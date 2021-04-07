Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 3, 1996
The Idaho State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Preston City Police banded together to conduct a drug interdiction in an effort to control narcotics and illegal activities coming into the area. All arrests were booked at Franklin County Jail, however, all but one posted bond and left, said Sheriff Don Beckstead. Twelve arrests were made out of 42 cars stopped. “I think it gave an indication of what type of drug activity is coming across the border. . . It is one step towards slowing them (the drug culture) down. The whole community should be concerned about drugs coming into our juveniles,” said Beckstead.
“Lest We Forget – The story of the men and women from Franklin County who served in the Second World War” is a labor of love hot off the press. The 646 page book, written by Preston School District teacher Martin “Marty” Sorge and printed by the Preston Citizen is available at the Citizen or by contacting Sorge.
Robert and Kimberly Hobbs from Franklin represented the Idaho Farm Bureau at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Rancher Leadership Conference in February in St. Louis, MO.
Ellis Roberts was one of the top farmers in the U.S. chosen to display his new farming ideas at the national convention of the Farm Bureau held in Reno in January. His display illustrated his idea for an intensive grazing plan.
A remodeling project at the Preston Post Office will take place this summer to make the facility accessible to disabled persons and bring it into compliance with the American Disabilities Act. Postmaster Ryan Moody said the planned process for the project started two years ago.
50 Years Ago, April 8, 1971
Four Franklin county delegates to Girls State were named this week by the American Legion Auxiliary, sponsors of the annual event. Representing Preston High school will be Maxine Stocks and Kathy Beckstead. Representing West Side High school will be Meridee Merrill and JoAnne Bingham.
The Preston Golf Course was being put into shape this week for golfing season and a new golf pro. Pro at the course this year is Billy Downs, 29, who came to Preston from American Fork.
Spring is here. Lava Hot Springs is open. Lava Hot Springs has become a tradition to many. Dedication to the hot waters of Lava goes back through two and three generations.
The annual Bennett Cup competition will be held April 16 in the Preston high school. The vocal contest is sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Bennett. The competition this year will feature 21 students. This is the largest number to compete.
A crew of 8 kids covered 4.7 miles of roadway last week in a trial run of collecting litter. They picked up 529 beer bottles, 57 pop bottles and 273 aluminum cans.
75 Years Ago, April 11, 1946
Beet planting in April generally yield the best crop. Franklin county beet growers are urged to take immediate advantage of the favorable weather and get their beets in the ground said Factory Manager Jed Lewis of the sugar company.
With about three days loss of use, the Twin Lakes canal break which occurred early Tuesday morning will be fully repaired and the channel will be in full use Friday morning. The break occurred just below the bridge on the horseshoe bend which leads to the Treasureton flats. Most of the water from the break poured out over the Foss ranch just below but little damage was done.
Pocket gophers are causing serious damage to alfalfa fields of the county. The pocket gopher causes damage by cutting off roots of alfalfa and other plants, causing them to die. Loss is also experienced because of tunneled canal and ditch banks.
Do you “step on it” when the coast is clear? Accidents don’t always happen to somebody else! Check up on the chances you take every day! Today traffic accidents are multiplying alarmingly and the average car over eight years of age has bad brakes and dangerously worn tires. Accidents involving worn-out equipment have more than doubled. And with Victory, drivers began cutting loose. In the four months after gas rationing ended auto deaths jumped 36%!
100 Years Ago, April 6, 1921
Prosperity week, April 4 to 11 inclusive. Forget what is passed and start anew.
In Weston we are all rejoicing to hear the chirp of the first birds of spring, especially the robins. Previous to this storm some of our citizens were plowing. There are some children here that still have the whooping cough although it seems to be abating.
There are some yellow newspapers in the country, – yes and quite a few at that,– that pander to the evil thoughts and minds of yellow readers. Recently the papers have been full of trials of sex cases that should never have been sent through a telegraphic bureau and given to the readers of the country.
The work on the Cub River and Worm Creek Canal is progressing. The other day 1700 feet of steel pipe was received and will be put in place where the canal drops steeply for sixty feet up in the Railroad Hollow, and this with other improvements will cost something like $4,000.
The Cash Feed and Fruit Co. will open up for business in the building formerly occupied by the Isis Confectionery. Phone us your order for flour, sugar, fresh fruit, green vegetables and groceries. Will deliver once each day.
Mr. Wm. G. Palmer has severed his connection with the Inter-mountain Coal Company and will move his family onto a large ranch at May, Idaho. He has leased the ranch for three years, and he will put the 1,200 acres which he has secured in the cattle raising phase of farming.