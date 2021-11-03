(Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.)
25 Years Ago, October 30, 1996
While hunting above the Oneida Dam, in the Bear River Narrows, Oct 19, David Laughton of Pocatello, barely missed being attacked by a mountain lion. David was hunting with Robert Shipley and Ron and Sam Rhoades of Idaho Falls when they separated. David walked along the ridge and saw a cougar. Surprised, David turned around and left. At the same time, the cat left the scene. Suddenly David sensed something behind him. When he turned around, the cat was crouched and ready to spring. As the cougar left the ground in a leap, David shot his gun from hip level, wounding the animal. As it was snarling and biting itself, “going crazy,” David shot twice more, then ran away.
Zaetell Ward of Clifton might have lost the sight of her eyes, but she hasn’t lost sight of the important things in life. At 87, Zaetell, despite the fact that she can’t distinguish colors, or see the patterns, continues to crochet fancy coat hangers for family and friends. It is one enjoyment left, she said, even though she wishes she could see to do more. “This is the best medicine there is.” She still crochets 10-15 hangers a day.
The county purchased the building now housing the extension office from Miller Glass Company. Miller Glass purchased the building several years ago from Modern Farm, a farm implement and machinery company now out of business.
50 Years Ago, Nov 4, 1971
The body of Jewel Shields, 51, Fairview, was found after a day and a half search by friends, members of the Sheriff’s Posse, and law enforcement officers. He was found at Swan Lake in the Cottonwood area. He died of an apparent heart attack while deer hunting.
The Larrel G. Hobbs family was named the Franklin County 1971 Farm Family of the Year. The selection was made by the Farmers Home Administration. The Hobbs family will represent Franklin county in Eastern Idaho competition.
First Bank and Trust “broke open” their new building for the general public and more than 1,600 people came to see the structure. Glen Gamble, mayor of Preston, who cut the ribbon, welcomed the bank into the community and said that the new building was a great asset to the community. Webster C. Maughn, vice president of the bank, manager of the office, was master of ceremonies for the ribbon cutting.
William McCune, owner of McCune Motors, received a special plaque commending the firm for being the top Ford dealer out of 300 in the district for satisfied customers. The award is based on the number of customer complaints per car sold.
75 Years Ago, November 7, 1946
Voted to Join Franklin county, changing county boundaries. — Residents of the proposed annexation district who voted at the election approved the plan according to the Pocatello Tribune. The vote on the division was as follows: Lago, 21 for, 7 against; Thatcher, 5 for, and 2 against; Oxford 43 for and 12 against; Cleveland, 53 for and 35 against. It will probably take several months to get the transfer from Bannock county and will involve considerable legal work.
In my time a girl would buy 50 cent stockings and show about a cent’s worth of them. Now she buys $4 stockings and shows about $6 worth.
Armistice Day – This store will be closed on Monday, Nov 11. Shop early for the double holiday this week. Mince Meat, 1 lb. 10 oz. Jar, $.53; Pumpkin, Royal No 2 1/2 size can, 2 for $. 25; Coffee, S&W Drip or Reg Grind –1 lb. jar, $.35; Ritz Crackers, large pkg. $.24 – O P Skaggs System
While other hunters were attempting to rout their birds in the fields in the last effort during the hunting season, Boyd Hampton brought down his pheasant in the business section of Preston with a new type of hunting rod, a broom. Hampton, sitting in the barber shop on State Street, saw the pheasant alight on the awning above a store window. Minutes later the hunter and broom had brought the bird down. This bird was one of those banded and released through the state game department this fall and carried the number 8468.
100 Years Ago, November 2, 1921
Goblins and spooks were rambling and groaning frightfully on the streets of Preston Halloween night. The wee’ folk had a wonderful time.
N. G. Peterson, the jeweler, who went farther up the valley a short time ago to open up a store, is again back with us in the jewelry business. Mr. Peterson says Preston is good enough for him. He is here ready to anticipate the wants of his former patrons. As Mr. Peterson was adept in his line of work he should have no difficulty in forging ahead.
Leslie Davis, formerly of Preston, now residing in Ogden, writes the following challenge: “I see where Art Chester claims the middleweight wrestling championship of Idaho and defy this claim. I claim this title and would like to meet Mr. Chester at any time, winner take all. I am out to defend my title against any middleweight in the country, 158 pounds limit.”
Whereas, the executive of the city of Preston deems it wise to set apart Armistice Day, Nov 11th, 1921 as a day of rejoicing and thanksgiving to commemorate that great day when the battle-din of the world was hushed. Therefore, I hereby proclaim the 11th day of November, 1921, as a legal holiday, at which time all business in the city, is to cease, that the inhabitants of our fair city may better rejoice in the peace we now enjoy and better use our efforts that such peace may be perpetuated for all time. Witness my hand and the seal of the City of Preston, Geo. E. Crockett, Mayor