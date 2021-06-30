Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, June 26, 1996
Opposition to granting a road-right-of-way for access to Bear River Canyon was reaffirmed by Franklin County Commissioners. The commission also said it “absolutely” has no interest in assuming ownership of a main access road in Bear River Canyon, now owned and maintained by Pacific Corp (Utah Power).
The wind caused damage in the county again last week. Edna Dursteller’s barn in Whitney was one building blown over.
The winners of the 1996 Hope of America Award include Paul Hobson, Jason Torfin, Liz Olson, Chantal Wheatley, Robert Bowles and Justin Hendricks.
Mike and Rachelle Oliverson, Glen Ogden and J. Drury, took first place EMT award, The Jack Estep trophy, at the annual National Search and Rescue Convention, held in Bountiful, UT. Rochelle Oliverson, Sherri Ogden and Marilyn Swainston took first place team in pistol shooting during the convention.
As shovels turned dirt, the future of the new middle school, which will eventually be a high school, became reality. Middle school faculty and staff, principals, Superintendent Ted Taylor and school board members made history as the ground breaking ceremony took place at the site of the new building. The site is located south of Oakwood Elementary.
50 Years Ago, July 1, 1971
The open house of the new First Security Bank attracted more than 1,500 persons over the weekend. Manager of the bank will be Michael Krantz. Guests were treated to punch, cake and a variety of ice cream treats.
The community of Mink Creek, which was once a thriving incorporated village, will stage their centennial celebration this week. It was just 100 years ago that James Morgan Keller and his family went up to Mink Creek to settle the mountain country out of Preston.
Warren Gleason, local electrician, completed hooking up the large flood lights installed recently at the City Recreation Park The addition of the three poles of new lights completed the lighting of the city ball diamond.
The final Mystery Personality of the Week is Royce Fuhriman, co-owner of Hansen Glass and Paint in Preston. He was born in January of 1921, in Franklin to Andres and Effa Fuhriman. He married Ilene Brown of Preston in May of 1947.
Two Holy Cross Nuns will be in Preston each Friday during July to work with the Catholic children of St. Peter’s Church. Sister Domine Von Pinnon and Sister Ellen Bush will work primarily with children going into the first to the seventh grades, but will also meet with older youths of the parish, parents, and other adults.
75 Years Ago, July 4, 1946
Coming to Preston as the new manager of the Preston J. C. Penney store is O. D. Robinson of Payson, UT ... Of unusual interest is the fact that Mr. Robinson started his commercial career with the Penney company right here in Preston while he was attending high school. That was 19 years ago and a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. He was known in high school by many of his friends as “Duke” and it is reported that that handle stills plagues him.
Much activity has faced Chief of Police Bill Head this week as he and his staff have been busy enforcing the new city ordinance regulating parking on the business streets. Over 300 courtesy slips have been issued since the meters were inaugurated last week and nearly 50 arrests made.
Anticipating a record crowd at the Preston Night Rodeo performances this year, the Chamber of Commerce urges all residents to check their homes and if they find it possible to accommodate one or two persons with sleeping quarters during the rodeo season, to list their rooms with either the Wilford or Burnham hotels.
Eight candidates have entered the 1946 queen contest for the Preston Night Rodeo and will be among the contestants who will be chosen at the election on July 19, at the rodeo grounds.
100 Years Ago, June 29, 1921
A big bunch of boosters from this city and other places, armed with picks, shovels and axes, will leave from the front of Peterborg-Nash garage to do real work on the new scenic route through Strawberry canyon to Bear Lake. The president and vice-president of the Commercial club and Mr. Peterborg, chairman of the roads committee, have outlined the work and it is anticipated that practically all the rough spots will be ironed out of the road before the sun sinks to rest in its golden bed.
The reason cars are being routed by way of Banida is because there is a big piece of gravel road near Oxford, which is very loose, and has not had time to settle, and several cars have been stuck there.
There are two camping grounds in the city, one just south of Petterborg Garage and one at the city park. So if tourists come and ask you about them, tell them and don’t knock the town.
Someone is tacking up signs written in red and black letters along the road south, reading: “Jesus is coming, prepare to meet thy God.” The club should inquire into this matter whether it is a picture show or some “nut” at work.
Theo Petterborg, G. T. Mitchell, Ira L. Neeley and William Struve went to Downey for the purpose of erecting concrete road signs for the federal highway, as the signs which have been erected there have been thrown down by evil minded persons who object to the Cache Valley route.
Egan Auto Repair—We repair any make of car; Electric Ignition, Starter of Lighting, Brazing, Soldering, Welding; We weld any kind of material and do any kind of mechanical work. Consult Us –Franklin, Idaho