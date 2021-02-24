Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 21, 1996
Gov. Phil Batt mentioned at the Lincoln Day Banquet seeing a young mother with three children watch their house floating Orofino’s swollen river torn apart by a backhoe so it would pose no threat to downstream bridges. The young mother was identified as Cindy Petterborg Wilson, the daughter of Dee and Theodora Petterborg of Preston.
Elderly or incapacitated persons may have a new advocate in Franklin County if county commissioners form a Board of Community Guardians. A Board of Community Guardians can be formed by county commissions in each county in the state for the purpose of providing services to elderly, disabled or incapacitated persons who have no family or family members that step forward.
The Pirates lost their last game of the season at Grace. They lost two games in district tournament but played well in both. Despite Preston’s loss to Marsh Valley the Indians are still optimistic. After rolling over Snake River the Tribe still carries hope of a state berth.
The crew at West Motor has been holding their breath against any misfortune befalling the $64,000 Dodge Viper RT that was delivered. The object of obvious admiration from passers-by and West’s crew, the leather interior Viper boasts an 8-liter, 420 horse power aluminum 10 cylinder engine with 480 ft. lbs. of torque. The pedometer registers to 180 miles per hour. A customer from Salt Lake City special ordered the Viper about six months ago. The Viper was first designed in 1991.
50 Years Ago, February 25, 1971
Valley historian, A. J. Simmonds recounts the history of the Battle of Battle Creek near Preston. “Had the savages committed this deed, it would pass into history as a butchery or a massacre.” That was the way historian Hubert Howe Bancroft summed up the Battle of Bear River... In the Preston Post Office the painting by Edward Fitzgerald depicts the sight in Battle Creek Ravine in the closing minutes of battle...
Dean Egbert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clair Egbert, presented $19 to Mark Hammond, Franklin County Heart Fund chairman. The money was raised by Jerry Moore’s fifth grade class.
Robert Hull, Whitney area farmer, was elected president of the Franklin County Farm Bureau during a recent meeting of the board. Named as vice president was Carl Swainston and Gene Hawks as second vice president.
Four varsity wrestlers of West Side High, who placed first in the district B tournament, returned from the state tournament. The are Blaine Atkinson, 129 pound division; Douglas Bingham, 135 pound; Doyle Mendenhall, 158 pound, and Kirk Fisher, 115 pound.
75 Years Ago, February 28, 1946
The formal opening of another new business enterprise in Preston is being held at Wallace and West Motor company on Third North and State Street. The owners are Bruce Wallace, local pedagogue, and Phil West. The two are also managers of the Intermountain Air Service and administer the municipal airport.
It is an all-girl staff at the two Preston theaters, Isis and Grand. It is believed that the Preston show houses are the only ones in the intermountain area that are administered and conducted by an all-girl staff. The projection rooms, however, are staffed by men operators.
Once it was said that the nation needed a good five-cent cigar. Right now a suitable $5,000 house would be more to the point. Now that Big Three secrets are being released, perhaps the world will learn how Churchill managed to keep in cigars during the war.
Regardless of what anyone says, the most pressing need facing Preston is that of housing. The situation is growing more serious each week as the number of veterans home from the wars swells.
100 Years Ago, February 24, 1921
John Winward has been appointed deputy sheriff by Sheriff A. O. Beckstead. Mr. Winward is a conscientious worker and will do his full duty by the county.
Sugar took an advance of 75 cents per hundred. Retail grocers in Salt Lake were selling sugar 1 lb, 10 cents; 5 lbs, 50 cents; 10 lbs. at 97 cents.
The Pioneer Sugar Company has opened up offices in the building formerly occupied by Overland Lumber company, west of First National Bank and is ready to do business. Mr. T. A. Williams is in charge of the company’s work here.
NEW SCENIC ROUTE TO YELLOWSTONE — The people of Mink Creek and Glenco are boosters in very deed. Last year with a little aid they worked on the new road to Bear Lake through Strawberry. This was in such a shape that cars could not go through. This year, however, it will be put in excellent condition for tourists. The people of this section interested the commissioners and others in building a new road up Mink Creek Proper thus eliminating the dangerous dugway north of the Evans place at Riverdale. This new road skirts the hill and follows on up Mink Creek, passes under the Glenco meeting house site on a steady grade, making an easy automobile route to Montpelier, by way of Strawberry.