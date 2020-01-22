Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 18, 1995
After two generations, Del Monte’s doors will close and the plant will be “mothballed.” Del Monte officials will not say what the future holds. Franklin County officials, residents and green bean farmers have expressed shock and sadness over Del Monte’s announcement that it will shut down their Franklin plant after 67 years in production.
The Preston Citizen printed the public’s reaction to this closure. Responses: It’s a sad development for the community. The big companies don’t care about the people, just the money. ; There’s not an awful lot of jobs around here. A lot of the Spanish people will be out of work. It will be bad for everyone.; The farmers won’t be growing the beans, and that’s going to make an impact. It will hurt a lot of kids who work in the summer.
Warm daytime temperatures created ponds across the county’s farmlands last week, but night time temperatures froze the lakes into crystalline reflections by morning.
After 16 years of working with the Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District, Norm Fonnesbeck thought he was through. He officially retired Jan 4 at his last board meeting. However, since then other board members have convinced him to continue serving as an associate board member.
West Side boys wrestling coach Kevin Waldon has wisdom far beyond his youthful years. He comes with a wealth of experience to share, an understanding of his sport and a love of people.
Lady Indians must hold the next two games to stay on top. They will host both Marsh Valley and Malad this week. “We’ve earned the top seat, but we still need to get by both Marsh Valley and Malad teams. We really need to concentrate at the right peak to play going into district,” said Coach Sessions.
50 Years Ago, January 22, 1970
The flag at the Oneida Stake Center, along with most flags in North Cache Valley were flying at half mast this week in respect to Pres. David O. McKay of the LDS church who died Sunday.
Both the Eastside and the West Side school districts stand to lose considerable money if the Supreme Court Ruling on “no fees” stands. Total loss to the two districts in amounts collected in books and required fees would be about $27,000.
Snowmobiles are becoming as numerous as skiers on National Forests of the Intermountain Region. People who enjoy the pleasure of snowmobile travel are cautioned to be aware of the hazards and to use lots of common sense in the use of these machines.
The sound of wedding bells will be heard more often from now on. This is evident from the sharp increase in the number of young people who will be in the age bracket in which most marriages take place. These potential brides and grooms are the product of the post-war years of the ‘40’s when the birth rate hit an all time high.
Capri Beauty Salon — January Special, Permanent Waves, only $10 — Synthetic Wigs, Latest styles, never need curling, only $18.95. – Hurry — Sale ends Feb 1
The West Side high school moved into the new Commercial Education wing as work on the building neared completion. The building includes a large classroom as well as offices for the superintendent.
75 Years Ago, January 25, 1945
A total of 818 Idaho men will be inducted into the armed forces and 1566 will be called for pre-induction in February. Twenty-five Franklin county men left for the military induction center at Fort Douglas while another four were included in the contingent as transfers.
Widows of veterans of World War I are now eligible for pensions amounting to $35 per month. This regulation has been in effect for some time but there are still some eligible persons who seem to be unaware of this pension. There are also provisions made for added amounts for children of veterans.
Don’t Drive a Booby Trap. A Samurai sword, the kind carried in battle by Jap officers makes a good souvenir and that’s why retreating Japs often make them into Booby Traps by attaching an explosive charge to them. But our troops, trained in the detection of Booby Traps disarm the sword before they pick it up! Watch out. The hidden part of your car is the steering knuckle, the means by which you steer it. Neglected, it can become a Booby Trap — throw your car out of control. When your car is Shellubricated, Shell experts examine your steering knuckle — see that it is properly lubricated for your safety! Shell Oil Company
100 Years Ago, January 22, 1920
We are proud of our Carnegie Library. We appreciate the wonderful privilege of having access to its treasures of knowledge. How Abraham Lincoln would have reveled in the joys of such a library. These joys are ours. Come drink from the fountain of truth and roam in the realms of imagination and romance.
A house divided against itself will fall. This pulling apart business doesn’t get a community anywhere. This is a day of progress, and old conditions will have to give way to the newer. We MUST go forward! No retrogression! Every town in the valley has its eyes on Preston. Some sit up to jeer; other to praise; and still others want to fight our activities. We predict that there will be much new blood injected into this town within the next year or two.
