25 Years Ago, October 9, 1996
A growing concern over the discharge of weapons within city limits has prompted Police Chief Shaw to propose a comprehensive ordinance that would make indiscriminate shooting illegal.
Winning the Wagon Wheel from the game against the Bear Lake Bears last week meant a lot more than usual to the Indian football team. That game was dedicated to Bill Gamblin – their assistant coach who had passed away earlier that day from a heart attack.
Utah Power has agreed to install at least one light in the Weston City cemetery, hopefully cutting down on vandalism problems, says City Recorder Lou Fonnesbeck.
Fifty years ago, Oct. 1, Loyal Hansen began selling insurance out of his home. Today, he is well known from McCammon to Soda Springs to the state line, not only as a nice insurance man, but a good friend. “Over the years, I guess I’ve eaten dinner with 50-60 different families between Grace and Soda. I’ve got a lot of good friends.” In his travels, if he gets “a hankering for a cookie,” he has no qualms about stopping over at a friend’s house and getting a cookie.
Lynn Eskelson will be serving as an assistant Scout Master for the National Scout Jamboree held next summer at Fort A. P. Hill, Virginia. Any Scout between the ages of 12 and 18 is eligible to attend, said Eskelson.
The Northern Cache Valley Theater Guild and the Franklin County Theater Arts have jointly received a $2,500 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation. It distributed nearly $74,000 in grants to charitable organizations in Eastern Idaho.
50 Years Ago, October 14, 1971
A large group of civic, church, school and business leaders turned out for the ground breaking ceremony of the new Eastside elementary school. Dr. Orson Bowler, district superintendent, spoke and described the new building which will be somewhat revolutionary in design. Welcoming the group was Robert Lindhardt, chairman of the school board. Special guests were this year’s kindergarten class who will be first graders in the new school. They were under the guidance of Wayne Brown, elementary coordinator, and Jerry Moore, Franklin school teacher.
The Idaho Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association sponsored an award made possible by the Sears Foundation, to the local Vocational Agriculture instructor, Lincoln A. Orme. The award, a Bulova wristwatch, was presented at an association banquet in Boise.
Student of the Week is Lee Christensen, president of the Senior Class. He is also chairman of the choir and captain of the football team. He plays bass guitar for the rock band “The Shedde.”
Neil Owen and Sydnee Sharp are attending the National F.F.A. convention in Kansas City as representatives of the Preston Chapter FFA.
75 Years Ago, October 17, 1946
Train service on the Utah-Idaho Central railroad was disrupted two days this week due to the derailment of several of the company’s empty beet cars just east of Wellsville, UT. Temporary suspension of service was made while the cars, which were sprawled across the tracks, were cleared from the line. No one was injured in the mishap.
Vic Fisher of Oxford believes he has a real weight winner in a yearling pig which he turned into the county hog pool. It weighed 565 pounds and sold for 24.5 cents per pound for a total of $138. “Some difference,” says Vic, “from the old days when a pig like that would only bring $30 or $40, but of course, we did not have to pay so much to keep them either.”
Two of Franklin county’s oldest and most faithful public servants will close their careers this year. Neither office holder is seeking re-election in November. Emma Callan will complete 22 years as treasurer, Fred Hawkes has been 16 Years as Assessor.
With a shortage of 1,000,000 marriageable males in the United States, between six and eight million American girls will go through life without a husband, according to the latest marital statistics. Reduced to the figure that really means a lot to the average American girl, one girl in every seven will have to live alone whether she likes it or not, according to an article in the October issue of Good Housekeeping magazine.
100 Years Ago, October 12, 1921
One of the most unique outings this year was that given to the old folks of Oneida Stake. President Taylor Nelson‘s live-wires corked out a program which included an outing to some splendid camping grounds in Riverdale at the side of Bear River, a fish dinner, to which other delicacies were added. It was a most eventful occasion and although tired with the day’s proceedings the 320 campers enjoyed themselves to a remarkable degree.
Judging from a bulletin just issued by the Idaho Reclamation Association, after a careful survey, we should take off our hats to the Idaho potato. It has taken the lead in putting Idaho on its financial feet according to their statement, which gives the total amount that will be derived to Idaho potato producers this year at $5,500,000, on the conservative basis of $1.50 per hundred to the grower.
Some school boards have failed to sense their obligations to the people by refusing to do that which the law calls for. Do the taxpayers know how the school is running, whether it is behind or even with the board? Does it know what moneys the district owes, and who they owe it to? The last session of the legislature placed a statute on the books available to the public for school trustees to follow and when they refuse to do it, it is either ignorance of the law, or willful neglect.