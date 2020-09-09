Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 6, 1995
Franklin County is creating a new department of Juvenile Services and hiring a full-time coordinator to assume a large portion of juvenile justice functions handled previously by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare... The coordinator will be generally supervised by the Franklin County Commission, but must work closely with the Magistrate Court, local school districts and cooperate with the Department of Juvenile Corrections, said Lowell Castleton, senior Magistrate Judge.
Preston High School Principal Alfred Koch left for the Baltics last Friday. The trip is a two month stint with the administration of a Lithuanian High School, part of a Fulbright exchange which will bring the participating Lithuanian administrator to Preston in the spring.
Just in time for Labor Day! For his Eagle Project Chris Crockett involved his Scout team in drilling the holes in the poles, placing name plaques of donors and mounted the flags for the display. The flags were placed along the street by members of the Elks Lodge.
Another field was scorched by the very machine that harvested it. A bearing went out on the straw chipper of Larry Shappard’s combine and sparked a fire in the stubble of his grain field up Fox Hollow east of Banida. The fire raged up the hollow, burning mostly stubble and brush. Some grain was charred, but of the approximately 30 acres that were burnt, only four or five contained grain. That amounted to about a $400-$500 loss.
Thirty-seven Preston Country Club ladies enjoyed their club championship tournament. On eighteen holes, the club champion again this year is Kristal Call, with a score of 186.
50 Years Ago, September 10, 1970
Both Eastside and West Side school districts reported decreases in enrollment this year compared to last year. West Side is down by 18, Eastside is down by 49.
A large semi-truck, carrying a loader and a pickup, burst into flames at the top of Strawberry, and all but the tractor part of the truck and trailer were saved. The loader on the trailer was used to help put out with the fire. A truck with a water tank that is used to water sheep, which was passing by the scene, also was used to help put out the fire.
A 16-year-old Preston boy was arrested at his home, clearing up at least seven burglaries in the Preston area. He was arrested on charges of burglarizing Owl Billiards and Maverick Station and following the arrest, he confessed to five other burglaries: two at the Preston Seminary, two at Keller’s Korner Market, and one at the Preston high school.
Students, distressed about the war or whatever, disrupted campuses last year, focused some attention on their grievances but more on themselves. So when the tear gas clouds were wafted away the status remained quo. This next fall students aim to do battle with ballots and this next effort is organized. – Paul Harvey
Blair Knapp, Mapleton, was chosen winner of the 4-H Fitting and Showing Award, and an electric livestock clipper. Getting a 4-H Fat Lamb into the show ring is sometimes a family affair. Doug Rallison and sister Susan got the job done at the fair.
75 Years Ago, Sept 13. 1945
Two more boys freed from Jap prison camps! Royce Fuhriman who has been a prisoner of the Japanese with General Wainright for three years writes that he is well and only six pounds underweight. He says that they were liberated by the Russians and the American planes were dropping food to them. He hopes to be on his way home soon. The James Hadley family of Swan Lake received a telegram from their son Thomas. Hadley has been held captive since the Philippines were taken over by the Japs. The telegram stated that he was in “fair condition” and held at the prisoner-of-war Camp No. 13 at Osaka, Island of Honshu.
A man is that irrational creature who is always looking for home atmosphere in a hotel and hotel service around a home.
Clean out your radiator, get it ready for winter. Let our radiator specialist boil out the radiator under high pressure with special solution. Remove every particle, rust or sludge that might clog any of the tubes of your car’s radiator. Be sure of good circulation in the radiator and thereby insure efficient operation of your car. – McCune Motor Co., Authorized Ford Dealer
Lifting the 35 mile speed limit will make available more seats, more frequent daily schedules, new transcontinental schedules, and great savings of time for bus travelers. Peacetime schedules will be resumed October 1. Watch for ads announcing new departure times or ask your Overland Greyhound Bus Agent. – Wilford Hotel, Phone 90
100 Years Ago, September 9, 1920
The community sing and street dance given in front of Carnegie Library was a big success. The singing was inspirational and enthusiastic. Strangers present commented on the spirited way the big crowd present participated, saying they had visited gatherings in larger cities but had never heard it surpassed. The Relief Society workers disposed of all their meat pies and cakes, which netted them a neat little sum with which to help defray the expense of training a nurse at a leading hospital.
It seems that some vandal deliberately broke the coping stone of the north comfort station [public restroom] a short time ago, and a similar destroyer of property threw the broken part into the street. At the same time the wire in the screen door has been deliberately torn out.
In all districts of this state, all parents, guardians and other persons having care of children shall instruct them, or cause them to be instructed, in reading, writing, spelling, English, grammar, geography and arithmetic.