ball. It is the intention of the club to inaugurate a course of social festivities this winter that will long be remembered in Preston.
A grand dance will be staged by the American Legion boys on Wednesday evening in the Nielsen gymnasium. This association is a very worthy one and the boys should receive support. They promise all a good time that evening. The American Legion is an institution that has come to stay in America and it is composed of boys who were called to the army and responded. It’s membership has a very large roll, reaching into the millions and its organization will be felt for good just as much as the Grand Army of the Republic has been felt since the great civil war.