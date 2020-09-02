Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 30, 1995
With 215 years of experience combined, bus drivers of our school districts gathered at the airport for a special training course. Even after driving school buses for 35 years, Davis Foster said he felt the training course was helpful. “I learned a lot of little techniques about how to manipulate the bus around that I didn’t know before.“ Von Gregorsen agreed.
The campaign to raise enough money to place poles and flags on State and Oneida Streets is right on track, says Ralph West of the Elks. Flags will be placed along the streets on Labor Day. West urged everyone to take time to notice the flags and to reflect on what they represent.
Robbie Greene, four-year-old son of Chad and Dawnell Greene, is the youngest person to ride in Franklin County BMX races. Robbie began the circuit last year in the five and under class. Since then he has won a second and a third place award, and $1 for participation.
A 28-year-old Rockland native and former assistant coach at Snake River will take over the reins of West Side High School boy’s basketball. Lee Ralphs, currently in the process of moving from Pocatello to the West Side area, has been an assistant basketball and football coach at Snake River High School since graduating from Utah State University in 1992.
Winners of the Market Animal competition during the fair have a friend in Ron Keller. He purchased the winning animal of each category.
50 Years Ago, September 3, 1970
It was truly Dr. Orvid’s day and as far as anyone could tell the good doctor knew nothing about what was being planned until the day begun. The staff of the Franklin County Hospital started the day with a surprise for him and Mrs. Cutler and caught him in his operating gown ... but they went ahead and pinned a flower on the gown… More than 300 people attended a luncheon in his honor... Dr. and Mrs. Cutler were given a standing ovation at the football game that night when the new stadium was officially named O. R. Cutler Field.
Dr. Cutler was presented a plaque upon which is mounted part of his first medical bag – copper plated. The inscription reads: “ Dr. Orvid R. Cutler. May this symbolize the fuller and richer life you have carried into the homes and hearts of so many of us. Dr. Orvid Day, August 28, 1970.”
Fires damaged the Massey-Ferguson building and lightning set about nine blazes which kept local firemen as well as foresters busy for much of the day and part of the night. The fire at Massey-Ferguson was caused by a spark igniting a bucket of gasoline. Fires caused by lightning broke out in grasslands near Oneida Station, another on Auger Mountain in Glendale, another on Birch Creek, two grass and stubble fires on Winder flats, one near the railroad track near Franklin and a tree fire was reported on the Melvin Snyder property. Finally the tree had to be cut down to get the fire out.
75 Years Ago, September 6, 1945
Captain Lorenzo O. Olsen of Weston, was one of the eight P-38 Lightning pilots who recently broke all records for fighter missions when he flew a total of nearly 2,100 miles nonstop to Singapore and back, most of it over a south China Sea route virtually devoid of landmarks.
Book Four of the new Mark Hart Vocabulary Builder series came off the press completing what is believed to be the first systematic vocabulary course of study in the history of education. Now a teacher in the Preston high school from which he received his secondary training, Mr. Hart has his B. S. degree from the Utah State College.
The cattle raisers of Thatcher and vicinity spent last week at Gray’s Lake rounding up their beef cattle.
The law requires residents of Idaho to purchase license plates in this state. This explanation comes to clarify this law to persons from other states coming into the state to make their home. Other foreign plates are to be turned in to the assessor’s office when application is made for Idaho plates.
100 years, September 2, 1920
The circus recently in Logan offered $50 to any man who could stay with their man fifteen minutes. George Nelson took them up, and not only succeeded in staying for fifteen minutes, but had the circus wrestler in danger several times. He got the money.
Owing to the presence of whooping cough in the city, children who seem to be afflicted with coughing caused from any forces should not enter school until they obtain a permit from the board of health.
Rocky Ford, CO, have a big watermelon bust once a year and Brigham City has a Peach Day, but they are not the only pebbles on the fruit strewn beach. The First Ward MIA is giving a ‘bust’ to the entire ward. A cool and shady spot in President Taylor Nelson’s field at Riverdale has been selected for the event. The boy scouts of the ward will be motored to the field where they will prepare the “grand stand,” collect and guard the melons, and have everything in apple pie order. A good program and a “big eat” are among the main events of the day.
The real menace at the back of woman suffrage has been the liquor interest of the country. It is feared with the new 20 million women vote that the country is forever lost to the “wet” cause.