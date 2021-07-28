25 Years Ago, July 24, 1996
The Environmental Protection Agency has finally drilled test holes on V-1 Oil Station and has spent the last few days drilling again in Preston, looking for the source of a gas leak discovered over the Memorial Day weekend.
Ryan David Johnson, 16, Preston, sustained incapacitating injuries when a dog ran into his path last Wednesday. The ’80 Yamaha 250 motorcycle Johnson was driving slid 120 feet. Mike Oliverson’s Rottweiler was also injured.
Preston City Chief of Police Scott Shaw noted recently that pedophiles in Preston are a concern his officers are watching for and solicited local parents to be aware of their children’s surroundings. “We’re not calling wolf and the sky’s not falling, just be careful,” he said. Pedophiles are in Preston and, without panicking, parents should be very much aware and talk to their children.
The story is told that when Robert Bright was making out his will, he seriously considered leaving the bulk of his estate to the University of Minnesota where he had been a professor for many years, but as was reported in the Citizen, he decided that the University could fend for itself and decided to give his money to the people back home — in Preston.
50 Years Ago, July 29, 1971
Rhonda Shrives, 11-year old 4-H club member of the Fillyettes 4-H horse club led by LaMonte Hyde, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Shrives of south Preston, was selected 4-H Shodeo Queen for the Franklin County Fair.
A Pottery Workshop was held on the Newell Hart place west of Preston. They gathered natural clay from the Preston cemetery. Although the clay wasn’t the quality that they had hoped for, it did make up into pots. ...additional clay, of better quality, was obtained from the county gravel pits near Preston.
A machine shed belonging to Evan Koller was destroyed by fire. The loss was estimated between $25,000 and $35,000. Destroyed in the fire were two crawler tractors along with other equipment.
Franklin County Selective Service Board secretary, Karen D. Stevenson, says the current Congressional impasse over extending the induction authority has created great uncertainty among area draft-age men. Some are breaking the law by not registering.
Utah Power & Light Co. announced two appointments on its Bear River system power plants. Paul Rasmussen, former superintendent at Oneida hydro plant, has been promoted to superintendent of the Grace District. ...William D. Ashbaker, former superintendent at Ashton hydroelectric plant on the North Fork of the Snake River, has been promoted to superintendent of Oneida plant and UP&L’s Treasureton substation near Preston.
75 Years Ago, August 1, 1946
Twenty-eight ladies of Franklin County will comprise the ladies posse which will appear in the parade and rodeo program. Directed by Sheriff Lee Hansen and assisted by Dan Swainston, this posse is believed to be the first and only one comprised of ladies in the intermountain states.
Four blocks of road graveling and oiling on city streets of Preston are now underway, according to Mayor Edwin Crockett. Gravel is now being placed on the roads and oil will be applied in a few weeks.
Announcement was made that J. D. (Doc) Docksteader had purchased the interest of Max Randall in the Randall’s café and the ownership and management of the café will now be in the hands of both Mr. and Mrs. Docksteader.
With one case of infantile paralysis in the county at this time, Dr. Leo Hawkes, county physician, issued general precautions against the dread malady in a statement to the press. August and September are the dangerous periods of the year for contracting polio and it would be well worth the consideration of everyone to observe a few general precautions.
Lightning struck a large stack of hay at the farm of Hyrum Ward in Clifton during the electrical storm, setting it on fire. It was estimated that approximately 20 tons of hay were destroyed.
Barnyard philosophy: Said the aged rooster leaning against a barn door contemplating life: “What’s the use in anything, we are an egg yesterday and a feather duster tomorrow.”
100 Years Ago, July 27, 1921
Pioneer Day was celebrated at Horse Shoe Slough on Bear River just east of Weston. Activities of the day were boat riding, fishing, picnicking and a demonstration of pioneer life.
Work is still progressing on the New Isis theatre. The new front is being whipped into shape, and with other improvements noted, this will make a most pleasant place right in the heart of the city for a night’s enjoyment.
Remember Saturday is balloon day at Riters. Come and see the balloons which, when inflated will speedily ascend into the air without any visible means of propulsion. Come and enjoy the fun. Five hundred to be sold.
Baldia Weaver and wife, and Earl Head with wife and family, were out rusticating up Mink Creek near Keller’s place when they were awakened in the night by stirring sounds near their tent. One of them, looking up saw a dark object outlined in the light of the moon. The lady members of the crowd were told that is was some black sheep that had strayed into camp. However it happened to be a black bear and it was not more than three feet from the crowd. Had Weaver told them it was a bear there would have been some scampering for the tall timber. By the by, his bearship made it down to the creek. A report from a friend stated that they took a consignment of “home brew” with them and then again, someone said that Keller phoned into the barber shop and wanted to know who got away with his black calf. However we’ll stay by the boys and say it was a bear all right.