Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, April 19, 1995
The “Harmonaires” — Reed Moosman, Val Jensen, Jay Jensen, and Paul Swainston are accompanied by Kristen Beckstead in rehearsing for the theater fundraiser — “Bust’n Loose on Broadway,” sponsored by North Cache Valley Theatre Guild. Proceeds will be used to bring entertainment to the theatre at affordable prices.
A fire causing about $7,000 damage to a classroom at Preston High School during one night, demonstrated the value of air-tight windows and doors in schools. The fire charred the top of the teacher’s desk and coated the walls and desk with soot. It was the newly retro-fitted windows and metal door that saved the rest of the school.
Lisa Cole, daughter of Rodney and Linda Cole of Whitney, was chosen as the 1995 Junior Miss during the annual Junior Miss Scholarship program, where 22 girls participated. Dana Olson was named as first runner-up, Peggy Olson second runner-up, Tonya Jepsen third runner-up and Heidi Keller fourth runner-up.
Kelly Blumberg’s class takes special-ed student skills to the workplace. The program has been in place for over 10 years, but it has only been in the past three years that these youth have been out in the community working. The students don’t get paid for what they do; it is strictly a training program.
Franklin County High Markers brought a bit of friendly competition, Dutch-oven potatoes and barbecue to the warming hut in Horseshoe Basin. Riders enjoyed a course through Green Basin, Paris Meadows, Cowboy‘s Prayer and Midnight Mountain. People from both Franklin County and Bear Lake County participated.
50 Years Ago, April 23, 1970
The approach to education is changing — all over the United States — including Preston High School. Next year, juniors and seniors will be put into three 90-minute blocks of time a week for cooperative teaching and two 90-minute periods for independent study.
The first grade children at Thatcher school proudly wore their own spring hats recently, made from plastic bottles, net, ribbon, flowers and other interesting decorations brought from home. Boys used feathers and miniature plastic animals and were as proud of their creations as were the girls. Students also wrote original stories written about Springtime.
Five Franklin County men were fishing on the Kispioux River near Hazelton, B. C., and were gone for seven days. They caught 15 Steelhead and a Dolly Varden trout or two. The steelhead weighed between 15 and 30 pounds. They drove the 4,000 mile trip in a pick-up camper, stopping only at Jasper in Alberta, with the exception of the time on the Kispioux.
75 Years Ago, April 26, 1945
A cut on the chin and broken bone in his wrist will be a reminder to Jess Wheeler, 40, of Preston that ‘Lady Luck” rode with him for one-half mile down the railroad on the front of a freight engine after it demolished the county patrol he was driving. Wheeler was operating the heavy county grader at 5:17 p.m. when it was struck by an extra east bound freight on the crossing south of Weston’s depot.
Kenneth Coburn and Max Choules were killed in action on the Continent, casualties of the war in Germany. Paul Bodily has been seriously wounded, Eugene Packer reported missing in action.
It looks like the proverbial phrase “shave and a haircut, six bits” has been thrown asunder in Preston. We’ll be happy when this cost of living reaches its peak. We didn’t mind our grey hairs before but now that we gotta let ‘em grow long for public inspection it may demoralize a few of us considerably.
The annual Worley Cup Contest will be held in the Senior High School Auditorium, according to Lyle Shipley, vocal instructor. This special feature was started in 1940 by the late Dr. Eugene Worley, “himself a fine singer,” for the improvement of all interested high school vocal soloists.
100 Years Ago, April 22, 1920
Mme E. Guerire of France and Mrs. Georgia G. Marriot of Ogden, UT, are in town promoting a “poppy day” for Preston. The money received from tagging with the poppy will go to devastated sections of France, to feed children who are starving. Health conditions are so bad in those sections — living in cellars, caves and dugouts, as well as mines, and as a result many are crippled with rheumatism, other sicknesses, and are tubercular. The poppy is the flower of Flanders; and in memory of our boys who are sleeping there, it has been made the insignia of the work of the American and French Children’s league.
Mutual Creamery Co. is now equipped in 1st class shape to handle cream. A steam apparatus has been installed whereby cans can be thoroughly cleaned by steam, testing done, and checks issued in a few minutes time. Cash, for cream and eggs, best market price, paid.
Since Paris persists in making us wear short sleeves, the bracelet has taken on a new lease of life. If these abbreviated sleeves were only for the young and fair, all would be well; but even stately dowagers must, to be in fashion, have their sleeves well above the elbow. Even so small a thing as a bracelet helps free one from the consciousness of harsh elbows that have lost the soft charm of youth.