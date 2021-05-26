Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 22, 1996
Wild winds tossed a trampoline in Clifton on a roof and rolled one along the road, past a truck, through a garden and over some sprinklers at the Shelman residence on Spruce Circle without touching vehicles in front of it or even a plant in the garden.
Preston School District to stop freeloadining lunchers. “We’re not trying to deal with parents who slip up, but parents who ignore up to $50, $60, $70, $280, and $300 bills,” said Superintendent Ted Taylor. “The other options you have are to raise the prices of everyone’s meals to cover the cost of those not paid for or to raise taxes to pay for them out of the school’s budget.”
Reaching graduation is an accomplishment for most seniors, but there are three graduates for whom this goal has taken an extra long time – Jared Womack, Jennifer Rindlisbaker and Amber James. Down Syndrome and other disabilities have affected these children. Some of these had started attending school when they were toddlers, and then made the decision to extend in their teen years to finish high school.
Andy Lyon took first place in the State Freestyle championships at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. His coaches are Ross Lyon, Anthony Lyon and Aaron Lyon (a family affair).
In an effort to answer the needs of both the students and the Franklin County Medical Center, a Health Occupation Course has been in session this year at West Side High. Franklin County is in need of CNAs (certified nurses aids), said one of the course’s instructors, Mary Jane Penrod.
50 Years Ago, May 27, 1971
Work is proceeding, in spite of the rain, on the new nursing home wing of the Franklin County General Memorial Hospital in Preston. Most of the foundation work is completed on the east section of the nursing home and crews are now working on the foundation are of the west section... The nursing home and one wing of the hospital is expected to be completed by September.
Sheriff Arlando Larsen issued a warning to all individuals who have been shooting from county roads or from any highway right of way. These individuals have been shooting at sprinkler pipes that have been left in the fields and also at livestock.
Americans are notoriously a wasteful people. Over much of our history as a nation we have been running through unparalleled wealth in resources like a wastrel squandering an inherited fortune. “Waste not, want not” should become a matter not of whim or self-interest, but of national policy.
The Preston unit of the National Guard pulled out of Preston in convoy style for Boise and then flew to Camp Shelby, MS, for the annual guard training. They will be there about 10 days.
75 Years Ago, May 30, 1946
About 100 acres of corn have been planted in Franklin County for canning by the California Packing corporations, according to Ivan Greary, supt. of the Franklin plant. The company has been experimenting for some time with the growing of corn and has been fully assured that it will be a very suitable crop for planting.
Franklin county farm crops are made with the past week’s storm continuing. Many behold it as the proverbial “million dollar storm” but it came almost too late and actually was tardy to save all of the sugar beet crop. There were 2.77 inches of rainfall this month. All canal water has been turned off and storage reservoirs through the district are receiving this water, making certain that sufficient water will be on hand for irrigating season.
It’s the little things that bother and put us on the rack; You can sit upon a mountain but you can’t sit on a tack.
A musical appreciation hour is being sponsored by the Preston Jaycees. The program will commence Sunday and continues for the next six weeks, and will be held in the city park.
Final arrangements for the Youth Excursion of Oneida Stake to Salt Lake City have been completed, according to Phenoi Edgley, who returned today from the Utah capital. The special train will leave the UIC station June 4, at 6 a.m.. Those making the trip should arrive in ward groups at 5:30 a.m.
100 Years Ago, May 25, 1921
The Preston City schools closed this year with the most gratifying results that has ever been achieved in its history. Teachers and school board have labored most harmoniously for the welfare of our public school children.
Bankers everywhere are telling their patrons not to fall for fake schemes of any kind. The money market is at such a low ebb that it is foolish for farmers or any one else to invest unless they have a steady income.
Everyone enjoys his “Home” when things look bright and clean. A little varnish will make it look that way for a long time. Do you know that the color of your walls either makes you feel young and cheerful, or gives that old and depressed feeling? We still have cheerful colors. — Overland Lumber Company.
There are more food bargains these days in the meat stores than in many other stores. Meat is cheaper because there is plenty on the market. Exports to other countries are very low. Meat must be sold at low prices. Meat was the first important food to break down the high cost of living. You can get two more meat meals a week for the same weekly meat bill you had last September. — The Palace Market, Wm. Bergman
Pre-War prices on our fine pastry! Special every weekend. Butter rolls, $.30/dozen, Doughnuts, $.20/doz., Cookies and Cinnamon Rolls, $.20/doz. – City Bakery, Wursten, Prop.