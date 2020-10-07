Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, October 4, 1995
A recent rash of mailbox bashing has postal customers fuming and Post Master Moody reminding the public of the severity of the offense. About 40 boxes in the Whitney area and 20 in the Cub River area were destroyed or damaged. Mail theft and mailbox vandalism is a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1705 which reads “Whoever willfully or maliciously injures, tears down or destroys a letterbox or other receptacle intended for use for the receipt of delivery of mail on any mail route, or breaks open the same or willfully or maliciously injures, defaces or destroys any mail deposited therein, shall be fined not more than $1,000 or imprisoned not more than three years.”
A fire broke out on a hill in Sugar Creek, threatening a camp of elk hunters. Rocky conditions slowed the fire but wind threatened to push it through the camp. The fire department’s first responder vehicle remained near in case the fire reached the camp. Several dozen acres belonging to Lera Hansen were burned.
The O.J. Simpson trial is in its final stages and while the jury is out we took our own poll, asking readers what verdict the jury would hand down. Three out of six people responded that they felt it would be a hung jury. Two felt he would be found guilty and one said “I think the jury will see it as a setup and find him innocent.”
50 Years Ago, October 8, 1970
A savings book with a deposit of $1,200 was presented to the Preston high school studentbody by the “Dr Orvid” day committee. The money came from donations by a long list of persons and is to be used toward a scoreboard for Orvid Cutler Field.
Attention Parents – Let us tutor your child the Electronic Way, using teaching machine methods and individual tutoring combining to give your child rapid improvement and grade level increase. Give them the benefit of a tested and proved program with guaranteed results. – Ebronix Learning Center, Logan, UT.
Franklin County Canning Center is ready to handle the more staple produce as the summer rush of fruits and vegetables has subsided. This is a time for canning puddings, chili, pork and beans, chicken, soups, apples, squash, carrots, barbeque, wheat, meat, and jam and jellies. Also with the hunting season near they are prepared to handle venison as well as fish. Fish is canned every other Friday.
The old “drug store” building at the corner of Oneida and State started coming down a section at a time. With a large ball, the back corner was knocked off and two minutes later it was all down –not entirely as planned. The front walls gave way and down it all came, just a second or two later.
75 Years Ago, October 11, 1945
The Sego Milk Manager reported that the dairy industry of Franklin county made it one of the leading counties of this area for dairy products, predicting a good post-war future.
A plea was issued by Supt. Horland Simmons of Preston schools for all students to remain in Franklin county and aid in our own harvest of sugar beets and potatoes rather than transporting between here and Idaho Falls or other Idaho farming areas in order to secure harvest work. “I am sure that if those boys who went to Idaho Falls will figure transportation cost, lodging and extra meals consumed away from home, it will have cost them money for leaving our own county to work elsewhere. . . It is here that we need every able worker.”
Franklin High is continuing to lead the six-man football league after engaging two teams victoriously during the past week. The school is now enjoying a two weeks harvest vacation and will continue their scheduled game when McCammon will journey to Franklin. At Arimo Franklin finished with a score in their favor, 27 to 21.
Young James Jepsen was killed in one of the dual crash accidents occurring about the same hour following the usual Saturday night dances in Preston when young drivers returning to their homes in family cars with several youngsters in each car crashed over high embankments at different localities in Franklin County. Seven others suffered injuries in the two accidents. The car in which Jepsen was a passenger got out of control as the vehicle passed the Riverdale-Mink Creek junction, left the highway and plunged down a 200 foot embankment at that point and landed in the middle of the Bear River under about 10 feet of water. At almost the same time on Cub River Road a car plunged down the steep embankment above Lewiston Canal and four young people escaped with cuts and bruises while the car was demolished.
100 Years Ago, October 7, 1920
Invariably at election time you will find candidates of both parties, heroically pawing the air, and with political chips on their shoulders, express a desire to meet their opponents in forensic battle. So one can froth and fume and discuss, and counter-thrust until doomsday without getting anywhere.
Preston parties are boring for hot water just under the hill this side of the river. If hot water is struck there, there may be another sanitarium erected.
Fred Lamoreaux has real automobile paint for sale. You can apply it yourself and he will instruct you how to use it. $2.50 a quart. If you want to hire your cars painted he will do a good job for from $10 to $15.
The World Series baseball games between Cleveland and Brooklyn has so far resulted as follows: First game to Cleveland, 2nd game to Brooklyn in a shut out, 2-0, 3rd game to Brooklyn. All of the games so far have been close ones.