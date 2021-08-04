25 Years Ago, July 31, 1996
As children raced from one drop spot to another, Bill Hollingsworth dropped a total of 150 pounds of salt water taffy on the crowd gathered at Clifton Park on Pioneer Day. The plane, flown by Craig Biggs, passed over about 12 times. The children were happy – some carrying away pounds of candy.
The parade in Weston was “better” than the one in Lewiston over the Fourth according to some Preston spectators. It featured entries that represented pioneers of the past and future. The grand marshal was Laura Porter.
It was umpteen years ago that the publishers of the Preston Citizen elected to publish the Paul Harvey News column. Mr. Harvey reflected the political philosophy of the publishers and was a very popular columnist as he still does and is. Since that time he has appeared regularly in the pages of the Citizen and has been a feature of the editorial page for a long time. Recently we received a letter from Mr. Harvey, which read in part “…Paul Harvey wants time-out from writing his …weekly column.”
A state qualifying BMX race was held in Preston, involving 137 racers ranging in ages from 4-year-old to 37-years-olds and traveling from as far away as Washington state. Admission was free. “Come and see what we are all about,” said organizer Val Roberts.
As the returning state and region champions from last year the Starz softball team were seeded in the top state position again. The Preston Starz traveled to Nampa, ID, to play. …The Starz were crowned as first place state and Northwest Regional Champions. They will now participate in the national tournament in Lawton, OK, in August.
50 Years Ago, August 5, 1971
The large 1860 on the side of Little Mountain near Franklin was all white again this week after the Preston National Guard unit, on weekend training, covered the old numerals with calcite rock. Working on the side of the steep hill, the rock was dumped from bags along the numerals that were first placed on the hill in 1910. It took about four hours to complete the job.
The only live band in the Rodeo parade was Preston’s Middle School band, sporting all new uniforms which were purchased with money supplied by the Preston Rotary club and the school district. The club donated $1,000 of the $1,600 the uniforms cost.
Gaylord Harwood, Franklin County FHA supervisor, presented a 10-year award to Mrs. Jack Allred, FHA Secretary. She was cited for her years of outstanding service to the Farmers Home Administration.
Children crowded around the stage of the Merry Mothers Puppeteers during a show held in the Preston City Park. The puppeteers are three women from Idaho Falls who started giving shows to grade school children two year ago. Now they travel all over the state under the auspices of the Cultural and Humanities department of the state.
75 Years Ago, August 8, 1946
Victory Day, commemorating the first anniversary of the ending of World War II, will be observed in Preston and Franklin County Aug. 14, under the direction of Preston Post No. 34 of the American Legion. Plans are for a band concert furnished by the Preston High band to precede a public meeting held in the high school auditorium.
The Preston Airport has now been approved by the Civil Aeronautics Authority to instruct commercial pilots with training necessary to obtain an instructor’s license and to take student trainees through to become private pilots.
Approximately 250 acres of ranch land at Treasureton was burned over after a bolt of lightning struck in the field above the Ted Paskins’ ranch home about 12:30 p.m. Grain fields to the north and south of the blaze were threatened as was the seed clover field of Myrl Workman. A crew of Utah Power & Light repairmen assisted farmers through the afternoon and until 9:30 p.m before the fire was extinguished.
100 Years Ago, August 3, 1921
About 206 scoutmasters assistant scoutmaster, patrol leaders and Boy Scouts together with more than 20 men including scout executives, deputy scout commissioners, field men and cooks have signed up for the big scout trip to Yellowstone Park. In charge of the outing will be Scout Executive Oscar A. Kirkham. Preston will be invaded by this group on their way to the park where a Boy Scout orchestra of 10 pieces from Troop 15 will father a dance. They will be in Rexburg the next day.
Prof. Thomas Romney who has been at Stanford University in California has returned home and is outlining work for the Oneida Academy’s next season. The time is drawing near when the Academy will again open its doors for the registration of students and perhaps never before in its history have the prospects been more promising for a successful season’s work.
The Commercial Club has secured a camp ground for tourists. Through the generosity of Larsen Investment Co., the club secured the free use of their property one block north of First National Bank for the use of tourists, and the ground is being freely used and much appreciated by them. It has been estimated that each car that stops overnight in Preston leaves at least $5 in the town, so it is easy to see what an asset good camp grounds would be to our town.