Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 15, 1996
Fireworks went off at the city hall Monday night and unless some loophole is found in an Idaho law, local fireworks stand operators will get left holding a bag full of bottle rockets. Police Chief Shaw said “basically any fireworks device that leaves the ground and goes boom,” is illegal to sell in Idaho.
Crowds gathered for over two hours at different points along the railroad track through Franklin County to see the late 1996 Olympics train. A Channel Five helicopter heralded its arrival with sirens and then... it was gone, the Olympic torch illuminating the caboose as its sped on to Ogden, UT. Although brief, its appearance was still worth the wait.
Dottie Casperson is “resigning but not retiring” from the Franklin County Extension Office, after 17 years of serving as secretary. Dottie says it is time to “do something else. No one ever retires, do they?”
There were plenty of eggs flying around as Mr. Wynn Costley, principal of Pioneer Elementary School, dropped cartons filled with eggs from the roof of Oakwood Elementary. The egg drop contest is a science project open to first and second grade students.
Kris Gilbert and Paul Jensen of Preston High School took sixth place in the statewide finals of the Ford/AAA Student Auto Skills Contest held at Boise State University. The competition included the state’s top 10 high school teams in a head-to-head, under–the-hood competition.
Coming home to garden was a natural move for Reese Gregory and his wife, Ellen, he said, but it wasn’t what he planned when he left. “Landscaping jumped out at me, so I stuck with it and its been good.”
50 Years Ago, May 20, 1971
The West Side school board last week voted to rezone the district according to population and to proceed with plans for a new grade school. The board also voted to combine first and second grade classes from the Clifton and Weston schools.
Mrs. Marlowe Smart was named postmaster of the Dayton Post Office this week. She succeeds Mrs. Ivan Waddoups, who retired.
The evidence against J. Edgar Hoover was a lot of political hot air ... But what of the accusers and their unfounded assaults on the integrity of the bureau? Should those who throw mud at the Washington Monument be excused? – Paul Harvey
It is street patching time throughout the valley and surrounding area and, taking risk of sounding like an old record, we would again encourage the city to look at a local improvement district as a means of solving much of the street repair problem. The same old holes are being patched again, and before the year is out they will require another patching.
75 Years Ago, May 23, 1946
T. R. Bowden, exalted ruler of Preston Lodge, B. P. O. E. 1670, will represent the local group at the Grand Lodge convention to be held at New York City, during June.
The Preston high school band marched up through town to do a little sounding-off at the end of the school term. It wasn’t without a purpose. “There were two reasons for the parade,” said Mark Hart, band director; “First, to let the public see and hear what has been accomplished during the school year; and second, to offer a special invitation to all former band members of Preston high school, or any other high school in the United States, to join the summer band program, preparing for Preston’s famous night rodeo.
Preston high’s track team placed fifth at the state invitational held in Moscow. The locals gathered 10 points. The Preston boys won more points than any other southeastern Idaho team in the meet.
Saturday, May 25, will by Poppy Day in Preston and throughout the United States, it has been proclaimed by Mayor E. A. Crockett.
An Honor Roll page in the 1946 Preston Citizen, “Lest We Forget” pictured 38 men from Franklin County who lost their lives in World War II as part of the Memorial Day issue.
100 years Ago, May 18, 1921
Adam S. Bennion, superintendent of the church schools will deliver the commencement address of the Academy. The graduation class this year being the largest in the history of the institution is putting on a senior program as well as the regular commencement meeting.
Last Friday at about 4 o’clock, Elmo Packer, son of Manuel Packer of Nashville, was riding his horse homeward. It being a warm day the horse suddenly lay down in a slough to roll. The boy tried to jump from the saddle but was unable, as his foot somehow caught in the stirrups. The horse then became frightened and began to drag the boy for quite a distance. Finally his foot broke loose from the saddle and in spite of his injuries the gritty boy managed to hang on to the horse and get on his back and rode a mile and a quarter to his home. He was taken almost unconscious from the saddle at the home gate. He had two heavy gashes in the head cut by the horse’s shoe, left arm bruised very badly, leg also badly bruised and cut.
Night Marshal Floyd Smart while riding the city motorcycle over some loose gravel was precipitated to the ground, the crash breaking his leg. We understand he is recovering slowly.
Extensive advertising is now being done in numerous states in anticipation of the large tourist travel during the summer. Feeling that this section of the country, especially Cache Valley, has been discriminated against because of a lack of advertising, it has been deemed necessary by the Preston Commercial Club and other businessmen to institute a vigorous campaign along this line.