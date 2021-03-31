Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 27, 1996
Overcrowding and safety on Franklin County waterways were identified as main issues of concern by the commissioners and a waterway user’s group. Several serious “boating” accidents on county reservoirs last summer prompted the forming of a committee to formulate rules that would address problem areas this year.
The E. L. “Bud” Elwell Sports Complex and West Side Junior High School were dedicated during ceremonies attended by 150 patrons.
Dorothy Miles of Banida was honored as being one of Idaho’s 1996 Merit Mothers of the Year during a reception held in Boise. She was one of several women chosen around the state of Idaho for this award.
Jared Hess, a junior at Preston High is the star behind the stars for the upcoming musical at Preston High. He not only plays the part of Roscoe Dexter, the director in the play, but he is the real-life director of the black and white video that is incorporated into the musical.
According to head track coach Todd Shumway, Preston has the biggest team in the district on both the girls and boys sides, and strength has come in numbers.
Preston is without protection from midnight to 7 am because of a lack of men on its force. Police Chief Scott Shaw told members of the Chamber of Commerce ... “There’s no record I can find of ever having 24-hour coverage ... We just do what we are funded for, but if people want their town or state the way they perceive it is, they need to fund it.”
50 Years Ago, April 1, 1971
Actual construction started on the First Bank and Trust Building, with work on the new First Security Bank Building nearing completion. The First Security building is expected to be completed in about a month and the First Bank and Trust will be completed this fall.
Lois Jean Griffeth, daughter of Mrs. Melvin P. Griffeth, was selected to be a delegate in All-Northwest high school chorus. The 400 voice chorus participated in concert of the All-Northwest Orchestra, Chorus, and Band in Boise.
The Fairview basketball team took first place in the outlaw tournament held at West Side High School. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Oxford-Clifton Explorer trip fund.
Lana Buttars, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Buttars of Weston, is from West Side High and is 1971 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.
Everyone is supposed to be talking about clean up days. But how many of us are really cleaning up? Each year brings a lot of trash being hauled away, sometime all of us are going to have to take a look at our surroundings and, being very objective, have a real good clean up. Why not this year?
Clifton elementary school will present the “Saga of Dead Dog Gulch” at the Clifton school house. Hosts are Murray Sears as Old Josh and Calvin Sears as the Old Timer. Music director is LaVene Cox.
75 Years Ago, April 4, 1946
Hope for some assistance from the federal government to correct the subterranean erosion in this county on the west side above Five Mile Creek was held this week after Idaho Congressman Henry Dworshak visited.
The large sedan belonging to Cleo Swenson was totally demolished in an early morning collision. He was driving south and had just left his home on a journey to Salt Lake when a light truck driven by Sherman Wolf struck the sedan broadside at the intersection of 2nd East and 4th South streets.
The city of Preston “toasted” the Preston High basketball team after they won the state championship. In the Oneida-State intersection student pals boosted the team members and coach upon their shoulders so as not to escape the gaze and awe of every spectator.
This country is short of industrial fats, mighty short. The supply is so low that the government decides how much fat can be released to make soap; how much for other peacetime goods. The shortage would be even worse without the wonderful help American housewives are giving by turning in used fats. Keep saving to tide us over this emergency, helping to get more soaps and other products.
100 Years Ago, March 30, 1921
After witnessing the excellent production of the tuneful little opera, “Yokohoma Maid,” by the Oneida Academy Opera Company, one was forced to ask the question, why is it that our local organizations spend so much time on plays that have no intrinsic value or worth.
Elder Abraham Winward who has been in the Canadian mission for the past year and who is now president of the Toronto conference, is in the city to straighten up some business matters. He expects to go back to his field of labor by the 14th of the month.
Leo Peterson while coming along Main street with a load of baled hay was badly injured in a runaway. It seems his team was scared by the vigorous blasts of a motorcycle and started to run away. By the time the J. G. Smith store was reached, Mr. Peterson was wrapped around the wheels of the wagon, and but for the tearing loose of his coat and the timely help given him by J. W. Olsen and others he would no doubt have been killed. He was taken home and medical aid given him. Word later received is that he is recovering as well as can be expected.
There is one idea that all Americans must learn, that is the simple truth that business is far more competent than public administration. Our country is still suffering from an overdose of belief in socialism and lack of confidence in common business efficiency.