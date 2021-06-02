Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 25, 1996
Although some homeowners of the Bear River Ranches development up the Oneida Narrows think the county could be held responsible for the “over-used jeep trail” that accesses it, Franklin County Commissioners do not. “We felt we would be over-extending ourselves and that it would be too expensive to maintain.”
Local gasoline prices are averaging $1.42 per gallon for regular. The high prices are pinching local pocketbooks, as well as the budgets of Franklin County, Preston City and local school districts.
Vern Rogers, commander, Don Hansen, quartermaster and Joe Benevidiz, senior vice commander, of Preston’s VFW Post conducted a short program at the Preston Cemetery on Memorial Day as sun broke through threatening skies. Members of Preston’s Nation Guard also participated. . . .It was a quiet weekend, thanks to Mother Nature’s almost constant rain and cool temperatures.
There was a different twist, or flip, to the trustee election in the West Side School District. Incumbent Walt Povey and challenger Stacy Moser tied at 23 votes apiece. The two candidates flipped a coin, as outlined by Idaho law, to decide the winner. Povey called heads and that‘s what came up.
Her co-workers describe her as shy, her superiors call her efficient, and the residents all relate to her smile, but Cameo Carter, a nurse’s aide at Franklin County Medical Center says she “just likes taking care of people.” Cameo, daughter of Jerry and LaVerna Carter, has always enjoyed the elderly, and even before she went to work at the nursing center she was taking care of Ellen Greaves. When Ellen entered the center, so did Cameo.
The Franklin County Handicap Association is looking for public support to improve their transportation. Every weekday, up to 14 handicapped Franklin County residents wait for a van to take them to Cache Employment & Training Center in Logan. When Garth or Clyde Porter arrive most of them hop aboard and anticipate their day at work.
50 Years Ago, June 3, 1971
Terry Mortensen, Preston, and Ronald Cole, Winder, were injured when the trucks they were driving collided head on, on the Winder-Treasureton road. The truck owned by the Cole was totaled. The front of the truck driven by Mortensen and owned by Treasure Canyon Calcium company, was badly damaged in the front.
Jean J. Smith, chairman of the Franklin County ASC committee, announced the wage rates and requirements for sugar beet work performed on or after April 12, 1971. He explained that workers employed on a part-time basis must be paid not less than $1.85 per hour for each of the hand labor operations of thinning, hoeing, hoe-trimming, blocking and thinning, weeding, pulling, topping, loading or gleaning.
The Preston National Guard Battery got acquainted with Mississippi during their training. In spite of the stories of unbearable heat, infestation of snakes, the National guard was having a good time. They received praise of an army evaluator who was flown in to judge the work of the troops. Howard Bennett, mess sergeant, kept them going, preparing regular meals. An assistant, Bruce Hymas displayed his 21st birthday cake which he made for an evening meal and which fell right in the middle when one of the big guns went off.
The MYSTERY PERSONALITY contest had a big winner this week that emptied the jackpot. Mrs. Jay Hansen, Preston, won $171 in the contest and listed all 15 clues. The Mystery Personality was Rulon Dunn, executive vice president of the Preston Area chamber of commerce and owner of Radio Station KPST.
75 Years Ago, June 6, 1946
Eight Franklin 4-H members returned to Preston happy and richer for their experience at the Intermountain Junior Fat Stock Show at Salt Lake City. The show proved the largest junior show ever held in the United States. County Agent Daniel Roberts accompanied the 8 clubbers: Rulon Winger, Billy Palmer, Ashton Beckstead, Roger Beckstead, Glen Mills, William Winward, Billy Carver, and Kendall Rasmussen. The quality of the stock exhibited was exceptionally good.
A new county rock crusher was unloaded this week at the Union Pacific depot in Preston. This is one of the latest and most modern pieces of road equipment.
When bicycles are transformed into motorcycles by the addition of a washing machine motor, those bikes are in the classification of motor vehicles and must have license tags and riders must have a driver’s license.
The fish and game department reported the arrest of 124 persons during April and May. James O. Beck, director, said the total was unusually high. A year ago there were 80 arrests during the two spring months.
100 Years Ago, June 1, 1921
The big Decoration Day Shoot brought out a large crowd of gun experts, but a small crowd of spectators, this no doubt was due to the counter attractions. There was a banquet for Commercial Club members, Memorial Day services held in the Opera House, and families decorating graves of family throughout the county.
Bishop George H. Carver informs us that the work being done on the Mink Creek ditch as well as the Cub River ditch and canal is on a high order, and the two systems are now in excellent shape. The tunnel on the Mink Creek ditch is now being cemented.
The playground equipment of the Jefferson and Central schools is here and the committee is busy at work, concentrating this year on the Central school grounds and the stuff will be installed as fast as possible.
The City Ordinance prohibiting the driving of motor vehicles in the city limits of Preston over 15 miles per hour with a provision of 8 miles per hour on the crossings; and also for driving with cut-outs open, will be enforced.