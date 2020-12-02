Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 29, 1995
A task force of citizens has been formed to analyze and seek possible solutions for the plume of petroleum contamination in the aquifer beneath the town. Free product (gasoline) was discovered by the DEQ last spring on top of the ground water. This discovery caused concern and spurred increased monitoring activity.
In its ninth year, the Idaho Festival of Lights is considered the “most successful Festival of Lights we have ever had,” said co-chairman of the event Wayne Bell. Up to 10,000 people were estimated to have gathered on State Street to watch the pre-parade show, the Grand Lighted Parade and fireworks.
Kimberly Hobbs has been chosen as District Farm Wife by the Farm Bureau. She didn’t always live on a farm, growing up in Orange County, CA. From the time she and her husband Robert moved to Franklin, she has become knowledgeable about farming, and an expert in her field.
Nobody likes to talk or think about our nation’s gigantic burden of debt. It’s not pleasant to talk about bills you can’t pay. It’s worse to know that we are drowning our own children in red ink. The economically naïve respond, “If the government runs out of money, can’t it just print more money?” When that happens – and it is an irrefutable lesson of history – people no longer demonstrate for cheaper medicine and unemployment pay and retirement benefits. They riot, they kill. Sorry, but somebody has to get your attention. – Paul Harvey
Eleven-year-old Thayne Bergquist was the winner of the annual chili cook-off, receiving a Festival of Lights sweatshirt and an apron for his efforts. Joyce Noble took second place, with Kathy Griffin taking third.
50 Years Ago, December 3, 1970
A prize quarter horse belonging to Ray Taylor of Fairview was found dead in a field near Taylor’s home. It had been shot. As far as anyone can tell, the horse must have been killed by hunters. It belonged to their 16-year-old daughter.
The Federal Land Bank Association of Preston will hold an open house at the association’s new office building in Preston, located at 102 North State Street. The manager is Joseph Garner, assistant manager Steven Meek, and at the reception desk is Mrs. Wanda Allen.
Ever dash out into a blinding rainstorm to pull your almost dry clothes off the line? An electric dryer changes all that. Rainstorms can huff and puff all day. It just doesn’t concern you ... when you have an electric dryer. An electric dryer is an element of change. A change from stooping and lifting, to pushing a button. A change from stiffened towels to soft, wrinkle-free towels. Even the kind of change that jingles in your pocket. Buy her an electric dryer, the “Sun that never sets.” – Utah Power & Light Co.
The Preston and West Side high school choirs are taking part in a special Christmas musical program on the Logan LDS Temple lawn on Dec. 9. The program is sponsored by the Logan LDS Institute.
A new mail schedule will go into effect at the Preston Post Office. All incoming mail will come into the office in the mornings. Mail going south and east will be dispatched at 4:45 p.m. and to Pocatello and points west at 6:30 p.m. Mail should be at the post office one half hour before it is dispatched.
75 Years Ago, December 6, 1945
Lt. Col. Russell F. Fisher surprised the people of Oxford by circling the town and the home of his parents several times in a C-47 Transport plane. In two hours Fisher was back in Great Falls, MT where he has been operational officer at Gora Field base, until its closure Nov. 15. He is awaiting reassignment.
A program has been arranged for presentation at Bushnell General hospital Dec. 9, by the Girls’ Chorus of the Fourth ward and their leader, Mrs. Blanche Brunker. The chorus known as the “Brunkerettes,” consists of 38 girls. The group is commended for their effort to furnish entertainment for the many army patients confined at the hospital.
Physical examinations for the junior high school will be conducted as a caution to avert an epidemic. Examinations this week revealed one-third of the group had sore throats and three had acute sore throats. The school nurse said, “This is a high percentage of infection. Parents must make every effort to examine their children before letting them come to school, to assist in preventing an epidemic of ‘flu’ from striking this community. “
By successfully naming a Piper Cub plane, Arlando Larsen, 13, was awarded an opportunity to receive a couple of flying lessons or its equivalent, made available at his convenience.
100 Years Ago, December 2, 1920
Sister Zina Young Card, prominent church worker and a member of the General Board of the Primary association is at the Oneida Academy this week giving girls lectures upon the art of home building. Sister Card has had such a wide experience that she will be able to give the girls many very valuable hints. “Aunt Zina” is traveling in the interest of the youth of Zion and the message she has to give is of vital importance.
Following the Thanksgiving holidays Coach Clinton Larsen issued a call for basketball men. The Oneida basketeers give evidence of showing up well in the hoop game. As a nucleus for a championship team the Indians have several veteran players including Lee, Evans, Romney, Cutler, Bronson, Campbell and Swainston.
In Weston’s high school gymnasium the domestic science girls served a big Thanksgiving banquet to the faculty and the high school students. Tables were loaded with good things to eat, and everyone was fully satisfied. After the program the tables were cleared away and the remainder of the evening was spent in dancing.