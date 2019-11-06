Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 2, 1994
Cross Country and volleyball fans haven’t made the kind of noise they did on State Street for a long time. It’s been 10 years since the volleyball team took the state championship title, and the cross-country teams have never won that title. The town came out to meet the winning teams as the buses returned to Preston. Displayed were three banners, one each for volleyball, girls cross country and boys cross country.
Elections will be held next week so we decided to ask readers how important they felt it was to vote. Responses: It’s always important to vote. Some people think one vote against a million doesn’t mean anything, but it’s a good thing a million people don’t feel that way; There’s a lot of people who have given their life for this right that we take for granted. How effective it is depends on how many go out and vote; I think it is important to voice your opinion, but I don’t know how effective it is.
Hunters across southeastern Idaho had marginal success during the shortened, 1994 deer hunting season. Elk hunting success was reported as excellent. Conservation Officer Tom Lucia said he has no firm figures on hunter success, “but from field observations during the deer hunt, I would suspect area hunters only had between 7-10 percent success during the opening days of the hunt. The number of hunters appeared to be down compared to previous years.”
50 Years Ago, November 6, 1969
The Idaho Advisory Council for Hospital Construction gave approval to $161,184 in Hill-Burton funds towards the construction of nursing home facilities in Preston. The board turned down a request of $45,071 for funds to assist with the remodeling of the hospital to bring it up to state standards.
Preston City is taking applications for two policemen following the resignation of two police officers. Bert Gailey, city patrolman, has been named acting police chief until a new chief is appointed by the city council.
Preston, Clifton, and Weston elected new mayors in the municipal elections. Elected to serve a four year term as mayor of Preston was Glen Gamble, Preston contractor. Mr. Gamble will succeed Dr. Orvid Cutler in January. In Clifton, Jack Wood, store owner, was elected mayor, succeeding Dennis Ralphs. In Weston, Maurice Tingey was elected mayor.
S&H Green Stamps, plus everyday low, low prices. Round Steak, full cut, bone-in, $.85/lb; Bacon, Western Family, vacuum pack, $.79/lb; Woodward Eggs, medium, 2 doz./$1; Hen turkeys, Norbest, Grade A, $.43/lb; Bananas, cucumbers, grapefruit, all $.10/lb. — Milo’s AG Food Stores
Safe Drying Insurance — Dry safely, delicate fabrics — LiFe is sweet, life is short, for clothes as well as people. Any insurance to make life a little longer will make it a little sweeter. Buy a Carefree Electric Dryer Now – Utah Power and Light Co.
75 Years Ago, November 9, 1944
Franklin County voters adhered to the national trend when the people cast their preference for President Roosevelt by a scant margin of 22 votes out of 3900 ballots cast. The county, which prior to the advent of the President, has been Republican split somewhat on the state ticket with a slight preponderance on the Republican side.
The only functions in city or county planned for Armistice Day this year are in charge of Preston Post No. 34 of the American Legion.
The Preston chamber of commerce will direct the program for salvaging clothing for Russian war relief, a nation-wide drive but exclusively devoted to gathering clothing that is not being used. A similar drive is being launched for English people and this campaign is on now. Clothing can be left at Mountain States Telephone company or Jensen Implement for the English people. It is urgent in both drives that the clothing be delivered to the reception centers immediately as it is needed this coming winter in those foreign countries. The drive is intended to gather old suits, coats, shirts, dresses, underwear, and other such wearable clothing. They do not want ties, garters or such superfluous apparel.
100 Years Ago, November 6, 1919
The soldiers’ welcome home celebration which is to be held on next Tuesday, promises to be the real best bet in celebrations that Preston has had. The entire proceedings will be held in the open air, if the weather is propitious. Two big bands will be in attendance, the Preston band and the Hyde Park band. There will be music and street dancing. There will be a parade, vaudeville and a pageant. Fireworks are planned. Remember, this will be a royal welcome for our soldiers, sailors and marines.
Wrigley’s — 5 cents a package before the war — 5 cents a package during the war — 5 cents a package NOW — The flavor lasts, so does the price!
“It’s a Long Way to Tipperary,” but the Red Cross is there. At the present time in the Northwestern Division alone — comprising Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington — there are 750,868 Red Cross members.
November One Cent Sale, 3 days only — Pearley Teeth — Helps preserve your teeth, keeps them white and beautiful. Leaves your mouth antiseptically clean, sweet and cool. This great sale only, one good tooth brush and a tube of paste, 2 for $.25. A higher grade brush and one tube of paste, 2 for $.36. Cherry Bark Cough Syrup, will relieve your cough or money back. You don’t risk a cent, entirely at our risk. Standard price, large bottle, $.75. This sale, 2 large bottles $.76 — Riter Bros. Drug Co., The Rexall Store