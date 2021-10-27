(Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.)
25 Years Ago, October 23, 1996
Archaeologists spent the weekend digging again in Weston Canyon near Standing Rock. The last time there was any archaeological activity there was 26 years ago. At that time, arrowheads and the remains of 300 mountain sheep, five bison and 207 elk were excavated, leading scientists to believe the site was a periodical hunting camp for ancient Native Americans.
LaVell Tippetts and his large family of 19 children, grandchildren and spouses were holding a family reunion at the Riverdale Resort last summer. While there they heard that the resort was up for sale. That news did not fall on deaf ears. Early this month LaVell and his son, John, became the new owners of the Franklin County landmark.
This year five Pirates hail from Sweden, Japan, France and Spain. Some speak English very well, others communicate more slowly, but each agree they love America and the West Side High School. They are Hideya Iwami, Kaori Oglyama, Mercedes Martinez, Maude Gonzales and Bjorn Anderson.
Preston City police will be enforcing traffic laws on State Street now they have been repainted. Chief Shaw said,” These aren’t new markings ...we just want people to obey them.” No passing and no U-turn are allowed on State Street and part of Oneida. The intent is not to issue tickets, but to slow people down in the center of town.
Students at Harold B. Lee Elementary were able to sample the freshest of apple juice as school principal Bruce Winward and his cousin, Bill Winward of Clifton, crushed fresh apples for them with an old apple press that was built by the Winward family long ago.
50 Years Ago, October 28, 1971
In spite of the weather, work was proceeding on the new Eastside elementary school with footings being poured and the gravel base for the slab floors being hauled in.
Those running for the Preston City Council include Glenn Call and Thedford Roper, both incumbents, and J. D. Walter Ross and Lynn Fackrell. All four are running at large.
The Treasureton section of the Grace-Preston highway got a coat of finer gravel this week as the crews prepared to wind up the project for winter. Part of the new construction project has been paved with a temporary seal coat.
Demonstrations of fondue cooking, Christmas Gift wrapping, Christmas candy making, as well as lingerie making, will be held during the Christmas Gift Suggestion Days, sponsored by the Franklin County Home Extension Council.
Rodney Jensen, Preston insurance official, was re-elected as head of the Franklin county district of Boy Scouts of America. Carl A. Mortensen, Oneida Stake president, praised the work of the scouting organization and the hundreds of leaders who give of their time to work in the program.
Idaho license plates on the staggered system ending in zero (0) and displaying a “71” sticker, black on yellow, expire midnight, Sunday, the county assessor said this week. This does not apply to license plates that expire Dec. 31, 1971, not on the staggered system.
75 Years Ago, October 31, 1946
Maggie Preston was appointed acting probate judge this week by the county commissioners to fill the unexpired term of office of her husband, the late Judge Thomas Preston. The hearing for two young offenders charged with forgery has been set in the court rooms, and four other minors are being heard today in connection with charges of burglary.
The sugar beet harvest in Franklin County has reached a serious critical stage. The first of November is here and barely half of the beets are out of the ground. It is estimated that 30,000 tons of beets which mean prosperity or hard times to the county’s farmers must be taken from the fields before a solid freeze sets in the ground.
Two Brigham Young University lettermen from Preston will be on hand at San Jose, CA, when the Cougars invade San Jose State. Glen (Ollie) Oliverson, 170 pound quarterback won his block “Y” from BYU in 1942, and a block “C” from Colorado College in 1943. He is a veteran of the Marine Corps and Navy service. Marcel “Chat” Chatterton is also a veteran and a “Y” letterman. Both these men and Cecil Lloyd attended Preston High and all three are proving themselves valuable members of the Cougar squad.
100 Years Ago, October 26, 1921
While attending the state teacher institute at Blackfoot, ID, some of our teachers visited the mental hospital. They give good reports of conditions found there in the care of the patients. The city did honor to the teachers in every particular. They were taken anywhere they desired to go in autos free of charge. Each afternoon the Blackfoot teachers served the visiting teachers afternoon teas. They were complimented with tickets to hear the Lyceum number given by the Victorian players.
