Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 1, 1996
The Owl Club on State Street in Preston is undergoing a facelift that will give the Owl billiards hall a new look. Owner Rose Brandon said workmen removed a 1920s-era sign from in front of the business. The old sign was the last of the original signs on businesses in Preston. Brandon said a 1928 picture of State Street shows the sign in place.
Construction workers used a backhoe to install utility lines in a small subdivision on Valley View Drive, next to an LDS Church softball complex. A building boom is keeping local contractors busy this spring.
Dan Robertson, advisor of the Good Hands Club at Preston High School, has been busy the past few days, winding down the school year. A second club has sprung from the Good Hands, this one a religious group named the Helping Hands.
In 112 years there are only 256 men who have been good enough with a gun to be “Double Distinguished.” Larry Biggs, Preston, is one of them. He’s the second Idahoan ever to attain the rank of these sharpshooters. Biggs has personally coached over 100 members of his unit, Battery A 1-148 Field Artillery in the Preston National Guard, for national competition.
Shelley Henderson from West Side High will join the best high school musicians from throughout Idaho competing for solo honors during the Idaho Music Educator’s Association State Solo Contest held in May.
50 Years Ago, May 6, 1971
The Eastside School District is going to get a new, central grade school, which will replace the three grade schools of the district. Approval for the project was given by the voters when an $800,000 bond issue was approved by a comfortable margin of 838 to 255. ...better than 75% in favor.
Russell Duane, a junior at Preston, won the Keller Cup award in the speech and poetry division at the school assembly. Jan Atkinson won the cup for the girls.
Dairy Wives of Franklin County are going to stage a Dairy Princess contest in the county. The royalty will be chosen in time to ride in the Smithfield Health Days parade.
Blue mustard is spread in Franklin county in spite of a control effort started several years ago, according to DeVere Tovey, County Agent. This is a small to medium-size plant with four petal blue or purple flowers. It is a prolific seeder and a serious invader in winter wheat, alfalfa, yards and row-crop areas.
Recently the Rackliff company, headquartered in Twin Falls, cleaned out several hundred old cars, smashed them down to size and hauled them off. The company went through about 100 cars a day, almost clearing the Paul Lower junk yard west of Preston, as well as a large number near the garbage dump. After the motors were pulled from the cars, they were stacked in rows and set afire, burning out all of the material inside.
Stan Norton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Norton, was named president of Preston High School Studentbody, with Mark Ainscough vice president, Jan Atkinson, secretary and Kim Smith as social vice-president.
75 Years Ago, May 9, 1946
About one o’clock Monday a landslide near the home of Leslie Wright, in Thatcher, dammed Bear River off completely. Water backed up to the buildings near the Mendenhall service station. Utah Power and Light employees came to the scene with intentions of blasting the obstruction but after a number of hours the water forced a new channel and is moving slowly to a new course.
A sixteen hundredth of an inch of rain fell and this drop of moisture enlightened the outlook for Franklin County farmers who have been scanning the skies for the past two weeks for a storm. One of the longest dry spells for the spring period, many crops of the county were doomed for failure unless sufficient rains came soon. Weather reports indicate cloudy weather and frequent showers over southern Idaho for the next two days.
Twenty-nine men were given military discharges the last week of April. Twenty-five more have listed their discharge papers during the past two weeks.
Cache Valley baseball league was formally organized for a full season of play. “Play Ball” will be called for 12 teams. Weekly games begin at 4 p.m. each Saturday.
With personnel reduction for the Dayton railway station of from three to two operators, it is necessary to limit the 24-a-day service at that station. The station will now remain closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night. This arrangement will make it necessary for persons expecting to board the train at Dayton for points north and west to make arrangements with the station before eleven o’clock in the evening.
100 Years Ago, May 4, 1921
The second annual banquet of the Oneida Academy Athletic club will beheld at the Academy. Upwards of two hundred invitations have been extended to the business and professional men of the city to be present. The banquet last year was a marked success and this year it is proposed to make it a regular humdinger of a time.
We hope the new city board will look into the hollow on Third South street. Ever since the pavement was put in, the roadway was left high and dry three feet above the sidewalk. If a culvert were placed in we have no doubt that some of the property owners around there will be glad to do donation work.
Someone the other day, wanted to know if the J. C. Penney company intended to move away, as a rumor had been spread abroad to that effect. This is too humorous a proposition to contemplate, but it shows how easily people believe things which have no foundation in fact.