(Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.)
25 Years Ago, October 16, 1996
The Franklin County Commission renamed a county road east of Franklin. The road, 4000 East, goes straight in a north/south direction for the most part. But there’s a couple of curves that throw people off who are unfamiliar with the area. It will be called 4000 East Wrightwood Road (northern portion) and 4000 East Oxkiller Road (southern portion).
The Hadley’s in Swan Lake have graced the highway with their holiday cheer. Travelers to Pocatello can see the huge hay bale “pumpkin” on the east side of Hwy 91 just south of Swan Lake.
Franklin County juvenile authorities and county commissioners are exploring the possibility of establishing a juvenile detention center in cooperation with Bear Lake, Oneida and Caribou counties. “We’re just in the very preliminary talking stages with this concept right now,” Jesse Peterson, county juvenile corrections director, told commissioners.
The County opened better communications with local Hispanics by hiring a new employee. Adin Waite does computer mapping for Assessor Rich Umbel and interprets for Spanish-speaking individuals before the courts.
School lunch has changed by leaps and bounds since Carol Seamons first joined the “lunch bunch” at the old Whitney School as a substitute. Back then, nearly 29 years ago, the choices were more limited and life was a bit slower. Today there are choices galore, even in the elementary schools. “The kids are more fast food-oriented these days,” she says. From her tiny office in the corner of Oakwood Elementary’s cafeteria, Seamons oversees a program of 14 employees.
50 Years Ago, October 21, 1971
A spry Filipino woman, a mother of 10, bounced across the city park this week to make her first snowball after seeing snow for the first time. Mrs. Gavina Esther Almoite, of Naga City, Philippine Islands, is visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Serge Benson of Weston while she completes requirements for a master’s degree.
Bud Hollingsworth, son of Mrs. Newell Hollingsworth of Preston, underwent a kidney transplant operation in the Utah University hospital in Salt Lake City. The donor was his brother, Newell Hollingsworth, Jr., of California.
There was a $1,800 damage to the car driven by Gene R. Williams, 23, Weston, when he ran head-on into a galloping horse. Mr. Williams said he was driving his pickup on the Dayton-Weston road when the horse came running up out of the barrow pit. The horse was killed.
Cleo Swenson, Franklin County auditor, has been taken off the critical list at the Holy Cross hospital in Sale Lake City, condition listed as “fairly good.” Mr. Swenson had been transferred there from the Logan hospital following a car-ambulance accident in which he suffered the loss of an eye and cuts and bruises. He was being taken to the Salt Lake hospital at the time for a heart condition.
4 Times the Power – Now 1000 Watts, New Country KPST, 1340 on your radio dial. Mike Adams, General Manager; Earl Hawkins, Program Coordinator; Jess Wheiler, Sports Director; Heber Hansen, Sale Manager; Scott Rasmussen, Dave Hull, Scott Thomas, Staff Announcers.
75 Years Ago, October 24, 1946
A plea was issued this week by civic and agricultural leaders of the county for aid in the completion of the beet harvest. At the present time, only 47 percent of the beets are out of the ground and a special extension of the harvest vacation has been made already in Preston schools as a means of assisting farmers in this harvest.
They say shivering makes you warmer. We are now heading for a season in Preston in which we should therefore be most comfortable.
While many hunters went to the mountains, Bruce Wallace, Phil West, and George Wallace drove to the city airport and returned with two deer within a short time. Signs of deer had been noticed by the men as they arrived to open the airport each morning. On opening day they went a little early and discovered the animals in the small draw just east and south of the field. Five deer were scared up. The men were prevented from shooting at a four-point buck when the animal stopped directly in front of a plane on the runway, making it impossible to shoot without damaging the plane.
100 Years Ago, October 19, 1921
The Royal Shoe Repairing Parlors have moved next door to the Struve Millinery. The Royal Shoe Parlors have been recognized for doing good work, and in consideration of their increased trade the company is going to add other pieces of machinery so that they can turn out work expeditiously.
Parties hiring students after this week in the beet fields without a permit will no longer be tolerated. Truant Officer Monson has been given strict orders to enforce the law.
How to make a good grade of cider vinegar from cull apples is explained by Prof. O. M. Morris. “Heavy windstorms this fall have caused a heavy dropping of fruit. The cull piles in many districts will go to waste unless cared for. In many home orchards fruit is laying on the ground that will ultimately decay there without returning any value to the owner. Much of this material could be converted into a very good grade of cider vinegar with little expense and labor. Gathered and placed in a cool bin in basement or warehouse, it will keep a month or two until it can be run through the cider press.
The humble little penny takes a jump in value next week. If you have any laying around the house – or loose in your pockets – gather them together. They’re worth more than silver next week. On October 27, Riters Drug starts their great ONE CENT SALE. There will be a mammoth display of merchandise that can be bought for one penny.