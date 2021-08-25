Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 21, 1996
A marijuana operation run in south Preston was shut down Sunday night when Preston Police obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Shorty Keller, Blaine Burton, and Todd Workman were the first to be able to extract milk from the udder of an absolutely uncooperative cow during the Wild Cow Milking Contest, which was part of the Bull Bonanza. Prize money totaled about $100 each for these men.
The Polar Bear men’s slow pitch softball team, sponsored by Steve Larson, brought home the first place trophy during the Last Chance Tournament “C” division, held in Boise. They also got the first place trophy at Evanston, WY, several weeks ago.
For the fourth year in a row, the Franklin County Nursing Home received the prestigious Idaho Jean Schooner Ward for excellence in care-giving. The nursing home, one of three in Idaho to receive the award, had five deficiencies or less over a three-year period from the Idaho Bureau of Facility Standards, from whom they receive their license. Director of the nursing home is Paula Gilbert.
50 Years Ago, August 26, 1971
Some 77 West German students pulled into Willow Flat as part of their two month tour of America. They have been staying in many campgrounds across the United States to keep their expenses down. Willow Flat campground was recommended “by a man in Washington.” As to how they enjoyed the pride of Franklin county, “a little cold,” a student said, “but beautiful.” In Germany temperatures aren’t so extreme, he added, as it doesn’t get so hot in the daytime and cold at night. Delmer Derricott, local forest official, helped them set up camp and supplied them with information about the forests. They traveled in two chartered buses.
The last brick on the new Franklin County Nursing Home was laid last week and workmen are now putting the roof on the nursing home area. The kitchen of the new building is expected to be in operation in the next few weeks when work on tearing down the old section of the county hospital begins.
75 Years Ago, August 29, 1946
One hundred and thirty entrants of the finest horse flesh in the intermountain territory will be seen during the horse show being held in Preston under the auspices of the Preston Chamber of Commerce. General arrangements have been completed with new stalls having been added to the rodeo area facilities to care for the prize winning horses.
Lightning struck again in Mink Creek this week, this time nearly taking the life of Cloyd Wilde. The electrical storm occurred late Tuesday afternoon while Cloyd, a returned veteran, was assisting his father in the hay field.
Three Franklin County residents have brought back bull elks that qualified for the open hunt on the Pocatello preserve. Those who brought back bucks are Glen Corbridge, a seven-pointer, Vic Nielsen, a six pointer, and Mrs. Elva Olsen of Franklin, a six pointer.
Dwaine McQueen, Chief repairman at General Headquarters Receiving Station, is one of the War Department civilians in Tokyo to receive the Bronze Star Medal for his achievements in the service. Brigadier General S. B. Akin, Chief Signal Officer made the presentation August 15.
Definition: Old Timer: One who can remember when – A trip to the next county was a foreign expedition. Liver was something that cats ate. Gas was what you took soda for. Shoes with no toes were only worn by poor people. Nobody paid any attention to flies. Young folks drank milkshakes when they had dates.
100 Years Ago, August 24, 1921
There is still trouble in sugar factory circles. Recently a petition in bankruptcy was filed against the Hooper factory and the Whitney factory by certain parties who claimed to have interests in the company.. Then a suit was filed against the Pioneer Sugar company and others.
Last Saturday night in the midst of heavy shopping the electric light system went out. The electrician, Sam Stephenson, when interviewed, stated that he could not account for the system being thrown into darkness, as there was not a breath of air stirring. It might be possible he said for someone to throw some object at the wire and cause a short circuit. We asked him if a rifle bullet could do it and he said that he hardly thought it would, because if a rifle bullet hit the wire with its velocity the wire would undoubtedly be cut in two, and the trouble would be discovered easily. As it was. There was absolutely no defect in the wire.
Those having houses or rooms for rent, as well as those wishing to take students to board for the coming winter will confer a favor by handing in a list of such at the Citizen office at an early date. Already students from outlying towns are seeking a home for the winter. Kindly state the price of rooms and board. Supt. Thos. C. Romney
When J. L. Roe, Van Ness Hansen and Austin Nuffer were returning home from Blackfoot after a three day’s successful fish and hunt, the car which they were driving was run into by another car that failed to give them room. They were pushed down the embankment near Newbold’s place. The car turned over a couple of times. They managed to get clear of the car, stunned and bruised. But for the fact that the top of the car had been lowered the three of them must have been killed.