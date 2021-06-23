25 Years Ago, June 19, 1996
The Franklin County Rodeo Arena will be undergoing changes again this year. To accommodate new and more safety rails and to facilitate patrons finding and getting to their seats, the arena will be renumbered, said Doug Webb, a member of the rodeo committee.
A Cub Scout regional bike rodeo was held at Oakwood school. Thirty-five bikes were inspected and riders traveled an obstacle course, in a concentrated effort to make bike riders more aware of bike safety. The program was presented by Randy Roberts who runs the Preston BMX track. The BMX track held a 1996 Leukemia Society of America “Race For Life.” Riders from three states participated in the race and collected $501.15 for the Leukemia Society.
Tara Dunn was selected as the new Miss Franklin County. Her attendants were Courtney Ransom and Dana Olson. Dunn received a $1,000 scholarship and a $400 wardrobe allowance from the Miss Franklin County Scholarship Board, and other scholarships from First Security, Geddes Auto Parts and O.P. Skaggs.
A 1913 Charles Russell print is now hanging in the assessor’s office, thanks to the loan of the print by Claude D. Keller of Mink Creek. Accepting the picture were Richard Umbel, assessor, and Arda Smith. Keller said he felt the painting would add, “a little class for the office,” as it reflects on the history and background of Franklin County.
50 Years Ago, June 24, 1971
A Preston man can proudly boast one of the finest coin and paper money collections in the intermountain west. The collection includes money from many countries throughout the world. The man is Roy Sorenson, retired Utah Power & Light worker, who has been collecting money for the past 52 years, starting in France in 1919. Sorensen said that some of his coins date back to before the time of Christ.
The new Elks building, overlooking Cache Valley from an area adjoining the Preston Golf and Country Club, will be formally dedicated this week. The building has large areas of stone trim on the front and on the fireplace to the west. Among the rooms inside is the attractively paneled lounge with the fireplace. Plans call for placing of a patio opening off the lounge, as well as off the women’s meeting area.
Mike Adams, director of information for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, will become general manager of KPST, effective Aug. 1. He will manage all divisions of KPST for two years with the option to by the (radio) station in 1973.
The Preston American Legion ball club defeated Smithfield here by a score of 14 to 9. Kelly Ransom led the Preston attack with two doubles and a single, while Todd Merrill added a double and a single to account for two more of Preston’s nine hits.
75 Years Ago, June 27, 1946
E. A. Jensen and Elvin Cutler were named county chairmen respectively of the Democratic and Republican county central committees at the elections held last week. The new officers were voted in by precinct committeemen in accordance with statutory election of officers following the primary election.
Meters cleared Preston streets of habitual parkers during the first days. “The objective of these meters is to solve the parking problem of our city,” stated Mayor Crockett... Meantime, citizens were left to observe the results. Wednesday and Thursday brought a marked change on Main street. In the morning, few cars were parked at all during the pay hours. Later in the afternoon, spaces filled up almost solid on the west side of the street with plenty of parking spaces on the east side. Oneida street which has about one block of meters was virtually bare all day. One businessman was wondering if they were not making the town appear too bare of trade, contends that business would be better if the town looked busy.
With all due respect to the good intentions of the state highway department, the people should know that Idaho’s roads are undoubtedly the worst in the western states. From the speed with which these roads are being repaired and the apparent lack of planning for road maintenance this year, we doubt that Idaho highways will be in any condition until late fall... The net result is that Idaho is getting a black eye among her sister states.
100 Years Ago, June 22, 1921
This occurred a few miles beyond Georgetown, ID. The lights of one of the automobiles had gone on the blink caused no doubt through the peregrination of a june bug or something else, when they were taken in hand by a good Samaritan named Theo Petterborg. In trying to locate the trouble the flash light which Theo carried snapped and all had to put mufflers on or the language would have been shrill and piercing, because all were groping in Nubianistic darkness and it was cold as er – far away Alaska. Not to be daunted, Theo graciously took off his own spot light and attached it to the wounded car. In this way they later reached Soda Springs where the car owners decided to stay the night, and then Theo, the modern Paul Revere, journeyed on.
A little over a year ago, the Franklin Stake was organized, and in commemoration of that event, there is going to be an annual outing. This year it will be held at some place up Club River at a place to be designated. The celebration will convene in the morning of June 29, at 10 o’clock in an open air bowery which is to be built by the Boy Scouts of the stake.